This is a medicine used to treat specific kinds of cancer. It can be administered only via an infusion.
The inspection concluded with 02 observations. The observations are procedural in nature and will be addressed within the allotted time.
Pazopanib Tablets, 200 mg, is an alternative equivalent of Votrient Tablets, 200 mg, manufactured by Novartis and used for the treatment of specific types of cancer.
Aurobindo Pharma stated that once commercialised, the drugs will be manufactured at Partner's facilities and marketed by both parties.
On June 17, 2022, Aurobindo purchased a 51% share in GLS Pharma from entrepreneur Suresh Pathak and his family members.
The approval was based on a supplemental Abbreviated New Drug Application (sANDA) for an alternate facility for manufacturing and testing.
