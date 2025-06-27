iifl-logo
Lupin Expands US Presence with Launch of Prucalopride Tablets

27 Jun 2025 , 10:48 AM

Lupin dropped a key update that the company has launched its version of Prucalopride tablets in the United States, a generic for Motegrity, which is used to treat chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults. The move comes after Lupin received the final go-ahead from the USFDA, opening the doors to a market worth nearly $184 million annually, according to IQVIA’s April 2025 data.

“The US market is where the volumes are, but it’s also where competition is brutal,” said a pharma analyst who tracks Lupin closely. “Prucalopride gives them a stronger presence in the GI therapy space a segment where Lupin has been building quietly.” The tablets will be made at the company’s Goa facility, a site that has previously cleared global regulatory inspections and supports Lupin’s key exports.

This development follows the company’s upbeat Q4 FY25 numbers. Revenues climbed to ₹5,567.1 crore, up 12.2% year-on-year, while EBITDA came in at ₹996.85 crore a 22.5% rise. Net profit more than doubled to ₹794.86 crore.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Lupin is currently trading at ₹1,939.40 which is a 0.55% gain on June 27, 2025. Shares of Lupin Pharma has gained 22% in the last year, dipped 17% in the year-to-date, and dipped 1.56% in the previous month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

