|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to be held on Saturday November 9 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In accordance with the provisions of Regulations 30 and all other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, November 9, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We enclose herewith the said Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024) Submitting the corrigendum to the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.11.2024) In accordance with the provisions of Regulations 30 and all other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, November 9, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We enclose herewith the said Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on August 10 2024 to consider and approve interalia the financial results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Submission of outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|14 Jul 2024
|AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday July 18 2024 to consider inter alia a proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act 2013 the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations 2018 and other applicable laws Intimation of outcome of Board meeting where the Board has approved buyback of equity shares of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of inter alia audited financial results for the 4th quarter and the financial year ended on March 31 2024. Submission of outcome of Board meeting held on 25th May 2024 Submission of Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 Intimation of reappointment / continuation of directors subject to approval of shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Intimation of changes in Board of Directors of the Company
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting on Saturday 10th February 2024 for consideration of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the 3rd quarter and 9 month period ended on 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors in its meeting convened to be held on 10th February 2024 will also consider the payment of second interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024) Board of Directors in their meeting held today, February 10, 2024, approved the payment of Second Dividend of 150% i.e. Rs.1.50 per shares of Re.1 each. Board of Directors in their meeting held today, February 10, 2024, appointed Dr. Deepali Pant Joshi as an Independent Director (subject to approval of shareholders) and accepted the resignation of Dr. Avnit Bimal Singh as an Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)
This is a medicine used to treat specific kinds of cancer. It can be administered only via an infusion.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.Read More
The inspection concluded with 02 observations. The observations are procedural in nature and will be addressed within the allotted time.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Pazopanib Tablets, 200 mg, is an alternative equivalent of Votrient Tablets, 200 mg, manufactured by Novartis and used for the treatment of specific types of cancer.Read More
Aurobindo Pharma stated that once commercialised, the drugs will be manufactured at Partner's facilities and marketed by both parties.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.Read More
On June 17, 2022, Aurobindo purchased a 51% share in GLS Pharma from entrepreneur Suresh Pathak and his family members.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
The approval was based on a supplemental Abbreviated New Drug Application (sANDA) for an alternate facility for manufacturing and testing.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.