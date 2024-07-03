Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
7,646.21
7,457.65
7,491.92
7,271.23
7,150.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,646.21
7,457.65
7,491.92
7,271.23
7,150.71
Other Operating Income
149.86
109.37
88.23
80.55
68.71
Other Income
136.3
220.93
135.62
162.52
187.88
Total Income
7,932.37
7,787.95
7,715.77
7,514.3
7,407.3
Total Expenditure
6,229.93
5,948.84
6,042.11
5,753.06
5,845.98
PBIDT
1,702.44
1,839.11
1,673.66
1,761.24
1,561.32
Interest
112.7
111.04
89.43
75.55
68.18
PBDT
1,589.74
1,728.07
1,584.23
1,685.69
1,493.14
Depreciation
382.28
404.18
354.33
423.27
417.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
322.13
449.27
570.64
384.6
481.83
Deferred Tax
68.38
-43.6
-248.09
-62.15
-158.13
Reported Profit After Tax
816.95
918.22
907.35
939.97
751.94
Minority Interest After NP
-0.43
-1
-1.4
3.68
-5.24
Net Profit after Minority Interest
817.38
919.22
908.75
936.29
757.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-65.45
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
817.38
919.22
974.2
936.29
757.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14
15.69
15.51
16.04
12.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
150
0
Equity
58.08
58.59
58.59
58.59
58.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.26
24.66
22.33
24.22
21.83
PBDTM(%)
20.79
23.17
21.14
23.18
20.88
PATM(%)
10.68
12.31
12.11
12.92
10.51
