|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Jan 2025
|8 Jan 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. January 8, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|16 Dec 2024
|16 Dec 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|3 Dec 2024
|3 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. December 3, 2024
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Mankind Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. November 5, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Fund Raising Committee Meeting held today i.e. September 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|20 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|Mankind Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issue of non-convertible debentures commercial papers other debt securities or any other security or any combination thereof for an amount as may be decided by the Board. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. September 20, 2024 Raising of funds and issuance of corporate guarantee (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|Mankind Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday July 31 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Further in continuation of our earlier letter dated June 26 2024 under subject Closure of Trading Window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for trading in the securities of the Company shall remain closed till August 2 2024. The above notice and details are also being uploaded on the website of the Company at www.mankindpharma.com. Outcome of Board Meeting- Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Mankind Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and to evaluate various options or proposals for raising funds through any of the permissible modes subject to the receipt of necessary approvals. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 15 2024, has inter alia consider and approve the: 8. Re-appointment of M/s M. K. Kulshrestha & Associates, Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 9. Re-appointment of M/s Dayal & Maur, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Raising of Funds by issuance of such number of Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1 each of the Company (Equity Shares) and/or other eligible securities or any combination thereof, or an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 7,500 Crore or an equivalent amount thereof by way of issuance of Equity/Equity linked securities under Qualified Institutional Placement or through issuance of FCCBs, ADRs/ GDRs/ Debt Securities or through any permissible mode. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 15, 2024 has inter alia consider and approved the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. May 15, 2024 Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Apr 2024
|2 Apr 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. April 2, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Slump sale of the Over the Counter (OTC) . The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. April 2, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the Incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary by the name Mankind Consumer Products Private Limited or any other name approved by Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Read less..
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|Mankind Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday January 31 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. Further in continuation of our earlier letter dated December 27 2023 under subject Closure of Trading Window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for trading in the securities of the Company shall remain closed till February 02 2024. The above notice and details are also being uploaded on the website of the Company at www.mankindpharma.com. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. January 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)
The NCDs issued are categorized, rated, secured, redeemable, and transferable, distributed across three series.Read More
According to the National Cancer Registry Programme, cancer is expected to cause 29.8 million DALYs by 2025, making it a serious health issue in India.Read More
The issue price includes a premium of ₹2,519 per share, aggregating a total of ₹2,999.99 crore.Read More
Revenue from operations grew by 13.6% YoY, totaling ₹3,076.5 Crore, up from ₹2,708.1 Crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
Mankind announced in July that it would purchase the whole stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.Read More
The company will offer commercial papers on the BSE in numerous tranches ranging from three to twelve monthsRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.