<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT </dhhead>

To

e Members of

Shriram Finance Limited (formerly known as Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited)

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Shriram Finance Limited (formerly known as Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited) (‘the Company’), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Standalone Statement of P rofit And Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies information and other explanatory information (‘the Standalone Financial Statements’).

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act’) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (‘Ind AS’) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the State of Affair s of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its P rofit and Other Comprehensive Income/loss, Changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (‘SAs’) s pecifi ed under section

143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act, and the rules thereunder, and we have ful fill ed our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is s ufficien t and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most s ignifi cance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year. ese matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have ful fill ed the responsibilities described in the Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. e results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial statement.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Impairment Loss Allowance of loans and advances (Reference to Note 12 read with Material Accounting Policies Note 6.1(ix). (in INR Crores) Audit Procedures included but were not limited to the following: Gross Advances 221,667.66 We have started our audit procedures with understanding of the internal control environment related to Impairment loss allowance. Our procedures over internal controls focused on recognition and measurement of impairment loss allowance. We assessed the design and tested the operating effect iveness of the selected key controls implemented by the Company. Provisions 13,738.25 We also assessed whether the impairment methodology used by the Company is in accordance with the assumptions and methodology approved by the Board of Directors of the Company which is based on and in compliance with Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments". Net Advances 207,929.41 S ignifi cant estimates and judgment involved Key Audit Matter Reserve Bank of India has issued Master circular and other c larifi cations on Income Recognition and Asset C lassifi cation and Provisioning pertaining to Advances ("IRAC"). ese guidelines prescribe the prudential norms for identifying and classifying of advances as Stage 3 / NPAs. Accordingly, we assessed the approach of the Company regarding d efiniti on of Default, Probability of Default (PD), Loss Given Default (LGD) and incorporation of forward- looking information for the calculation of ECL. For loans and advances which are assessed for impairment on a portfolio basis, we performed particularly the following procedures: e Company has applied s ignifi cant judgement to determine the i dentifi cation and c lassifi cation of such assets as Stage 3 / NPAs by applying quantitative as well as qualitative factors. e risk of i dentifi cation of such assets as Stage 3 / NPAs is affect ed by factors like stress and liquidity concerns of such assets. • We read the Company’s policies for i dentifi cation, c lassifi cation and assessing compliance for Stage 3 / NPAs customers in line with the IRAC norms; Impairment loss allowance of loans and advances ("Impairment loss allowance") is a Key Audit Matter as the Company has s ignifi cant credit risk exposure considering the large loan portfolio across a wide geographical range. e value of loans and advances on the balance sheet is s ignifi cant and there is a high degree of complexity and judgment involved in estimating individual and collective credit impairment provisions, write-o_s against these loans and to additionally determine the asset quality and provision of the Company. e Company’s model to calculate Expected Credit Loss ("ECL") is inherently complex and judgment is applied in determining the correct construction of the three-stage impairment model ("ECL Model") including the selection and input of forward-looking information. ECL provision calculation require the use of large volumes of data. e completeness and reliability of data can s ignifi cantly impact accuracy of the modelled impairment provisions. • We understood the design, reliability and operating effect iveness of key data inputs and related management controls; e accuracy of data flow s and the implementation of related controls are critical for the integrity of the estimated impairment provisions. • We performed substantial audit procedure relating to i dentifi cation and c lassifi cation of Stage 3 / NPAs by the company. • We tested the i dentifi cation / grouping of the loan accounts mapped with the customer code as i dentifi ed by the management; • We performed analytical procedures to identify possible cases of evergreening of loans and tested these on sample basis. • We checked the stage c lassifi cation as at the balance sheet date as per the d efiniti on of Default of the Company and Reserve Bank of India circulars issued from time to time; • We validated the ECL Model and its calculation by involving our Information Technology Expert; • We have checked on sample basis that the stage c lassifi cation for the borrowers has been given in accordance with the Resolution Framework issued by Reserve Bank of India (the ‘RBI’) and the Board approved policy for ECL provisioning and stage c lassifi cation with respect to such accounts; • We have v erifi ed whether the ECL provision is made in accordance with the Board Approved Policy in this regard; • We have also calculated the ECL provision manually for selected samples; • We have assessed the assumptions made by the Company in making accelerated provision considering forward looking information. For loans and advances which are writ ten off during the year under audit, we read and understood the methodology and policy laid down and implemented by the Company in this regards along with its compliance on sample basis.

