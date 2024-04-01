Shriram Finance Ltd Management Discussions

<dhhead>MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS</dhhead>

ECONOMY OVERVIEW Global Economic Scenario

e global economy has shown remarkable resilience despite enduring repeated and overlapping shocks, coupled with unprecedented monetary tightening measures. Growth in the US and several key emerging market economies (EMEs) has outperformed expectations. While, manufacturing activity has remained subdued, services have exhibited strength. e global economy grew by 3.1% and is anticipated to slowdown to 2.9% in 2024. Although, headline inflation has decreased across countries, the decline in core and service inflation has been gradual, given the persistent tightness in labour markets. Major central banks in advanced economies (AEs) have kept policy rates on hold to ensure alignment of inflation with targets. Global crude oil prices have remained highly volatile, with Brent crude falling from a high of USD 95 in early October 2023 to below USD 75 by mid-December, before rebounding and settling above USD 80 in the first quarter of 2024. An escalation in the conflict in West Asia and logistical impediments on key trade routes may cause serious disruptions in the oil market. Assuming the crude oil price to be 10% above the baseline, domestic inflation could be higher by 30 bps and growth weaker by around 15 bps, respectively. Conversely, the de-escalation of geopolitical tensions along with a further weakening of global demand may pull down crude oil prices. Following a two-year surge, global inflation exhibited signs of easing in 2023, although it remained elevated compared to the 2010-2019 average. After peaking at 8.1% in 2022, the highest in nearly three decades, global headline inflation declined to an estimated 5.7% in 2023. Projections indicate a further decrease to 3.9% in 2024, driven by the continued moderation in international commodity prices and reduced demand amid monetary tightening measures. While developed economies witnessed a notable slowdown in inflation , core inflation rates remain relatively high, in fluenc ed by increasing service sector prices and tight labour markets. Furthermore, inflation in most developing countries peaked in 2023 and is expected to continue moderating in 2024.

Outlook

Looking ahead, the global economy is anticipated to grow at a steady pace, with diminishing effect s of positive shocks. Alongside, it is set to witness increasing yields and tighter credit conditions. ere are likely to be persistent supply disruptions, along with a shi_ in inflation sentiment, which may restrain the fall in inflation . Notably, the business sector is likely to experience increased pressure, with shrinking p rofit margins, leading to a slowdown in hiring and expenditure. e potential resurgence of consumer price inflation is a primary concern for the global economy. e economic rebound in 2025 largely hinges on central banks alleviating economic constraints, as inflation indicators approach their respective targets. e US and the Euro Area are particularly susceptible, with real policy rates currently at their highest levels since January 2008. Prolonged periods of high rates could substantially dampen economic activity, worsening mild recessions into more severe downturns.

Indian Economic Scenario

India has solidi_ed its position as the world’s third-largest fintech economy, ranking behind only USA and the UK. Furthermore, it has surged ahead of Hong Kong to claim the fourth spot in global stock markets. is accomplishment stems from both domestic and international investor c onfiden ce, strengthened by sustained IPO activity. Initiatives like the Skill India Mission, Start-Up India, and Stand-Up India have played a pivotal role in fostering greater women’s participation in human capital development. Despite global economic uncertainties, India’s GDP grew by 8.2% in FY 2023-24, driven by increased public sector investments, a resilient finan cial sector, and s ignifi cant growth in non-food credit.

Indian Economy GDP Growth Rate (in %)

Year FY 2019_ 20 FY 2020_ 21 FY 2021_ 22 FY 2022_ 23 FY 2023_ 24 GDP Growth 4.2 (6.6) 8.7 7.0 8.2 Rate (%)

India has demonstrated resilience and progress in the face of globaleconomicuncertaintieswithtimelypolicyinterventions targeting macro stability and the revitalisation of both

finan

cial and non-

finan

cial sectors. Substantial investments in robust physical and digital public infrastructure, have allowed the country to navigate challenges, both domestic and international, ensuring sustained economic progress. With ongoing and forthcoming government policy reforms, optimism and c

onfiden

ce in India’s economic growth story is notably high. Embracing its ‘Amrit Kaal’ with assurance, the nation views growth challenges as opportunities for inclusive development rather than hindrances. Outlook Going forward, the country is likely to remain the world’s fastest-growing major economy on the back of growing demand, moderate

inflation

, stable interest rate regime and robust foreign exchange reserves. e economy is poised to achieve nearly 7% growth in FY 2024-25. e catalysts for this projected growth are likely to be robust domestic demand, private consumption and investment, and Government reforms and initiatives implemented over the past decade. e Government’s investments in both physical and digital infrastructure, coupled with measures to increase manufacturing have strengthened the supply side. Together, these developments are likely to provide an impetus to the country’s economic activity. India is making s

ignifi

cant strides to achieve its futuristic growth targets. e Indian economy is projected to cross the USD 4 Trillion mark during FY 2024-25, further escalating to USD 5 trillion by FY 2026-27. Additionally, the Government has set an ambitious goal of transforming into a developed country by 2047. India will sustain its upward growth track, propelled by stable and robust domestic demand, expanding private consumption and investments, and ongoing structural reforms. INDIAN FINANCIAL SERVICES SECTOR SCENARIO India’s

finan

cial services sector is experiencing rapid expansion, characterised by robust growth among existing

firm

s and the in_ux of new entrants. is diverse landscape encompasses insurance companies, commercial banks, cooperatives, non-banking

finan

cial companies, mutual funds, pension funds and various smaller entities. Despite this d

iversifi

cation, banking remains the dominant force, accounting for 70% of total assets within the

