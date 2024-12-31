Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, Declared an interim dividend of 220% i.e. Rs.22/- per equity share of face value Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2024-25, Approved periodical resource mobilisation plan, Approved issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures/subordinated debentures (Debentures) on private placement basis for the purpose of business of the Company, sub-division/ split of 1 (One) fully paid equity share of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each held by Members of the Company into 5 (Five) fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs.2 (Rupees Two Only) each and alteration of Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company Fixation of Record Date as Friday January 10, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 23/12/2024) Sub: Face Value Split - Shriram Finance Limited (SHRIRAMFIN) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. January 10, 2025. Name of the Company Shriram Finance Limited Symbol SHRIRAMFIN Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 10 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 2 This circular shall be effective from January 10, 2025. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 23.12.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SHRIRAM FINANCE LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SHRIRAM FINANCE LTD (511218) RECORD DATE 10.01.2025 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 10/01/2025 DR-796/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE721A01013 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 10/01/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.12.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241224-10 dated December 24, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED (511218) New ISIN No INE721A01047 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 10-01-2025 (DR- 796/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on: 01/01/2025) Intimation of new ISIN - INE721A01047 with respect to Sub-division/Split of face value of Equity Shares of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/01/2025)