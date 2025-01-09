Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results LUPIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

LUPIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other business matters.

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 22 Apr 2024

LUPIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year-ended March 31, 2024 and recommend dividend, if any. Approval Of The Audited Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2024 And Recommend Final Dividend @ 400% i.e. Rs. 8/- Per Equity Share Of The Face Value of Rs. 2/- Each For The Year Ended March 31, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Jeffrey Kindler and Mr. Alfonso Zulueta as Independent Directors of the Company effective May 6, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

The Company plans to carve out, its trade generics business in India, as a going concern, on a slump sale basis, to Lupin Life Sciences Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024