finan

cial system. e Government of India has implemented several reforms to liberalise, regulate, and strengthen the industry. Initiatives like the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), guidelines on collateral requirements for banks, and the establishment of the Micro Units Development and Re

finan

ce Agency (MUDRA) have facilitated improved access to

finan

ce for MSMEs. is concerted

effort

by the Government and private sector has propelled India into one of the world’s most dynamic capital markets. A primary catalyst fueling sectoral growth is the heightened focus on

finan

cial inclusion, aimed at enhancing access to

finan

ce for marginalised and underprivileged segments of society. is shi_ has spurred the rise of digital banking, micro

finan

ce initiatives and collaborative ventures with

fintech

companies, reshaping conventional banking paradigms. India’s

finan

cial services sector is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by the widespread adoption of digital technologies, shi_ing consumer preferences and heightened competition. is dynamic landscape is reshaping the sector’s growth direction. Additionally, the integration of rapid technology has revolutionised the way Indians access and pay for services, with even street vendors embracing QR code payments. Consequently, the Boston Consulting Group anticipates a remarkable surge in India’s digital payments market, projecting a threefold increase from USD 3 trillion to USD 10 trillion by 2026. (Source: https://timeso

find

ia.indiatimes.com/blogs/voices/the-future-of-

finan

cial-services-in-india/) Industry Scenario and Financing Financial institutions play a crucial role in fostering stability and implementing regulatory measures to reinforce households and businesses, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty. Currently, geopolitical

conflict

s have hindered post-Covid-19 pandemic recoveries in various countries, leading to an expedited normalisation of monetary and

fiscal

policies. In India, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have emerged as critical pillars of

finan

cial support for a s

ignifi

cant segment of the population, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and those historically underserved by traditional banking institutions. Displaying impressive agility and

efficien

cy, NBFCs have adeptly catered to the diverse

finan

cial needs of borrowers, leveraging their widespread geographical presence, deep understanding of various

finan

cial requirements and prompt processing times. By playing a pivotal role in advancing

finan

cial inclusion, non-bank lenders have facilitated the growth of numerous MSMEs and fostered opportunities for self-employment. Moreover, the sector has witnessed remarkable expansion with the entry of various players boasting varied business models. In recent years, India’s

finan

cial services landscape has undergone a transformative shi_, characterised by the growing in

fluenc

e of neo-banking, digital authentication, widespread adoption of the Uni_ed Payments Interface (UPI) and mobile banking and the escalating penetration of mobile internet. Furthermore, NBFCs are increasingly adopting digitisation to enhance operational

efficien

cy, elevate customer experiences, drive cost savings and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. Despite facing sti_ competition from public and private sector banks and Micro

finan

ce Institutions (MFIs) across market share, customer acquisition, asset quality and technological innovation, NBFCs have spearheaded innovative digital initiatives. rough frugal innovation, they leverage cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing, low-code/no-code platforms, data lakes and a

rtifici

al intelligence (AI). ese technologies propel multiple concepts like application modernisation, super apps, data transparency and robust information security. is digital transformation enables NBFCs to compete

effect

ively with larger institutions for customer engagement, while delivering seamless experiences for both customers and employees. In recent times, NBFCs have surpassed banks in terms of new credit disbursals, leveraging technology to reach underserved sectors and capitalising on banks’ limitations in swi_ly expanding operations and adapting in

flex

ible policies. e retail and MSME sectors have emerged as crucial drivers of growth for NBFCs. Furthermore, the Indian MSME sector, comprising 64 Million MSMEs, contributes 30% to India’s GDP. With a total credit demand of Rs. 69.3 trillion, registering a CAGR of 11.5%, less than 15% of this demand is currently met by formal sources. Despite supportive government initiatives, there remains a credit gap of Rs. 25 Trillion, which NBFCs can address through collaborations with

fintech

firm

s and advancements in digital technologies. Additionally, NBFCs have s

ignifi

cantly impacted these sectors. ey

offer

a wide array of products, including equipment

finan

cing, hire purchase and leasing, housing

finan

ce and gold loans. Moreover, they have expanded into new segments, such as consumer durable

finan

ce. e Government of India has introduced several initiatives to address structural issues in the small business lending segment. ese include licensing account aggregators, launching schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), introducing UPI platforms and unveiling platforms like TReDS, GeM and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intensifying scrutiny on corporate lending and the reporting of Non-Performing Assets (NPA) by banks, NBFCs have a unique opportunity to expand their lending portfolio into a sector traditionally dominated by commercial banks. (Source: https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/banks-nbfcs-meet-less-than-15-of-msme-credit-demand-11671035294728.html, https:// timeso

find

ia.indiatimes.com/readersblog/virtual-cfo/nbfcs-empowering-msmes-and-entrepreneurs-in-indias-small-towns-and-cities-54806/) Commercial Vehicle (CV) e commercial vehicle sector has experienced a moderate growth of 0.56% in volume by the end of FY 2023-24. However, projections from the rating agency ICRA suggest a potential decline of 4-7% in commercial vehicle volume growth for the following FY 2024-25. Despite this projection, sales of commercial vehicles,

off

en considered a gauge of economic vitality have reached record highs in FY 2023-24. is is supported by robust revenues in leading companies like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and VE commercial vehicles. e surge in demand stems mainly from heightened interest in expensive heavy-duty vehicles, fueled by substantial government investments in infrastructure and increased freight movement. Sales

