iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Mankind Pharma Faces ₹111.68 Crore Tax Demand, Plans to Appeal

28 Feb 2025 , 11:13 PM

The Income Tax Department has demanded ₹ 111.68 crore from Mankind Pharma Ltd for the Assessment Year 2021-22 (AY 2021-22).

The demand order dated February 25, 2025, was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle 29, New Delhi, and sent to the company on February 27, 2025, through the IT portal. The additional tax demand, together with interest, has been issued under Section 143(3) read with Section 144C(3) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The tax adjustments pertain to Section 80IC/80IE, which involves deductions for businesses in special economic zones, and a disallowance of certain expenditures under Section 37(1) of the Act.

Mankind Pharma claims that it opposes this order, as it believes the demand is not legally justified and it has strong legal and factual grounds to contest the order. The company does not expect this tax notice to have a material impact on its financial or operating results. Mankind Pharma plans to appeal against the order under the applicable laws and will pursue all necessary legal avenues to challenge the assessment.

Related Tags

  • Mankind Pharma
  • Mankind Pharma News
  • Tax Demand
  • Tax Demand Notice
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 3, 2025

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 3, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|01:34 PM
Bajaj Auto reported 2% rise in sales in Feb 2025

Bajaj Auto reported 2% rise in sales in Feb 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|12:27 PM
Tata Motors’ sales slip 8% in February 2025

Tata Motors’ sales slip 8% in February 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Birla Estates gets ₹500 Crore booking value for Trimaya Phase III

Birla Estates gets ₹500 Crore booking value for Trimaya Phase III

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Maruti Suzuki reports sales of 199,400 units in February 2025

Maruti Suzuki reports sales of 199,400 units in February 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.