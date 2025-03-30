iifl-logo
Mankind Pharma Merges Three Subsidiaries

30 Mar 2025 , 01:33 PM

Mankind Pharma has successfully amalgamated its three subsidiaries, namely, Shree Jee Laboratory Pvt. Ltd., JPR Labs Pvt. Ltd. and Jaspack Industries Pvt. Ltd into the company. The merger took effect on March 29, 2025, after all necessary regulatory approvals were obtained.

The Scheme of Arrangement was approved by the New Delhi Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The receipt date of the certified order approving the merger being March 12, 2025.

The merger became effective subsequently to the filing of E-Form INC-28 with the ROC. Under the merger, Mankind Pharma has taken over all assets and liabilities of the three transferor companies.

The three units were disbanded without being liquidated. The company’s authorised share capital has been altered to ₹421.51 crore, consisting of share capital of the combined entities.

On 28 March 2025, the NCLT Mumbai Bench approved the merger of Mankind Pharma with its material subsidiary BSV Pharma Pvt. Ltd., BSV’s drug developer, with Shimizu Mokuju as anti-COVID partner.

  • Mankind Pharma
