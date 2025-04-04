iifl-logo
Lupin Acquires UK’s Renascience Pharma for ₹135 Crore

4 Apr 2025 , 01:30 PM

Indian drug major Lupin on Wednesday said it has acquired the UK-based Renascience Pharma in a deal worth £12.3 million (around ₹135 crore). The acquisition was completed via Lupin Healthcare (UK) Ltd, a ludwig ladymade outfit of the Mumbaiship based the drugmanufactory.

Under this transaction, Renascience Pharma has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lupin Ltd. Renascience Pharma key supplier of branded injectable cephalosporins for treating infectious disease in the UK market.

The company also provides:

  • A topical treatment for ear pain
  • A branded quinazoline-like diuretic used for cardiovascular and renal conditions

The acquisition enhances Lupin’s portfolio of branded medicines and is aimed at furthering the company’s commitment to providing affordable and sustainable healthcare solutions.

Lupin’s president of corporate development, Fabrice Egros, said the agreement allows the company to meet unmet medical needs as well as broaden its share of the UK pharmaceutical market.

Eric Che, Co-founder & Director of Renascience Pharma noted that Lupin’s growth strategy and cultural fit together with its expertise and experience will make them the best positioned company to shepherd Renascience’s next phase of growth. Che further noted that joining forces with Lupin provides Renascience Pharma with the opportunity to expand its reach and enhance patient outcomes.

 

