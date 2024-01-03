Long Call Condor in Options Trading

Table of Content
A Long Call Condor, similar to a long butterfly strategy, is a neutral market-view strategy that offers limited risk and profit. The difference between a long call condor and a butterfly strategy lies in the strike prices selected. The profitable field of the pay-off profile is much wider than that of the long butterfly.
The Long Call Condor is a 4-leg strategy that involves buying 1 in-the-money (ITM) call (lower strike), selling 1 ITM call (lower middle), selling 1 out-of-the-money (OTM) call (higher middle), and buying 1 OTM call (higher strike) – all with the same expiry date and underlying asset. The long Options at the outside strike ensure the risk is capped on both sides. The resultant position is profitable if the stock remains within range and shows negligible volatility. An investor can maximize gains if the stock finishes between the middle strike prices of the two sold contracts at expiration. An investor who deploys a long call condor is ideally expecting negligible to no movement whatsoever, in the underlying asset’s price.
An alternative way to think of the Long Call Condor Options strategy is, an ITM bull call spread coupled with an OTM bear call spread, where the bear call spread is at higher strikes than the bull call spread.
The Long Call Condor Options strategy works effectively when the price of the underlying asset is expected to be range-bound in the subsequent days. Simply put, when a trader anticipates minimal price movement in the underlying asset during the tenure of the option, that is the optimum time to use a Long Call Condor.
As mentioned above, a Long Call Condor can be constructed by buying 1 lower ITM call, selling 1 lower-middle ITM call, selling 1 higher middle OTM call, and buying 1 higher OTM call. All of the Options should be with the same underlying security and with the same expiry date.
Below is a summary of a Long Call Condor for better understanding.
A Long Call Condor Options strategy is best used when there is a degree of certainty that an underlying security will not show significant movement but stays in the range of strikes sold. A Long Call Condor is a limited reward strategy that is meant for experienced traders.
Invest wise with Expert advice
The advantage of a Long Call Condor Options strategy is that it offers return from range-bound underlying, at the low cost of capital. The profitability is high while risk exposure is limited. The maximum profit for a Long Condor trade may be relatively low when pitted against other trading strategies, but at the same time, it has a comparatively wider profit zone.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.