Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. January 8, 2025.

Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 3 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. December 3, 2024

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

Mankind Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. November 5, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

Outcome of Fund Raising Committee Meeting held today i.e. September 30, 2024

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

Mankind Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issue of non-convertible debentures commercial papers other debt securities or any other security or any combination thereof for an amount as may be decided by the Board. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. September 20, 2024 Raising of funds and issuance of corporate guarantee (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Mankind Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday July 31 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Further in continuation of our earlier letter dated June 26 2024 under subject Closure of Trading Window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for trading in the securities of the Company shall remain closed till August 2 2024. The above notice and details are also being uploaded on the website of the Company at www.mankindpharma.com. Outcome of Board Meeting- Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 8 May 2024

Mankind Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and to evaluate various options or proposals for raising funds through any of the permissible modes subject to the receipt of necessary approvals. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 15 2024, has inter alia consider and approve the: 8. Re-appointment of M/s M. K. Kulshrestha & Associates, Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 9. Re-appointment of M/s Dayal & Maur, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Raising of Funds by issuance of such number of Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1 each of the Company (Equity Shares) and/or other eligible securities or any combination thereof, or an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 7,500 Crore or an equivalent amount thereof by way of issuance of Equity/Equity linked securities under Qualified Institutional Placement or through issuance of FCCBs, ADRs/ GDRs/ Debt Securities or through any permissible mode. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 15, 2024 has inter alia consider and approved the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. May 15, 2024 Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. April 2, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Slump sale of the Over the Counter (OTC) . The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. April 2, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the Incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary by the name Mankind Consumer Products Private Limited or any other name approved by Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Read less..