figure

s for FY 2023-24 have exceeded the previous peak recorded in FY 2018-19, with anticipated revenue soaring by approximately 30% compared to that period. Sales of heavy-duty trucks capable of transporting larger freight loads have experienced a growth of 4% during FY 2023-24. is increase in load-carrying capacity is credited to the shi_ towards larger trucks. Moreover, demand for buses has spiked by over 38% during this period, boosted by improved highways stimulating road travel demand amid congested railway networks. Despite an anticipated slowdown in commercial vehicle demand in FY 2024-25, particularly for medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) and light commercial vehicles (LCVs), owing to elevated dealer inventories, the long-term outlook remains promising. is optimism is supported by a robust macroeconomic landscape, robust replacement demand (especially in the passenger vehicle segment), ongoing infrastructure projects (further rejuvenated by increased allocations in the recent interim budget) and burgeoning freight demand. Looking ahead, sustained economic growth is expected to provide a s

ignifi

cant boost to commercial vehicle sales. With India’s manufacturing sector forecasted to reach USD 4.5 Trillion by 2047, accounting for 22% of the GDP (compared to a base projection of USD 2.5 Trillion with a 17% GDP share), the commercial vehicle market is poised for unprecedented growth. Additionally, increased investment in the manufacturing sector, spurred by heightened government capital expenditure to reduce import reliance and enhance capacity utilisation is expected to drive demand. Moreover, initiatives, such as the vehicle scrappage policy and

electrification

are anticipated to further stimulate sales within the commercial vehicle industry. (Source: https://www.business-standard.com/industry/auto/commercial-vehicle-sales-likely-to-enter-into-a-downcycle-in-2024-25-124021301441_1. html, https://auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/commercial-vehicle/ h1-fy24-cv-sector-analysis-high-base-drives-marginal-yoy-growth-outlook-stays-positive/104649925) Passenger Vehicle (PV) e Indian passenger vehicle market is witnessing a surge in demand for utility vehicles, including SUVs and MPVs. Moreover, the launch of new car models is s

ignifi

cantly driving nationwide growth. roughout 2023, numerous automakers have unveiled a plethora of new passenger vehicles, catering to both mass-market and luxury segments. ese launches span both traditional internal combustion engine and advanced electric vehicle segments. e passenger vehicle segment constitutes about 18% of the total domestic sales in India. Driven by robust demand for sports utility vehicles, passenger vehicle sales in India soared to a record high in FY 2023-24, with over 42 Lakhs units dispatched. Manufacturers witnessed a substantial increase in overall passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers last

fiscal

, reaching 42.2 Lakhs units, a 9% rise from 38.9 Lakhs units in FY2022-23. is surge was led by record sales from Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor. Furthermore, the share of sports utility vehicles in overall passenger vehicle dispatches rose to 50.4% in the last

fiscal

year, compared to 43% in FY 2022-23. is is the

first

time when passenger vehicle sales have crossed the 40-Lakhs sales mark in the country, with much of the growth attributed to the SUV segment. Electric cars currently contribute around 6% of total EV sales nationwide, experiencing substantial sales volume growth in recent years. e upcoming launch of utility vehicles and new models is expected to propel further growth in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Furthermore, with more OEMs planning to introduce new electric vehicles tailored for the domestic market, there is potential for an increased EV adoption rate, and overall growth. (Source: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/auto/auto-news/ passenger-vehicle-sales-in-local-market-reach-new-heights-in-2023/ articleshow/106761676.cms?from=mdr, https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/business/2024/04/01/del131-biz-ld-auto-sales.html) Two-Wheeler (2W) e Indian two-wheeler market is witnessing a remarkable surge and is projected to register a CAGR of 10.29% by 2029. is segment continued the recovery path with a handsome growth of over 13% in domestic sales to reach 18 million units. Rising economic prosperity and increasing disposable incomes across the Indian subcontinent are fueling a s

ignifi

cant shi_ towards personal mobility solutions among a substantial portion of the population. Moreover, demographic changes highlight a sizeable young population with a preference for stylish,

efficien

t and budget-friendly transportation options. is further contributes to the market’s growth. Additionally, the availability of diverse

finan

cing alternatives with consumer-friendly schemes is accelerating vehicle ownership among potential buyers. e trend of urbanisation and resulting tra_c congestion is prompting two-wheelers to emerge as a preferred mode of travel within bustling city landscapes. Government initiatives are pivotal, with stricter emission and safety regulations driving technological advancements, favouring eco-friendly and safer two-wheelers. Furthermore, cultural dynamics have elevated two-wheelers beyond mere transportation, embedding them as symbols of familial connections and dynamics. In FY 2023-24, sales of electric two-wheelers (e2W) saw a remarkable surge of 33.3% compared to the previous year, as per

off

cial records. According to data from the Vahan portal, 910,930 units of electric two-wheelers were sold in FY 2023-24, marking a substantial increase from 682,937 units sold in FY 2022-23. Notably, there has been a considerable reduction in manufacturing costs, attributed to economies of scale and a decline in the prices of critical components, such as batteries. Currently, batteries account for only a third of the two-wheeler production costs, down from half in previous years. Additionally, the subsidy amount has been progressively reduced, initially set at 45% of the vehicle cost, or Rs. 30,000 per kWh, then decreased to Rs. 15,000 per kWh, and now further minimised to Rs. 5000 per kWh. (Source: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-relea se/2024/03/26/2852640/28124/en/India-Two-Wheeler-Market-2023-2029-A-16-63-Billion-Market-Opportunity-Vehicle-Type-Propulsion-Type-and-Granular-Region-Wise-Analysis.html) Tractor and Farm Equipment India’s tractor market,

