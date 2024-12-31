Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11,771.67
11,055.93
11,025.66
10,080.58
yoy growth (%)
6.47
0.27
9.37
-20.16
Raw materials
-4,467.26
-4,182.31
-4,207.27
-3,474.35
As % of sales
37.94
37.82
38.15
34.46
Employee costs
-1,918.16
-1,695.86
-1,703.22
-1,441.64
As % of sales
16.29
15.33
15.44
14.3
Other costs
-5,177.11
-3,133.7
-3,207.56
-3,078.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.97
28.34
29.09
30.54
Operating profit
209.14
2,044.06
1,907.61
2,085.86
OPM
1.77
18.48
17.3
20.69
Depreciation
-514.19
-502.83
-518.75
-389.81
Interest expense
-73.47
-40.62
-52.59
-33.24
Other income
216.99
129.09
475.19
131.12
Profit before tax
-161.53
1,629.7
1,811.46
1,793.93
Taxes
-27.17
-371.08
-324.7
-449.27
Tax rate
16.82
-22.76
-17.92
-25.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-188.7
1,258.62
1,486.76
1,344.66
Exceptional items
0
0
-759.21
0
Net profit
-188.7
1,258.62
727.55
1,344.66
yoy growth (%)
-114.99
72.99
-45.89
-57.19
NPM
-1.6
11.38
6.59
13.33
Lupin was already selling Huminsulin under the license agreement entered with Lilly India.Read More
The approval enables Lupin to offer a generic version of Descovy pills, which were originally produced by Gilead Sciences Inc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.Read More
Lupin ranks as the third-largest pharmaceutical player in the U.S. by prescriptions and seventh in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM).Read More
Lupin Limited reports a 77% increase in Q1 net profit to ₹801.3 crores, with total sales up 16.3%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.Read More
According to the terms of the agreement, Lupin may receive up to $84 million in total payment based on future dependent milestones.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.Read More
The inspection finished with no observations, and the facility was classified as "No Action Indicated" (NAI).Read More