Other Information 6. e Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. e other information comprises the information included in the Company’s annual report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors’ report thereon. 7. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. 8. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. 9. When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations. Responsibilities of Management and ose Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements 10. e Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the State of

Affair

s, p

rofit

and Other Comprehensive Income/loss, Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. is responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection of the appropriate accounting so_ware for ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations including those related to retention of audit logs; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal

finan

cial controls, that were operating

effect

ively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. 11. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. 12. e Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company’s

finan

cial reporting process. Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements 13. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to in

fluenc

e the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. 14. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: 14.1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is s

ufficien

t and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. e risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. 14.2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal

finan

cial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating

effect

iveness of such controls. 14.3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management. 14.4. Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast s

ignifi

cant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. 14.5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. 15. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and s

ignifi

cant audit

find

ings, including any s

ignifi

cant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. 16. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. 17. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most s

ignifi

cance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest b

enefit

s of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 18. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order’), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A’ a statement on the matters s

pecifi

ed in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 19. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: 19.1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. 19.2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. 19.3. e standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of p

rofit

and loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. 19.4. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS s

pecifi

ed under Section 133 of the Act read with the relevant rules thereunder. 19.5. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disq

ualifi

ed as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. 19.6. With respect to the adequacy of the internal

finan

cial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating

effect

iveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B’. 19.7. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. e remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. 20. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: 20.1. e Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its

finan

cial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer Note 48 to the Standalone Financial Statements; 20.2. e Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts – Refer Note 10 to the Standalone Financial Statements; 20.3. ere has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. 20.4. e Management has represented, to best of their knowledge and belief, that no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘Intermediaries’), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities i

dentifi

ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘Ultimate B

enefic

iaries’) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate B

enefic

iaries. 20.5. e Management has represented, to best of their knowledge and belief, that no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘Funding Parties’), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities i

dentifi

ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate B

enefic

iaries’) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate B

enefic

iaries. 20.6. Based on such audit procedures, that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, performed by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under para 20.4 and 20.5 contain any material misstatement. 20.7. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, a) e interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. b) As stated in Note 29 to the standalone

finan

cial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed

final

dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. e dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. 20.8. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting so_ware for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the so_ware. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the

finan

cial year ended 31 March 2024. For Sundaram & Srinivasan For KKC & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants (formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP) Firm Registration Number - 004207S Firm Registration Number: 105146W/W100621 P Menakshi Sundaram Devang Doshi Partner Partner ICAI Membership Number: 217914 ICAI Membership Number: 140056 UDIN: 24217914BKBOSW7699 UDIN: 24140056BKFFOT4366 Place: Mumbai Place: Mumbai Date: 26 April 2024 Date: 26 April 2024 Annexure ‘A’ to the Independent Auditor’s Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Shriram Finance Limited (formerly Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited) for the year ended 31 March 2024 (Referred to in paragraph 18 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date) i. (a) e Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (‘PPE’) and relevant details of right-of-use assets. e Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) e Company has a regular programme of physical v

erifi

cation of its PPE by which all PPE are v

erifi

ed in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical v

erifi

cation is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain PPE were physically v

erifi

ed by the Management during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such v

erifi

cation. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the

finan

cial statements are held in the name of the Company. Consequent to

effect

of scheme of amalgamation (w.e.f 1 April 2022) involving amalgamation of Shriram Capital Limited (

after

de-merger of few undertakings from the said Shriram Capital Limited) and Shriram City Union Finance Limited with the Company and change in the name of the company from Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited to Shriram Finance Limited, the Company is in process of applying for the name change in respect of its immovable properties. Following are the properties acquired through the scheme of amalgamation and are not held in the name of the Company.