off

en regarded as a key indicator of the nation’s rural economic vitality, surpasses that of China by nearly 2.5 times and that of the United States by 3.5 times. According to ICRA, despite concerns arising from the potential impact of a sub-par and erratic monsoon on rural cash

flow

s, the volumes of the tractor and farm equipment market are expected to remain stable. Projections suggest the total market for tractors and farm equipment witnessed sales of around 900,000 units, slightly lower than the 945,000 units sold in FY 2022-23. Moreover, the uneven temporal and spatial distribution of precipitation is believed to have

affect

ed kharif yields, while low reservoir levels further dampen prospects for rabi sowing. Sentiments in the farming sector have dampened due to weak government spending on agriculture and rural development in Q3 FY 2023-24, exacerbated by erratic rainfall patterns negatively impacting kharif output. Additionally, sluggish progress in rabi sowing, and weak Mandi arrivals from the kharif season signal widespread declines in farm output. Despite these challenges, the Indian agricultural equipment market, valued at Rs. 1,129.6 Billion in 2023, is projected by IMARC Group to soar to Rs. 2,527.4 Billion by 2032,

reflect

ing a robust CAGR of 9.1% during 2024-2032. In recent years, there has been notable progress in agricultural mechanisation. A s

ignifi

cant proportion of farmers have transitioned from traditional methods to mechanical equipment for various farming activities, such as tillage, sowing, irrigation, plant protection and threshing. is shi_ has been propelled by factors like easier access to credit, government incentives, heightened agricultural productivity, the rise of contract farming and increasing rural incomes. As a result, the agricultural equipment market has experienced substantial growth, driven by these favourable trends. Additionally, the agricultural and rural sectors have witnessed the emergence of various agricultural technologies. ese technologies are aimed at aiding lenders in comprehending crop patterns and local geography for precise credit evaluation. Furthermore, these technologies can be leveraged for comprehensive tractor and agriculture based

finan

cing solutions. As a result, rural

finan

cing has expanded its scope beyond asset

finan

cing, including a plethora of agriculture technology enabled

finan

cing options. (Source: https://www.giiresearch.com/report/imarc1451113-indian-agricultural-equipment-market-report-by.html) Construction Equipment e construction equipment industry is pivotal in stimulating economic development and contributes s

ignifi

cantly to the GDP by enabling infrastructure development. Government backing through various initiatives like the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan has unlocked a myriad of opportunities within the construction sector. Furthermore, the increased emphasis on improving domestic manufacturing capabilities under the ‘Make in India’ initiative augurs favourably for the construction equipment industry. e Indian construction equipment market size is estimated at USD 7.30 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 10.90 Billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period (2024-2029). Improvement in road construction infrastructure, an increasing urbanisation rate and higher investment to boost infrastructure activities serve as the major determinants for the growth of construction equipment in India. With better road transportation infrastructure and a rise in urban population, there exists a greater demand for convenience in personal mobility, healthcare, sanitation and water supply, among others. is, in turn, contributes to the boosting demand for construction equipment, attributed to the growth in the construction sector across India. (Source: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/india-construction-equipment-market) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) The MSME sector in India holds a crucial position in both employment generation and the country’s GDP. In fact, 96% of the industrial units in the Indian economy belong to small companies. ese small companies contribute 40% to the nation’s overall industrial production and account for 42% of all Indian exports. Moreover, small companies provide various opportunities in both rural and urban areas of the country. Given the prevailing unemployment challenges in the Indian economy, small

firm

s have played a s

ignifi

cant role in increasing employment opportunities for people. In India, 7.56 Lakhs jobs were created, with the nation housing 75,000 recognised start-ups. Among these, 12% cater to Information Technology services, 9% to healthcare and life sciences, 7% to education, 5% to commercial and professional services and 5% to agriculture. Over the last six years, there has been a remarkable 110% yearly increase in job creation. is gap presents a promising opportunity for NBFCs to

offer

tailored products and digital solutions to support the sector’s growth. As a cornerstone of the Government’s Make in India campaign, various supportive measures have been implemented to create a favourable environment for MSMEs, driving a positive growth outlook. e focal point remains indomitable: continue to ensure easy and secure funding for MSMEs, addressing credit shortages and mitigating credit fraud risks. Government initiatives encompass a spectrum of strategies, including tax exemptions, enhanced access to funding and the expansion of

finan

cing, marketing and technology support. Additionally, key policies supporting this outlook include the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY), the Special Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme (SCLCSS), SAMBHAV and the National MSME Policy. NBFCs have played a s

ignifi

cant role in augmenting credit

flow

to MSMEs, particularly in underbanked regions. ese entities have adopted innovative tools, unconventional risk assessment methods and personalised

offer

ings to meet the unique needs of small businesses. Harnessing technology for advanced data analytics, NBFCs have streamlined processes, ensuring expedited credit disbursal. In contrast to traditional banks, NBFCs have showcased agility by introducing tailor-made products for

differ

ent segments within the MSME sector. Additionally, they have forged strategic alliances with

fintech

firm

s, banks and alternative lenders to broaden credit availability and

offer

extensive bundled products to businesses. (Source: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/in/business/msme-statistics/) Gold Loan Amid global market and currency volatility, gold maintains its supremacy as a consistent

finan

cial instrument. India, renowned for its cultural reverence for gold, stands out as one of the largest consumers globally. e country possesses a s

