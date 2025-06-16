iifl-logo
Lupin Expands to China with Tiotropium Inhaler Deal Amid Rising COPD Cases

16 Jun 2025 , 02:08 PM

Lupin has signed a licensing deal with China’s Sino Universal Pharmaceuticals to bring its Tiotropium inhaler to the Chinese market. The product, used for treating COPD, will be manufactured by Lupin, while SUP handles regulatory duties.

With cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) rising in China, Lupin sees this partnership as a timely entry point. “SUP understands the market well, and this agreement will help us reach more patients with effective treatment,” said Fabrice Egros of Lupin. The company said this deal fits into its larger strategy of expanding respiratory therapies beyond its home markets.

Lupin Shares has gained a total of 0.18% on June 16, 2025 trading at ₹2003.20 during the midday which is a ₹3.60 raise than the previous close. Lupin Ltd shares has gained a total of 26.67% in the last one year, and dipped 15% in the year-to-date, and 3.15% in the previous month.

Lupin is among India’s top pharmaceutical companies, with a solid foothold in both generic and specialty medications. With Mumbai as its headquarters, the company has gradually expanded its footprint with operations in more than 100 countries around the world, including major markets such as the United States, Japan, Latin America and Europe.

The company has been investing significantly in R&D over the years, establishing innovation centers throughout the India and the U.S. And it is increasingly playing in complex generics, biosimilars and respiratory treatments in a bid to combat both common and chronic health issues.

