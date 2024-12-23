Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.32
7.25
40.3
10.41
Op profit growth
-17.74
9.64
28.96
9.82
EBIT growth
-23.14
13.92
23.21
6.28
Net profit growth
-50.36
88.44
16.82
5.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.7
21.52
21.05
22.91
EBIT margin
15.26
18.8
17.7
20.15
Net profit margin
11.29
21.53
12.25
14.71
RoCE
12.79
18.29
20.44
21.98
RoNW
2.84
6.88
4.96
5.75
RoA
2.36
5.23
3.53
4.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
45.18
91.04
48.54
41.35
Dividend per share
9
4
3
2.5
Cash EPS
25.96
73.03
31.81
31.83
Book value per share
419.42
374.28
287.15
199.35
Valuation ratios
P/E
14.8
9.68
8.5
13.47
P/CEPS
25.75
12.06
12.98
17.5
P/B
1.59
2.35
1.43
2.79
EV/EBIDTA
8.04
9.01
5.37
9.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
9.95
0
0
6.04
Tax payout
-20.54
-43.83
-24.13
-25.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
58.47
57.59
58.43
64.8
Inventory days
129.16
123.32
107.12
112.94
Creditor days
-58.64
-55.93
-53.39
-70.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-73.61
-62.54
-13.4
-42.7
Net debt / equity
-0.05
0
0.17
0.3
Net debt / op. profit
-0.3
-0.02
0.61
0.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-43.23
-39.97
-42.14
-41.01
Employee costs
-14.71
-14.26
-13.93
-12.94
Other costs
-23.35
-24.23
-22.85
-23.12