ignifi

cant 27,000 metric tonnes, as per the Reserve Bank of India, accounting for 14% of the world’s total gold reserves. e Indian gold loan market, valued at USD 55.52 Billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 12.22%, estimated to reach USD 124.45 Billion by 2029. e increasing demand for gold loans extends across individuals and MSMEs. Individuals opt for gold loans to

fulfil

immediate diverse needs, such as education expenses, wedding costs, and medical bills. Similarly, small businesses

find

gold loans appealing for securing working capital. Despite facing

fierce

competition from banks, NBFCs specialising in gold loans have maintained resilient market shares. Additionally, reports by CRISIL Ratings indicate that their stability is attributed to robust capitalisation, focused risk management and healthy p

rofit

ability. e growth story of gold-loan NBFCs is fueled by several factors. ese include their ability to retain customers, particularly evident in their steady customer base and their focus on catering to small and mid-sized loan requirements. Additionally, their

effort

s to expand branch networks enhance their reach and accessibility. (Source: https://www.techmagnate.com/blog/gold-loan-market-in-india/, https://www.

finan

cialexpress.com/business/banking-

finan

ce-gold-loan-nbfcs-maintain-resilient-market-share-at-60-between-mar-2021-to-sep-2023-despite-bank-competition-3354279/) Housing Finance e housing

finan

ce sector has seen improvement in asset quality despite a sharp rise in interest rates over the past one and a-half years, with rising income levels helping

offset

higher monthly instalments. ere are no signs of stress from an a_ordability point of view with the rise in housing prices and higher interest rates, according to industry veterans and analysts tracking the sector. e

affordable

housing market, valued at USD 300 Billion is well-suited for individuals with low to middle incomes. It presents lending opportunities in which

finan

cial institutions

offer

customised solutions, b

enefit

ting both developers and buyers within this expanding industry. India’s home loan market is expected to double in the next

five

years, mirroring the overall trend in the country’s aspirations to become a USD 5 Trillion economy. Over the past decade, the home loan market in India has experienced s

ignifi

cant growth, fueled by increasing urbanisation, rising disposable incomes and government initiatives to promote

affordable

housing. Moreover, home loan interest rates in India are subject to variation, contingent upon factors like the lender, loan amount, loan tenure and the borrower’s creditworthiness. In 2023, homes in India became more

affordable

as compared to 2022, as evident in the year’s sales

figure

s. e Indian home mortgage

finan

ce market is set to expand at a 7% CAGR during the forecast period, driven by favourable conditions like rising income levels, improved a_ordability and

fiscal

support, all of which contribute to the growing demand for homes. Furthermore, the real estate sector in India is experiencing an upswing, with developers exhibiting greater

finan

cial strength and discipline. (Source: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/indicators/ little-stress-on-home-loan-repayment-despite-higher-interest-rates/ articleshow/105910681.cms?utm_source=contento_nterest&utm_ medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst, https://www.businesstoday. in/personal-

finan

ce/top-story/story/a_ordable-housing-market-in-india-is-valued-at-300-billion-basic-home-loans-founder-atul-monga-407440-2023-11-28, https://www.businessworld.in/article/Home-Loan-Trends-A-Year-End-Recap-2024-Outlook/18-12-2023-502674/, https:// www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/india-home-loan-market, https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/india-home-mortgage-

finan

ce-market) COMPANY OVERVIEW Shriram Finance Limited (referred to as ‘Shriram Finance’ or ‘the Company’) a prominent NBFC in India’s retail

finan

ce industry, underwent a name change to better

reflect

its d

iversifi

ed

finan

cial product portfolio following the merger of Shriram City Union Finance Limited (SCUF) and the remaining undertaking of Shriram Capital Limited (SCL) with the Company. e Company is a leader in organised

finan

cing of pre-owned commercial vehicles and two-wheelers. Shriram Finance has vertically integrated business model and

finan

ces passenger vehicles, construction equipment, farm equipment, MSMEs, gold, personal needs and working capital requirements, among others. e merger has started yielding s

ignifi

cant synergies, particularly through the cross-selling of loan and insurance products. Additionally, the merged entity has b

enefit

ed in improved employee productivity and lower customer acquisition costs. e technological framework of the merged organisation facilitates seamless data mining to provide best-in-class service to customers. roughout this process, Shriram Finance’s time-tested philosophy of customer centricity will remain the guiding principle. With a vast customer base exceeding 83 Lakhs customers, Shriram Finance is dedicated to

offer

ing prompt borrowing solutions and delivering value to stakeholders. e Company has a broad reach with 3,082 branches across India and recorded an AUM of Rs. 2,24,862 Crores as of March 31, 2024. Shriram Housing Finance Limited, a subsidiary of the Company is registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) with a specialization in

offer

ing loans for construction or purchase of residential property and loans against property. Key Highlights for FY 2023-24 Segment–wise performance of the Company during FY 2023-24

Segment of the business portfolio Disbursement during the AUM as on F.Y. 2023-24 March 31, 2024 Commercial Vehicles 54,681.5 1,06,935.1 Passenger Vehicles 26,112.6 43,196.2 Construction Equipment 8,810.2 16,954.0 Farm Equipment 2,360.2 3,715.3 MSME 17,348.7 26,234.6 Two Wheelers 10,846.9 12,552.3 Gold Loans 12,256.8 6, 299.8 Personal Loans 9,758.2 8,974.7 Total 1,42,175.1 2,24,862.0

