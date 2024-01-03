If you want to invest in stock markets, there are two prerequisites: you should have a Demat Account and a Trading Account.
Table of Content
A Demat or dematerialized account is where you hold your shares in an electronic format. Once you open an online Demat Account, you will get a Demat Account number which you quote while conducting the sale or purchase of stocks. The functioning of this account is similar to that of a bank account. Furthermore, the securities are debited and credited as per your sale and purchase.
The fundamentals of the two accounts are:
The second step for investing in stock markets is to open a trading account and start trading electronically in the listed shares of a stock exchange. This account allows you to purchase and sell securities through your Demat Account. A trading account is similar to a current bank account as it links your Demat and Bank Account.
You can have a Demat Account without a Trading Account if you just want to keep stocks in your account. It is only when you want to trade that opening a trading account becomes mandatory. If you want to trade only in futures, options and currency derivatives, then you don’t require a Demat Account.
If you want to trade in stock markets, then having both a Trading Account and Demat Account is mandatory. Selecting a trusted financial partner, like IIFL, is important who can offer all investment options through a single platform and industry’s best stock and scheme recommendations.
