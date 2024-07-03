Mankind Pharma Ltd Summary

Mankind Pharma Limited was incorporated on July 3, 1991, as a Private Limited Company with the name Mankind Pharma Private Limited, by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana, at New Delhi. Pursuant to conversion of Company to a Public Limited dated July 14, 2005, name of the Company was changed to Mankind Pharma Limited and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on April 13, 2006.The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations and chronic therapeutic areas across, as well as several consumer healthcare products. It is present in several acute and chronic therapeutic areas in India, including anti-infectives, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, anti-diabetic, neuro/CNS, vitamins /minerals / nutrients and respiratory. In 2004, the Company entered the chronic pharmaceutical segment with the launch of Amlokind tablets and Glimestar tablets amongst others. It set up their first manufacturing facility at Paonta Sahib, in Himachal Pradesh during year 2005. It entered the ophthalmic pharmaceutical segment with the launching of Lubistar Eye Drops and Tobastar Eye Drops. In 2007, the Company entered the consumer healthcare segment with the launch of Manforce brand and have since established several differentiated brands in condoms, pregnancy detection, emergency contraceptives, antacid powders, vitamin and mineralsupplements and anti-acne preparations categories. It entered into the business of animal healthcare segment and launched Bandykind and Ceftiforce. It established their Unit II manufacturing facility at Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh in year 2009. It launched the brand, Preganews into the consumer healthcare segment in year, 2010. In 2012, it set up their first R&D centre at IMT Manesar, in Haryana. Thereafter, in year 2014, the Company acquired Shree Jee Laboratory Private Limited along with its API manufacturing site at Behror, Rajasthan. It set up the Unit II manufacturing facility at Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh. In 2015, subsidiaries like Lifestar Pharma LLC in the US and Mankind Pharma Pte. Limited in Singapore were formed into with the Company.In 2017, a new manufacturing facility got established in Sikkim.In 2019, the Company entered into female infertility business segment and launched Dydroboon tablets.In 2020, a subsidiary, Lifestar Pharmaceuticals Private Limited was formed in Nepal. The Company introduced a specialty therapeutic division for cardiovascular diseases (CVD) drugs segment and launched Cilaheart tablets and Statpure tablets in the market. It launched Zukanorm tablets for diabetes pharmaceuticals segment.Another new subsidiary, Mankind Pharma FZ-LLC in Dubai, UAE got incorporated during the year 2021. It launched Mlife tablets in the specialty division for therapeutic respiratory pharmaceuticals. It entered into specialty therapeutic neuro/central nervous system pharmaceuticals segment business with the launch of Trugaba-NT tablets and Prebris-MNT tablets.In 2022, the Company acquired formulations brands in India and Nepal from Panacea Biotec Pharma Limited and Panacea Biotec Limited. Further, it entered into the transplant segment with the launch of Pangraf Capsules and Mycept tablets. It entered into the business of oncology segment with the launch of injection Pacliall. It acquired Daffy and Combihale brands from Dr. Reddys Laboratories. The Company operate 23 manufacturing facilities across India and had 2,181 manufacturing personnel as of March 31, 2022. Their formulations manufacturing facilities have a total installed capacity of 40.77 billion units across a wide range of dosage forms including tablets, capsules, syrups, vials, ampoules, blow fill seal, soft and hard gels, eye drops, creams, contraceptives and other over-the-counter products, as of March 31, 2022.In April 2023, Company made an Initial Public Offer of 40,058,844 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 4326 Crore through Offer for Sale.During the FY 2022-23, the Company acquired 90% shareholding of Upakarma Ayurveda Private Limited, pursuant to which Upakarma Ayurveda became a step down subsidiary of the Company. Further, it also acquired 100% shareholding of Mankind Agritech Private Limited, making Mankind Agritech a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company also acquired minority stake of 6.30% in Actimed Therapeutics Limited.The erstwhile wholly owned subsidiaries, Lifestar Pharma Private Limited and Magnet Labs Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company and the Scheme of Amalgamation became effective from March 30, 2023. During the FY 2023-24, Mankind Medicare Private Limited was incorporated as the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company sold the Over the Counter (OTC) business of the Company to Mankind Consumer Products Private Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company as a going concern through slump sale on April 2, 2024.