|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 Oct 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|22
|220
|Interim
|Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, Declared an interim dividend of 220% i.e. Rs.22/- per equity share of face value Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2024-25, Approved periodical resource mobilisation plan, Approved issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures/subordinated debentures (Debentures) on private placement basis for the purpose of business of the Company, sub-division/ split of 1 (One) fully paid equity share of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each held by Members of the Company into 5 (Five) fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs.2 (Rupees Two Only) each and alteration of Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company
|Dividend
|26 Apr 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|15
|150
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of Rs.15/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up (i.e. 150%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing 45th AGM Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations 2015 for the purpose of payment of Final dividend if declared at the ensuing 45th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.04.2024)
|Dividend
|25 Jan 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|10
|100
|Interim 2
|Approved and taken on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023