• e MSME loan, gold loan, construction equipments loan and passenger vehicle loan segments drove more growth in FY 2023-24 • Achieved strong

finan

cial growth through higher NIM of 8.84% • Longer tenure resources were raised through fresh long-term borrowings • Credit fundamentals were reinstated through strong credit ratings received from multiple credit rating agencies • Collection

efficien

cy and asset quality were improved through better collection mechanism and network coverage • Strong focus on technology platforms to leverage opportunities emanating from digital-based lending trends SWOT ANALYSIS Strengths • Leads the pre-owned commercial vehicle

finan

cing sector with an extensive branch network across India • Prioritises serving underserved retail markets through a unique relationship-based business model • Boasts a strong brand pedigree and successful track record in credit appraisal and collection processes • Operates with a well-

define

d and scalable organisational structure based on product, territory and process knowledge • Employs an integrated technology platform for streamlined processes and customer onboarding • Maintains a consistent

finan

cial track record with rapid growth in Assets Under Management (AUM) • Ensures robust

finan

cial management with balanced Asset-Liability Management (ALM) and improved asset quality • Supported by an experienced senior management team • Nurtures strong relationships with all the stakeholders including lenders, investors,

fix

ed deposit holders etc. • Serves over 83 Lakhs customers across India Weaknesses • Business and growth correlate closely with the country’s GDP growth rate • Shriram Finance’s customer base, comprising MSMEs and SRTOs (Small Road Transport Operators), is particularly susceptible to the adverse impacts of economic downturns Opportunities • Presenting

finan

cial opportunities, growth in the commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle and tractor markets remains s

ignifi

cant • Addressing working capital needs within the commercial vehicle ecosystem. • Forming partnerships with private

finan

ciers to expand reach without substantial investments • Expanding into rural markets to

finan

ce cargo light commercial vehicles • Streamlining customer onboarding process through the technology platform • Increased government allocation towards infrastructure development fuels demand for commercial vehicles • Capitalising on cross-selling opportunities such as insurance products and invoice discounting. Utilising brand equity to gain acceptance among underprivileged sections of society. • Expanding geographical reach and customer base facilitates deeper penetration into hinterland markets • Rising disposable income, evolving consumption patterns and a shi_ towards spending drive demand for consumer loans • Boosting MSME spending, government initiatives encourage demand for MSME loans, while India’s

finan

cial inclusion remains at an early stage,

offer

ing NBFCs opportunities to reach the unbanked and underbanked population • Providing

finan

cing solutions to MSMEs that face challenges accessing credit from traditional banks. Opportunities of co-lending with the Banks to the end customer reats • Facing competition from captive

finan

ce companies, small banks, Fintechs and emerging players FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE • Managing limited access to bank

finan

ce, expected rise in the borrowing cost and incremental borrowings through privately placed NCDs. • Addressing external risks related to liquidity strain, political uncertainties and

fiscal

instability • Navigating intense competition from global and local rivals in product innovation and technological advancements, resulting in narrow margins • Adapting to regulatory and compliance shi_s impacting the NBFC sector • Confronting the increasing challenge of

finan

cial product commoditisation

Particulars FY 2023_24 FY 2022_23 % Change Total Income 34,997.61 29,802.89 17.43 Net Interest Income 19,686.85 16,963.07 16.06 Assets Under Management 2,24,861.98 1,85,682.86 21.10 Securitisation/Direct Assignment done during the Year 26,083.70 19,136.45 36.30 Net Worth 48,463.82 43,202.07 12.18 P rofit after Tax 7,190.48 5,979.34 20.26 Earnings per Share 191.63 159.69 20.00 Capital Adequacy Ratio 20.30% 22.61% (10.22) Return on Total Assets 3.13% 2.89% 8.30 Debt Equity Ratio 3.83 3.65 4.93 Net Interest Margin 8.84% 8.37% 5.62 Interest Coverage Ratio 2.34 2.35 (0.43) Net P rofit Margin 20.55% 20.06% 2.44 Return on Net Worth 15.64% 14.84% 5.39 Gross Stage 3 Assets Ratio 5.45% 6.21% (12.24) Net Stage 3 Assets Ratio 2.70% 3.19% (15.36) Return on Equity 15.64% 14.84% 5.39

e Stage 3 Assets improved to 5.45% as on March 31,2024 compared to 6.21% as on March 31, 2023. e Stage 3 Assets net of Stage 3 Provision was 2.70% as on March 31, 2024 as compared to 3.19% as on March 31, 2023. ere are no s

ignifi

cant changes in key

finan

cial ratios of the Company for F.Y. 2023-24 as compared to F.Y. 2022-23. e return on net worth was 15.64% as on March 31, 2024 as against 14.84% as on March 31, 2023 due to higher AUM growth, higher Net Interest Margin and Improved Asset Quality resulting in higher p

rofit

ability for the year ended March 31, 2024. HUMAN RESOURCES Shriram Finance highly values its human capital, recognising that the organisation’s success hinges upon the competencies, capabilities, contributions and experiences of its employees. Rooted in a core philosophy of fostering a safe, healthy, and joyful workplace, the Company prioritises nurturing an environment that supports employee well-being and productivity. Shriram Finance’s HR department actively nurtures a culture of integrity, honesty and continuous learning, while upholding principles of equality and preventing harassment. Committed to fostering respectful and secure work environments, the Company strives to provide its employees with careers rather than mere jobs, promoting trust, c

onfiden

ce and transparency. In line with this philosophy, the Company’s Human Resource policies are tailored to empower its workforce with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in a supporting work environment. rough a culture that values performance, the Company inspires its employees to pursue excellence, thereby enhancing the organisation’s brand and

effect

ively addressing business challenges. e Company has enhanced the age of retirement from 58 years to 60 years with

