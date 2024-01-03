iifl-logo-icon 1
Fll Investment in Stock Exchanges

Total net investments (equity and debt) made by Foreign Institutional Investors (Flls)/Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in India during the financial year 2013-14 is Rs. 51,649 crores.

Total net investments (equity and debt) made by Flls/ FPIs in the India during the financial year 2014-15 (till November 27, 2014) is Rs.184,757 Crore.

As per the new SEBI FPI Regulations, 2014 the individual and aggregate investment limits for the Registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (RFPIs) shall be below 10% (per cent) or 24% (per cent) respectively of the total paid-up equity capital or 10% (per cent) or 24% (per cent) respectively of the paid-up value of each series of convertible debentures issued by an Indian company. Further, RFPI investments are subject to composite sectoral cap under the FDI policy.

This was stated by Shri Jayant Sinha, Minister of State in Ministry of Finance in written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.

