Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|0-100%
|₹830.9584.65%
|1,360
|₹0.05-50%
|3,8250%
|7,225-10.52%
|₹786.5-3.37%
|1,400
|₹0.1-33.33%
|10,2000%
|8500%
|₹3010%
|1,500
|₹0.05-50%
|3,4000%
|-
|-
|1,540
|₹0.05-66.66%
|8500%
|8500%
|₹6510%
|1,560
|₹0.050%
|1,2750%
|14,875-7.89%
|₹58516.01%
|1,600
|₹0.10%
|26,35010.71%
|10,625-28.57%
|₹58220.79%
|1,620
|-
|-
|4250%
|₹5700%
|1,640
|₹0.15-25%
|11,900-6.66%
|-
|-
|1,660
|₹0.05-75%
|2,28,225-0.18%
|1,275-62.5%
|₹510178.99%
|1,680
|₹0.05-80%
|11,050-3.70%
|31,025-3.94%
|₹490.55.48%
|1,700
|₹0.05-66.66%
|59,925-12.96%
|1,7000%
|₹4687.27%
|1,720
|₹0.05-50%
|8,5000%
|2,975-22.22%
|₹447-2.87%
|1,740
|₹0.233.33%
|17,8500%
|11,0500%
|₹3560%
|1,760
|₹0.05-50%
|32,725-1.28%
|7,2250%
|₹4230.32%
|1,780
|₹0.05-80%
|36,125-19.81%
|25,925-19.73%
|₹394.8-3.7%
|1,800
|₹0.05-80%
|97,750-6.50%
|22,100-3.70%
|₹3902.63%
|1,820
|₹0.050%
|77,775-0.54%
|75,225-1.11%
|₹351.4-7.39%
|1,840
|₹0.1-50%
|44,625-6.25%
|33,1500%
|₹331.9-2.99%
|1,860
|₹0.1-60%
|73,950-4.39%
|40,800-2.04%
|₹316.642.06%
|1,880
|₹0.05-50%
|1,30,900-0.96%
|1,05,400-7.46%
|₹297-4.19%
|1,900
|₹0.05-75%
|2,69,875-9.54%
|31,0250%
|₹254.35-7.5%
|1,920
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,07,525-1.55%
|85,850-0.98%
|₹255-7.6%
|1,940
|₹0.05-75%
|88,400-0.95%
|2,61,800-1.44%
|₹224.9-6.81%
|1,960
|₹0.05-80%
|2,15,900-3.96%
|1,46,625-1.14%
|₹215.65-0.41%
|1,980
|₹0.05-75%
|1,90,400-0.66%
|89,675-17.57%
|₹2000.2%
|2,000
|₹0.05-75%
|4,37,325-10.59%
|63,750-15.73%
|₹178-1%
|2,020
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,49,175-5.39%
|1,07,525-5.59%
|₹153-6.1%
|2,040
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,15,175-4.24%
|49,725-22%
|₹134-5.06%
|2,060
|₹0.05-75%
|1,17,725-12.61%
|66,725-12.77%
|₹133.211.13%
|2,080
|₹0.05-50%
|1,34,725-12.67%
|2,43,950-11.96%
|₹94.65-5.91%
|2,100
|₹0.05-80%
|2,96,650-14.87%
|1,07,950-15.33%
|₹75-5.06%
|2,120
|₹0.05-92.3%
|2,36,300-10.61%
|1,10,075-5.12%
|₹55-10.49%
|2,140
|₹0.05-97.77%
|3,26,825-36.12%
|68,000-31.62%
|₹34-25.52%
|2,160
|₹1.15-74.72%
|78,625-40.89%
|25,925-65.73%
|₹20-28.69%
|2,180
|₹0.1-98.8%
|21,250-75.96%
|62,050-41.83%
|₹0.05-99.68%
|2,200
|₹4.05-74.68%
|52,275-55.10%
|62,900-30.18%
|₹0.3-95.48%
|2,220
|₹32.5524.23%
|17,850-4.54%
|43,350-54.46%
|₹0.15-94.82%
|2,240
|₹48.2513.93%
|8,500-4.76%
|39,100-51.57%
|₹0.1-91.66%
|2,260
|₹150.850%
|4250%
|34,00035.59%
|₹0.05-92.85%
|2,280
|₹700%
|1,7000%
|77,775-33.69%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|2,300
|₹88.050%
|4250%
|12,325-29.26%
|₹0.15-66.66%
|2,320
|-
|-
|1,2750%
|₹0.450%
|2,340
|-
|-
|30,175-18.39%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|2,360
|-
|-
|4250%
|₹0.350%
|2,400
|-
|-
