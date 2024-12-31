iifl-logo-icon 1
Shriram Finance Ltd AGM

Shriram Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Jul 202426 Apr 2024
Recommended a final dividend of Rs.15/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up (i.e. 150%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing 45th AGM Intimation of Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations 2015 for the purpose of 45th AGM and payment of final dividend as may be declared at the AGM. AGM Notice (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024) Proceedings of 45th Annual General Meeting Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015-Final Dividend Payout date i.e. Friday, August 09, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Vakrangee Partners with Shriram Life to Boost Rural Insurance Access

31 Dec 2024|08:58 PM

Shriram Life Insurance is an affordable financial protection entity for rural and Tier-3/4 areas co-promoted by South Africa's Sanlam Group and India's Shriram Group.

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Shriram Fin Secures $500M via Bonds

25 Sep 2024|02:16 PM

The US Federal Reserve dropped its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points last week, the largest step since Covid.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