Description of property Gross carrying value (in Rs.) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held (in years) Reason for not being held in name of company Akash Deep 1,136,000 Shriram City No 16.26 ese assets were acquired Plaza-Golmuri Union Finance on merger Land At Levinjipuram Village (Panagudi) 15 Cents 14,957 Ltd. Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. No 12.70 ese assets were acquired on merger Land At Levinjipuram Village (Panagudi) 16 Cents 15,941 Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. No 12.70 ese assets were acquired on merger Land In 8,750 Shriram City No 11.01 ese assets were acquired Tanukarkulam Village-Survey No.179(1F) Union Finance Ltd. on merger Land At Levinjipuram Village (Panagudi) 15 Cents 14,957 Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. No 12.70 ese assets were acquired on merger Land at Pattukottai Taluka, anjaur District, 1,76,278 Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. No 14.51 ese assets were acquired on merger

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. (e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Refer note 83 to the Standalone Financial Statements. ii. (a) e Company does not have any inventory, hence physical v

erifi

cation of inventory and reporting under paragraph 3(ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees

five

crore, in aggregate, from banks or

finan

cial institutions which are secured on the basis of security of Loans. e quarterly returns or statements

file

d by the Company with such banks or

finan

cial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. iii. (a) e Company’s principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to it. (b) e Company, is a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC’), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Company’s interest. (c) e Company, being a NBFC, registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset C

lassifi

cation and Provisioning Norms, monitors repayments of principal and payment of interest by its customers as stipulated. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and in cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer notes 12 to the Standalone Financial Statements for summarised details of such loans/advances which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof. (d) e Company, being a NBFC, registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset C

lassifi

cation and Provisioning Norms, monitors and reports total amount overdue including principal and/or payment of interest by its customers for more than 90 days. In cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer notes 12 to the Standalone Financial Statements for summarised details of such loans/advances which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof. (e) Since the Company’s principal business is to give loans, the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to it. (f) Based on our audit procedure and according to the information and explanation made available to us, e Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to Promoters/Related Parties (as

define

d in section 2(76) of the Act) which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees in contravention of the provisions of sections 185 and 186(1) of the Act, the other provision of the section 186 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company being a NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to the deposits accepted are not applicable to the Company. We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company in respect of the aforesaid deposits. vi. e Company is not required to maintain cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 and hence reporting under paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company did not have dues which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Income Tax 0.01 A.Y.2022-23 CIT (Appeals) Act,1961 demands Income Tax Income Tax 0.04 A.Y.2020-21 CIT (Appeals) Act,1961 demands Income Tax Income Tax 0.12 A.Y.2018-19 CIT (Appeals) Act,1961 demands Income Tax Income Tax 13.63 A.Y. 2017-18 CIT (Appeals) Act,1961 demands Income Tax Income Tax 0.45 A.Y. 2014-15 Assessing Officer Act,1961 demands Income Tax Income Tax 0.73 A.Y. 2014-15 CIT (Appeals) Act,1961 demands Income Tax Income Tax 1.20 LIGN=TOP> A.Y. 2013-14 Assessing Officer Act,1961 demands Income Tax Income Tax 0.00 A.Y. 2012-13 Madras High Court Act,1961 demands Income Tax Income Tax 1.09 A.Y. 2012-13 Assessing Officer Act,1961 demands Income Tax Income Tax 5.88 A.Y. 2011-12 Assessing Officer Act,1961 demands Income Tax Income Tax 4.89 A.Y. 2010-11 Assessing Officer Act,1961 demands Income Tax Income Tax 3.86 A.Y. 2009-10 Assessing Officer Act,1961 demands Income Tax Income Tax 0.18 A.Y. 2008-09 Assessing Officer Act,1961 demands Income Tax Income Tax 0.22 A.Y. 2007-08 Assessing Officer Act,1961 demands Income Tax Income Tax 0.00 A.Y. 2006-07 Assessing Officer Act,1961 demands Income Tax Income Tax 2.51 A.Y.2021-22 CIT (Appeals) Act,1961 demands##

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Income Tax 0.02 A.Y.2020-21 CIT (Appeals) Act,1961 demands## Income Tax Income Tax 0.01 A.Y.2018-19 CIT (Appeals) Act,1961 demands## Income Tax Income Tax 0.16 A.Y.2015-16 CIT (Appeals) Act,1961 demands## Income Tax Income Tax 0.81 A.Y. 2014-15 Assessing Officer Act,1961 demands## Income Tax Income Tax 1.23 A.Y.1997-98 Assessing Officer Act,1961 demands## Finance Act, 1994 (Service tax) Service tax on interest on hypothecation loans 1,758.66 F.Y. 2005-06 to April 01, 2017 to June 30, 2017 Mumbai High Court Finance Act, 1994 (Service tax) Service tax demand on securitisation collection commission 192.88 F.Y. 2008-09 to 2014-2015 CESTAT (Custom, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai) Finance Act, 1994 (Service tax) Service tax on hire purchase and lease transaction 208.79 1st March 2006 to 31st March 2010 Supreme Court Finance Act, 1994 (Service tax) ST on Collection of receivables in respect of Securitisation/ Direct Assignment ## 36.30 1st April 2009 to 30th September 2014 CESTAT (Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai) Finance Act, 1994 (Service tax) Service Tax on Additional Finance Charge ## 40.57 1st October 2012 to 30th June 2017 CESTAT (Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai) Maharashtra Value Added Tax Value added tax 0.00# F.Y. 2005-06 Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal – Pune Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Value added tax 0.00** F.Y. 2010-11 to 2012-13 High court of Telangana – Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Value added tax 0.00** F.Y 2009-10 to 2010-11 and 1st April 2011 to 31st August 2012 High court of Telangana – Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh Value added tax 3.48 F.Y. 2005-06 to 2008-09 High court of Andhra Value Added Tax Pradesh – Vijaywada Orissa Value Added Tax Value added tax 0.09 F.Y. 2008-09 to 2012-13 DCCT – Bhubaneshwar Telangana Value Value added tax 0.00** F.Y. 2013-14 to 2016-17 and High Court of Telangana Added Tax April 17 to June 17 Tamil Nadu Value Value added tax 3.73 F.Y. 2014-15 to 2016-17 and e Company is in the Added Tax April 17 to June 17 process of filing an appeal with Madras High Court. Tamil Nadu Value Value added tax 2.90 F.Y. 2006-07 to 2013-14 Supreme Court – Delhi Added Tax Tamil Nadu Value Value added 0.00$ F.Y. 2014-15 to 2016-17 and Appellate Tribunal, Added Tax tax## April 17 to June 17 Chennai Tamil Nadu Value Value added 0.00$ F.Y. 2007-08 to 2013-14 Supreme Court – Delhi Added Tax tax##

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Kerala Value Value added 0.05 F.Y. 2007-08 Dy. Commissioner Added Tax tax## (Appeals) , Kerala Telangana GST Goods and 1.21 F.Y. 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner - Service Tax Central Tax, Telangana Delhi GST Goods and 2.89 F.Y. 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner - Service Tax State Tax, Delhi Rajasthan GST Goods and 0.88 F.Y. 2017-18 Joint Commissioner Jaipur Service Tax - Rajasthan Chhattisgargh Goods and 0.02 F.Y. 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner - GST Service Tax ## State Tax ,Chhattisgargh Bihar GST Goods and 0.26 F.Y. 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner - Service Tax ## State Tax , Bihar Delhi GST Goods and 1.55 F.Y. 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner - Service Tax ## State Tax , Delhi Indian Stamp Act Stamp duty 6.69 FY 2023-24 Principal Revenue Controlling Officer and Registrar, Chennai

