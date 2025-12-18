iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Aurobindo Pharma Gets USFDA Form 483 for Unit IV, Shares Gain 1.5%

18 Dec 2025 , 12:13 PM

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose on Thursday, December 18, even after the US drug regulator issued a Form 483 with observations for one of its subsidiary units. As of 12:09 PM, the share price of Aurobindo Pharma is trading at ₹1,211, which is a 1.58% gain in the NSE.

In an exchange filing, the company said the US Food and Drug Administration conducted an inspection at Unit IV of APL Healthcare Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, located in Andhra Pradesh.

The inspection at the Andhra Pradesh facility was carried out between December 8 and December 17, 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form 483 with five observations. Aurobindo Pharma said the observations are procedural in nature and do not have any impact on the financials or operations of the unit. The company added that it will submit its response to the regulator within the stipulated timelines.

Separately, the company said the USFDA had issued another Form 483 last week following an inspection of Unit V, an active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility operated by Apitoria Pharma Pvt Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary in Telangana. The inspection at the Telangana facility was conducted from December 1 to December 12, 2025.

Aurobindo Pharma stated that the three observations issued for Unit V were also procedural in nature and that it would respond to the US drug regulator within the prescribed timeframe.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Andhra Pradesh
  • APL Healthcare Ltd
  • Aurobindo Pharma
  • Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune

Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:34 PM
GMR Power Board Approves Preferential Issue to Raise Up to ₹1,200 Crore

GMR Power Board Approves Preferential Issue to Raise Up to ₹1,200 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:21 PM
Patel Engineering Signs MoU With Arunachal Pradesh for 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project

Patel Engineering Signs MoU With Arunachal Pradesh for 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:17 PM
Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells 4.2 Crore Shares

Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells 4.2 Crore Shares

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:09 PM
Wendt India Infuses €1.1 Million Into German Subsidiary Wendt GmbH

Wendt India Infuses €1.1 Million Into German Subsidiary Wendt GmbH

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:03 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.