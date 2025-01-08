iifl-logo-icon 1
Mankind Pharma Ltd Board Meeting

2,596
(-2.62%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Mankind Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. January 8, 2025.
Board Meeting16 Dec 202416 Dec 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting3 Dec 20243 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. December 3, 2024
Board Meeting5 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
Mankind Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. November 5, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
Outcome of Fund Raising Committee Meeting held today i.e. September 30, 2024
Board Meeting20 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
Mankind Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issue of non-convertible debentures commercial papers other debt securities or any other security or any combination thereof for an amount as may be decided by the Board. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. September 20, 2024 Raising of funds and issuance of corporate guarantee (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Mankind Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday July 31 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Further in continuation of our earlier letter dated June 26 2024 under subject Closure of Trading Window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for trading in the securities of the Company shall remain closed till August 2 2024. The above notice and details are also being uploaded on the website of the Company at www.mankindpharma.com. Outcome of Board Meeting- Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20248 May 2024
Mankind Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and to evaluate various options or proposals for raising funds through any of the permissible modes subject to the receipt of necessary approvals. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 15 2024, has inter alia consider and approve the: 8. Re-appointment of M/s M. K. Kulshrestha & Associates, Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 9. Re-appointment of M/s Dayal & Maur, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Raising of Funds by issuance of such number of Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1 each of the Company (Equity Shares) and/or other eligible securities or any combination thereof, or an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 7,500 Crore or an equivalent amount thereof by way of issuance of Equity/Equity linked securities under Qualified Institutional Placement or through issuance of FCCBs, ADRs/ GDRs/ Debt Securities or through any permissible mode. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 15, 2024 has inter alia consider and approved the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. May 15, 2024 Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. April 2, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Slump sale of the Over the Counter (OTC) . The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. April 2, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the Incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary by the name Mankind Consumer Products Private Limited or any other name approved by Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Read less..
Board Meeting31 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
Mankind Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday January 31 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. Further in continuation of our earlier letter dated December 27 2023 under subject Closure of Trading Window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for trading in the securities of the Company shall remain closed till February 02 2024. The above notice and details are also being uploaded on the website of the Company at www.mankindpharma.com. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. January 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)

Mankind Pharma: Related News

Mankind Pharma Secures ₹5,000 Crore NCDs by Pledging 56.31% Stake in BSV

Mankind Pharma Secures ₹5,000 Crore NCDs by Pledging 56.31% Stake in BSV

8 Jan 2025|04:01 PM

The NCDs issued are categorized, rated, secured, redeemable, and transferable, distributed across three series.

Read More
Mankind Pharma, Innovent Join Forces for Cancer Care

Mankind Pharma, Innovent Join Forces for Cancer Care

26 Dec 2024|12:46 PM

According to the National Cancer Registry Programme, cancer is expected to cause 29.8 million DALYs by 2025, making it a serious health issue in India.

Read More
Mankind Pharma Secures ₹3,000 Crore via QIP for Growth

Mankind Pharma Secures ₹3,000 Crore via QIP for Growth

20 Dec 2024|02:06 PM

The issue price includes a premium of ₹2,519 per share, aggregating a total of ₹2,999.99 crore.

Read More
Mankind Pharma Sees 30% Profit Surge in Q2

Mankind Pharma Sees 30% Profit Surge in Q2

6 Nov 2024|10:12 PM

Revenue from operations grew by 13.6% YoY, totaling ₹3,076.5 Crore, up from ₹2,708.1 Crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Read More
CCI greenlights Mankind Pharma's Rs 13,630 crore takeover of Bharat Serums

CCI greenlights Mankind Pharma's Rs 13,630 crore takeover of Bharat Serums

3 Oct 2024|11:02 AM

Mankind announced in July that it would purchase the whole stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Read More
Mankind Pharma board approves ₹10,000 Crore fund raise

Mankind Pharma board approves ₹10,000 Crore fund raise

30 Sep 2024|07:41 PM

The company will offer commercial papers on the BSE in numerous tranches ranging from three to twelve months

Read More
Read More