*Above amounts are net of amount paid under protest, wherever paid. # Amounts less than Rs. 1.00 lac are presented as Rs. 0.00 crores $ Amounts where entire Disputed Tax amount is deposited is presented as Rs 0.00 crores ** Cases which are entered into Amnesty Scheme and awaiting for closure Orders are presented as Rs 0.00 crores as the entire Disputed Tax dues is settled. ## Case added of Erstwhile Shriram City Union Finance Limited. viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we con

firm

that we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. ix. (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings to

finan

cial institutions, banks, government and dues to debenture holders or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or

finan

cial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained, other than temporary parking in Cash credit account for a few days during the year, pending utilization towards the purpose for which the same are obtained. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the

finan

cial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the

finan

cial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary or associate. e Company does not have any joint venture. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or associate companies. e Company does not have any joint venture. x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of further public

offer

during the current

finan

cial year. In our opinion, monies raised by the Company by way of debt instruments and term loans were applied for the purposes for which those were obtained, though idle/ surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilization were gainfully invested in liquid assets payable on demand. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares / fully / partly / optionally convertible debentures during the year. xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, other than the instances of fraud noticed and reported by the management in terms of the regulatory provisions applicable to the Company amounting to Rs. 0.97 Crores comprising of 2 instances. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been

file

d by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the

finan

cial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) e Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Company has obtained the required registration. (b) e Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid CoR from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. (c) e Company is not a CIC (‘Core Investment Company’) as

define

d in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. (d) e Group has Four CIC as part of the Group. xvii. e Company has not incurred any cash losses in the

finan

cial year and in the immediately preceding

finan

cial year. xviii. ere has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable / paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the

finan

cial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of

finan

cial assets and payment of

finan

cial liabilities, other information accompanying the

finan

cial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, it is not required to transfer any unspent amount pertaining to the year under report to a Fund s

pecifi

ed in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there is no amount which is remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any ongoing projects. For Sundaram & Srinivasan For KKC & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants (formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP) Firm Registration Number - 004207S Firm Registration Number: 105146W/W100621 P Menakshi Sundaram Devang Doshi Partner Partner ICAI Membership Number: 217914 ICAI Membership Number: 140056 UDIN: 24217914BKBOSW7699 UDIN: 24140056BKFFOT4366 Place: Mumbai Place: Mumbai Date: 26 April 2024 Date: 26 April 2024 Annexure ‘B’ to the Independent Auditors’ report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Shriram Finance Limited (formerly known as Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited) for the year ended 31 March 2024 (Referred to in paragraph ‘19.6’ under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act’). Opinion 1. We have audited the internal

finan

cial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of Shriram Finance Limited (formerly known as Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited) (‘the Company’) as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. 2. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal

finan

cial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and such internal

finan

cial controls were operating

effect

ively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal controls over

finan

cial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘the Guidance Note’). Management’s responsibility for Internal Financial Controls 3. e Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal

finan

cial controls based on the internal controls over

finan

cial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. ese responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal

finan

cial controls that were operating

effect

ively for ensuring the orderly and

efficien

t conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable

finan

cial information, as required under the Act. Auditor’s responsibility 4. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal

finan

cial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing (‘SA ‘), prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal

finan

cial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements. ose SAs and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal

finan

cial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated

effect

ively in all material respects. 5. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal

finan

cial controls system with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating

effect

iveness. Our audit of internal

finan

cial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal

finan

cial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating

effect

iveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. e procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. 6. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is s

ufficien

t and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal

finan

cial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements 7. A Company’s internal

finan

cial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of

finan

cial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company’s internal

finan

cial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly

reflect

the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company’s assets that could have a material

effect

on the Standalone Financial Statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements 8. Because of the inherent limitations of internal

finan

cial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal

finan

cial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal

finan