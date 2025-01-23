Mankind Pharma Q3 Profit Falls 16%, Revenue Jumps 24%

Mankind Pharma Ltd, the pharmaceutical behemoth, posted its Q3 FY25 result today on January 23, 2025. The pharmaceutical giant has seen significant growth in the revenue side while the net profit margin dipped YoY.

Net profit of mankind declined by 16.2% to ₹380.2 crore compared with ₹453.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The operating revenue rose by 24% to ₹3,230 crore from ₹2,607 crore in Q3 FY24. The company reported a good growth in EBITDA of 36.8% to ₹830 crore in the quarter against ₹606.5 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margins improved to 25.7% from 23.3% in the year-ago period, thereby indicating operational efficiency and strategic actions over the past one year.

The OTC business of mankind has been performing good and registering growth of 30% YoY. It was on the back of strategic initiatives taken during the last year as well as healthy demand for brands such as Manforce Condom, Gas-o-fast, and HealthOk with its secondary sales coming in at 13%, 28%, and 26% respectively. Good run seen of new launches – Manforce Epic, and Nimulid.

Export revenue was another growth driver, up 121% YoY. Growth was broad-based, from the increase in base business as well as new launches of the last two years and BSV consolidations. Mankind completed the launch of one product in Q3 FY25 and four products in the nine months of FY25 through the expansion of the US portfolio to 42 products.

Key Growth Drivers: