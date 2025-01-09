AGM 02/08/2024 Submission of the Integrated Report of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Notice convening the Forty-Second Annual General Meeting of the Company at 4.00 p.m. (IST) on Friday, August 2, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024) Proceedings at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company, held today i.e. Friday, August 2, 2024, at 4.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Details of voting results of the 42ns Annual General Meeting of the Company & Consolidated Scrutinisers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)