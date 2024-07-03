Shriram Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
9,992.53
9,497.19
9,319.66
9,300.7
8,438.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,992.53
9,497.19
9,319.66
9,300.7
8,438.66
Other Operating Income
97.01
95.15
164.05
0
116.82
Other Income
85.77
53.61
86.6
5.05
47.4
Total Income
10,175.31
9,645.95
9,570.31
9,305.75
8,602.88
Total Expenditure
2,835.87
2,648.09
2,710.42
2,748.33
2,453.53
PBIDT
7,339.44
6,997.86
6,859.89
6,557.42
6,149.35
Interest
4,350.42
4,128.91
3,989.83
3,892.99
3,621.86
PBDT
2,989.02
2,868.95
2,870.06
2,664.43
2,527.49
Depreciation
158.86
153.48
153.48
151.83
136.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
815.19
995.29
1,001.68
885.82
808.81
Deferred Tax
-134.92
-309.29
-303.43
-245.59
-207.37
Reported Profit After Tax
2,149.89
2,029.47
2,018.33
1,872.37
1,789.27
Minority Interest After NP
12.87
7.84
12.48
7.35
5.73
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,140.4
2,022.8
2,008.8
1,866.24
1,786.1
Extra-ordinary Items
78.63
48.88
72.46
0
38.43
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,061.77
1,973.92
1,936.34
1,866.24
1,747.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
56.93
53.82
53.47
49.7
47.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
220
0
0
100
200
Equity
375.99
375.91
375.79
375.6
375.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
73.44
73.68
73.6
70.5
72.87
PBDTM(%)
29.91
30.2
30.79
28.64
29.95
PATM(%)
21.51
21.36
21.65
20.13
21.2
