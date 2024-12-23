iifl-logo-icon 1
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 16, 2025|09:49:56 AM

Aurobindo Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to be held on Saturday November 9 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In accordance with the provisions of Regulations 30 and all other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, November 9, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We enclose herewith the said Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024) Submitting the corrigendum to the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.11.2024) In accordance with the provisions of Regulations 30 and all other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, November 9, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We enclose herewith the said Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on August 10 2024 to consider and approve interalia the financial results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Submission of outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202414 Jul 2024
AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday July 18 2024 to consider inter alia a proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act 2013 the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations 2018 and other applicable laws Intimation of outcome of Board meeting where the Board has approved buyback of equity shares of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202416 May 2024
AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of inter alia audited financial results for the 4th quarter and the financial year ended on March 31 2024. Submission of outcome of Board meeting held on 25th May 2024 Submission of Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 Intimation of reappointment / continuation of directors subject to approval of shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Intimation of changes in Board of Directors of the Company
Board Meeting10 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting on Saturday 10th February 2024 for consideration of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the 3rd quarter and 9 month period ended on 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors in its meeting convened to be held on 10th February 2024 will also consider the payment of second interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024) Board of Directors in their meeting held today, February 10, 2024, approved the payment of Second Dividend of 150% i.e. Rs.1.50 per shares of Re.1 each. Board of Directors in their meeting held today, February 10, 2024, appointed Dr. Deepali Pant Joshi as an Independent Director (subject to approval of shareholders) and accepted the resignation of Dr. Avnit Bimal Singh as an Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)

Aurobindo Pharma: Related News

Aurobindo Pharma Gains UK Approval for Cancer Drug Bevqolva

Aurobindo Pharma Gains UK Approval for Cancer Drug Bevqolva

23 Dec 2024|11:11 PM

This is a medicine used to treat specific kinds of cancer. It can be administered only via an infusion.

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana unit gets 2 USFDA observations

Aurobindo Pharma’s Telangana unit gets 2 USFDA observations

18 Dec 2024|09:23 AM

The inspection concluded with 02 observations. The observations are procedural in nature and will be addressed within the allotted time.

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

Aurobindo Pharma's Unit Eugia Pharma to Launch USFDA Approved Pazopanib in FY25

Aurobindo Pharma's Unit Eugia Pharma to Launch USFDA Approved Pazopanib in FY25

5 Dec 2024|10:34 PM

Pazopanib Tablets, 200 mg, is an alternative equivalent of Votrient Tablets, 200 mg, manufactured by Novartis and used for the treatment of specific types of cancer.

Aurobindo Pharma inks pact for respiratory products

Aurobindo Pharma inks pact for respiratory products

25 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

Aurobindo Pharma stated that once commercialised, the drugs will be manufactured at Partner's facilities and marketed by both parties.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Aurobindo Pharma to pick up 49% stake in GLS Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma to pick up 49% stake in GLS Pharma

19 Sep 2024|12:32 PM

On June 17, 2022, Aurobindo purchased a 51% share in GLS Pharma from entrepreneur Suresh Pathak and his family members.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Aurobindo Pharma's Subsidiary Secures USFDA Nod for Injectable Plant

Aurobindo Pharma’s Subsidiary Secures USFDA Nod for Injectable Plant

18 Sep 2024|04:14 PM

The approval was based on a supplemental Abbreviated New Drug Application (sANDA) for an alternate facility for manufacturing and testing.

