Mankind Pharma Q1 Updates: Net profit down ~18%

1 Aug 2025 , 01:41 PM

Mankind Pharma Limited announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of FY26. The business said that its net profit for the quarter slipped as much as 18.10% to ₹444.60 Crore against the previous corresponding quarter. In Q1FY25, the pharma player reported a net profit of ₹543 Crore.

However, the company witnessed growth in its revenue from operations for the quarter at ₹3,570 Crore. This was 24.50% year-on-year higher than ₹2,868 Crore.

The company announced that its operating EBITDA also registered a growth in line with its topline. EBITDA for the quarter is reported at ₹847.60 Crore, 26% higher against ₹672.60 Crore posted in the same quarter in the previous financial year.

EBITDA margin expanded to 23.70% against 23.40% in Q1FY26.

The company also informed that its diluted earnings per share (EPS) slipped by 20.10% on a yearly basis to ₹10.60. The business logged a domestic revenue of ₹3,101 Crore. This was 18.90% higher. The company further announced that its export revenue jumped 81.10% to ₹469 Crore.

At around 3.04 PM, Mankind Pharma was trading marginally higher at ₹2,569.10 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,567.20. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,652.70, and ₹2,560.10, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

 

