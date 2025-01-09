Approval Of The Audited Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2024 And Recommend Final Dividend @ 400% i.e. Rs. 8/- Per Equity Share Of The Face Value of Rs. 2/- Each For The Year Ended March 31, 2024. Lupin Limited has fixed Tuesday, July 16, 2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the Shareholders who will be entitled to payment of dividend, if declared at the Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/07/2024)