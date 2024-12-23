Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to be held on Saturday November 9 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In accordance with the provisions of Regulations 30 and all other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, November 9, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We enclose herewith the said Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024) Submitting the corrigendum to the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on August 10 2024 to consider and approve interalia the financial results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Submission of outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 14 Jul 2024

AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday July 18 2024 to consider inter alia a proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act 2013 the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations 2018 and other applicable laws Intimation of outcome of Board meeting where the Board has approved buyback of equity shares of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 16 May 2024

AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of inter alia audited financial results for the 4th quarter and the financial year ended on March 31 2024. Submission of outcome of Board meeting held on 25th May 2024 Submission of Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 Intimation of reappointment / continuation of directors subject to approval of shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Intimation of changes in Board of Directors of the Company

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024