|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Jul 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Recommended a final dividend of Rs.15/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up (i.e. 150%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing 45th AGM Intimation of Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations 2015 for the purpose of 45th AGM and payment of final dividend as may be declared at the AGM. AGM Notice (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024) Proceedings of 45th Annual General Meeting Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015-Final Dividend Payout date i.e. Friday, August 09, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
