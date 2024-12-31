iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shriram Finance Ltd Split

526.5
(-3.71%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Shriram Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split25 Oct 202410 Jan 202510 Jan 2025102
Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, Declared an interim dividend of 220% i.e. Rs.22/- per equity share of face value Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2024-25, Approved periodical resource mobilisation plan, Approved issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures/subordinated debentures (Debentures) on private placement basis for the purpose of business of the Company, sub-division/ split of 1 (One) fully paid equity share of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each held by Members of the Company into 5 (Five) fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs.2 (Rupees Two Only) each and alteration of Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company Fixation of Record Date as Friday January 10, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 23/12/2024) Sub: Face Value Split - Shriram Finance Limited (SHRIRAMFIN) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. January 10, 2025. Name of the Company Shriram Finance Limited Symbol SHRIRAMFIN Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 10 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 2 This circular shall be effective from January 10, 2025. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 23.12.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SHRIRAM FINANCE LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SHRIRAM FINANCE LTD (511218) RECORD DATE 10.01.2025 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 10/01/2025 DR-796/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE721A01013 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 10/01/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.12.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241224-10 dated December 24, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED (511218) New ISIN No INE721A01047 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 10-01-2025 (DR- 796/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on: 01/01/2025) Intimation of new ISIN - INE721A01047 with respect to Sub-division/Split of face value of Equity Shares of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/01/2025)

Shriram Finance: Related News

Vakrangee Partners with Shriram Life to Boost Rural Insurance Access

Vakrangee Partners with Shriram Life to Boost Rural Insurance Access

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|08:58 PM

Shriram Life Insurance is an affordable financial protection entity for rural and Tier-3/4 areas co-promoted by South Africa's Sanlam Group and India's Shriram Group.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Read More
Shriram Fin Secures $500M via Bonds

Shriram Fin Secures $500M via Bonds

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|02:16 PM

The US Federal Reserve dropped its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points last week, the largest step since Covid.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shriram Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.