effect

from April 1, 2024 so as to better utilise the experience of senior team in nurturing the young talent. Furthermore, as the Company progresses and transforms into a forward-thinking organisation, Shriram Finance’s strategic focus remains on attracting and retaining top talent. Additionally, the Company fosters employee development and well-being, ensuring equal opportunities and nurturing harmonious relationships. e Company’s HR processes, shaped by clear competencies and Company values, are designed to nurture a vibrant and inclusive workplace culture. As of March 31, 2024, Shriram Finance’s workforce comprised 74,645 employees,

reflect

ing a net addition of 10,593 employees during the FY 2023-24. RISK MANAGEMENT Shriram Finance places a high priority on risk management to safeguard the interests of customers, colleagues, shareholders, and the organisation itself, all while promoting sustainable growth. e Company’s risk management framework strictly adheres to industry standards, with a robust control framework serving as its foundation. e Risk Management Committee oversees major risk categories, encompassing credit, market, legal and regulatory, operational, liquidity, interest rate, cybersecurity, information technology, strategic and economic risks. To

effect

ively address these increasingly intricate risks, the Company’s risk management system conducts thorough risk analysis and proactively implements measures. Shriram Finance nurtures a culture of risk awareness, supported by standards, guidelines, processes, procedures and controls. Policies undergo rigorous review and approval by the Board and its Committees, ensuring independent i

dentifi

cation, assessment and management of risks across business verticals. Shriram Finance’s core philosophy centers on fostering a sustainable and ethical business environment, exempli_ed by its risk management practices. Risk Management Framework Process 1. I

dentifi

cation of cause of the risk and its

effect

as it is vital for appropriate plans and controls to address the risk. 2. Assessment of risk considering all possible scenarios and thoroughly examine every aspect of the risk. 3. Respond to Risk: Develop strategies to minimize, accept, transfer, or avoid the risk. 4. Continuous risk monitoring. 5. Evaluation of risk management processes & update

Key Risks and Mitigation Risk Type and D efiniti on Mitigation Credit Risk With over four decades of operational expertise, Shriram Finance effect ively manages credit risk through stringent credit protocols and robust procedures. is involves various measures like a rigorous credit assessment process across all business segments, meticulous evaluation of borrowed capital considering customer cash flow s and leveraging insights from credit bureaus’ information reports. Additionally, regular stress testing and scenario analysis of the entire credit portfolio are conducted to implement corrective measures when necessary. Shriram Finance encounters credit risk, arising from the potential loss due to borrowers and/or counterparties failing to fulfil their contractual obligations. is risk stems primarily from the Company’s lending activities. Furthermore, Shriram Finance relies on define d credit ratings from reputable credit rating agencies as per its established process, facilitating informed portfolio investment decisions with ongoing portfolio monitoring. Risk exposures are carefully managed through a comprehensive analysis of counterparty fundamentals, industry dynamics and sector-s pecifi c risks. Furthermore, prudent allocation strategies are employed to mitigate portfolio risk concentration across diverse asset classes, industry sectors, geographical regions and single and joint liability groups. Market Risk The Company effect ively mitigates market risk through a comprehensive framework Market risk refers to the potential finan cial loss stemming from adverse shi_s in market factors, encompassing fluct uations in elements like interest rates, credit spreads, foreign exchange rates, commodity prices and other relevant variables. ese changes have the capacity to affect both earnings and capital. of policies and procedures that are consistently evaluated to align with market standards and regulatory mandates. e Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) diligently tracks market dynamics, government policies and regulatory shi_s impacting the NBFC industry, promptly adapting strategies as needed. rough the Company’s proactive approach, it systematically monitors market risks and safeguards the loan book portfolio via a robust Market Risk Management System. Additionally, Shriram Finance conducts routine stress testing across various asset classes to simulate and prepare for the potential impact of sudden market upheavals. Operational Risk e Company’s operational risk framework serves as a guiding structure for departments to achieve their objectives by identifying, assessing, measuring, controlling and mitigating risks effect ively. Key pillars in mitigating operational risks encompass advanced corporate governance practices, adherence to a code of conduct, fostering a corporate ethos and implementing organisation-wide risk management strategies. To ensure a cohesive and skilled workforce, Shriram Finance offer s skill development programmes and seminars. Operational risk encompasses the potential for finan cial loss stemming from de_ciencies or failures within internal processes, personnel, systems, organisational structures. It also arises from regulatory and internal compliance frameworks, as well as from external events. e risk of loss resulting from inadequate or failed internal process, people, systems, organisation, regulatory and internal compliance or from external events. Standard operating procedures and structures are in place to enhance governance in transactions, portfolio assessment and regulatory compliance. Rigorous audit procedures, focussed on risk orientation are conducted at regular intervals to minimise enterprise risk exposure. Furthermore, regular stress testing and audits of the Disaster Recovery (DR) plan and Business Continuity Plan (BCP) evaluate Shriram Finance’s readiness against unforeseen contingencies. Moreover, robust contingency plans are established for data security and recovery to address potential ‘force majeure’ events. MSME Finance Risk To mitigate risks, Shriram Finance employs a variety of strategies. e Company MSME finan cing risk pertains to the possibility of finan cial losses or negative consequences linked with offer ing finan cial services to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. is risk stems from various factors, including creditworthiness, market dynamics, operational hurdles, regulatory adherence, fluct uations in interest rates, technological advancements and external shocks. conducts comprehensive credit assessments, evaluating aspects such as finan cial statements, cash flow s, collateral valuations and credit history. Risk d iversifi cation is practiced by distributing the loan portfolio across various industries, geographies and borrower p rofile s.

Risk Type and D efiniti on Mitigation Interest Rate Risk e risk arising from a finan cial loss, owing compliance with regulatory guidelines concerning asset and liability exposure. e to unfavourable interest rates for both Company conducts rate-sensitive, asset-liability maturity analysis to assess the lending and treasury operations. It has a relationship between the maturity p rofile s of its loan book and fluct uations in interest s ignifi cant in fluenc e upon a Company’s rates. Shriram Finance has implemented comprehensive policies and procedures to ensure net-interest income and p rofit ability To determine interest spreads, the Company categorises assets and liabilities into various time periods based on their contracted maturities or expected re-pricing dates. Additionally, the variance between the maturity of assets and liabilities, or their potential for repricing at any given time, reflect s the level of exposure to the risk of potential changes in margins on newly issued or re-priced assets and liabilities. Liquidity Risk Shriram Finance manages its liquidity risk through a comprehensive framework e risk arises when Shriram Finance unable to fulfil its finan cial obligations (ALCO). e Company has implemented various policies, procedures and controls as required or within predetermined to effect ively handle liquidity risk, in line with its Asset Liability Management (ALM) timelines. is of policies and processes approved by the Asset Liability Management Committee policies and procedures. To standardise the assessment of liquidity risk on s pecifi c maturity dates, Shriram Finance utilises various techniques like maturity ladder and cumulative surplus/ deficit of funds calculation. Moreover, the Company has established a contingency plan for liquidity management during crisis situations. Furthermore, proactive monitoring of capital adequacy and asset exposure levels allows the Company to evaluate potential funding requirements. Shriram Finance maintains a d iversifi ed funding base, which includes borrowings from banks, finan cial institutions, capital markets and public fix ed deposits, ensuring flex ibility in meeting funding needs. Regular training programmes on cash management and asset-liability management are conducted to uphold the Company’s long-term finan cial stability. Cash Management Risk Cash management risk related to the technology platform, emphasising digitisation. Shriram Finance has established a collection of loan instalments denotes the resilient cash management service network and actively interacts with customers possible obstacles and risks encountered through digital collections via the MyShriram Mobile Application. Various payment by a finan cial institution. It pertains ensuring the timely and complete receipt for their loan accounts. Additionally, Shriram Finance secures NACH mandates of payments from borrowers. e Company maintains an indomitable focus on customer onboarding onto its to modes, including BBPS (Wallets), have been enabled to facilitate customer payments from select customers, implementing rigorous checks and internal controls across all branches. Regional branch collections undergo close monitoring and daily reconciliation. Climate Risk Climate change has become a prominent risks head-on. e Company’s commitment to sustainability is evident through its and far-reaching global issue, in fluenc ing stringent governance and oversight at the highest echelons. e Company has achieved numerous facets of human life. e noteworthy strides in curbing energy consumption, emissions and spearheading finan cial sector, including NBFCs, not immune to this concern. With the technological innovations and operational strategies to drive even greater reductions observable and disruptive e_ects climate-related events, there is a mounting remains steadfast as it endeavours to play its part in building a greener future. endeavour to integrate sustainability practices into business operations. Shriram Finance has established a robust ESG framework to tackle climate-related is tree plantation initiatives. Looking ahead, Shriram Finance is poised to leverage of in energy usage. Additionally, the Company’s dedication to mitigating climate risks

Risk Type and D efiniti on Mitigation Information Technology Risk is risk stems from IT infrastructure platforms to support its business information systems. To effect ively manage potential failure or threats to data integrity, leading IT risks associated with such a setup, the Company has established a robust IT risk to operational disruptions and finan cial management mechanism with comprehensive measures, checks and controls in losses. Shriram Finance has invested in state-of-the-art technology infrastructure and place. Regular security drills and employee awareness programmes are conducted to safeguard the IT infrastructure and network architecture against both internal and external threats. Additionally, to enhance the Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO), Shriram Finance has established a 24x7 operating Security Operations Centre (SoC), which conducts systematic disaster recovery drills and rigorous security testing before launching any application. Furthermore, the Company conducts periodic vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, utilising both internal resources and external expertise. In the event of any functional section becoming non-operational, Shriram Finance has contingency plans in place to ensure the continuity of critical business functions for its customers. Cybersecurity Risk e risk stemming from cyberattacks manage and mitigate cyber threats. e Company’s critical assets b enefit from and hacking has escalated due to heightened reliance on the internet digital platforms. Shriram Finance has implemented a robust cybersecurity framework to effect ively the 24x7 protection by a dedicated Security Operations Centre (SoC), complemented and by s ignifi cant investments in state-of-the-art security systems. Additionally, the Company recruits skilled professionals to ensure the highest level of readiness against cyber threats. To ensure comprehensive information security throughout the organisation, Shriram Finance has established a detailed security framework, policies and procedures aligned with industry best practices. e Company’s employees undergo extensive training and workshops to enhance awareness of potential cyber threats, including malware, phishing, ransomware and spoo_ng. Moreover, the Company has obtained ISO 27001 c ertifi cation for its Information Security Management System, encompassing all IT processes. Email reat Prevention (ETP) services have been deployed to quarantine potential email threats before they reach the Company’s employees. In addition to these measures, Shriram Finance regularly conducts penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities in its IT infrastructure and network. Moreover, the Company scrutinizes fraud protection measures to authenticate risk-based transactions effect ively.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY Shriram Finance maintains a well-

define

d organisational structure, documented policy guidelines and a clear authority matrix to ensure operational

efficien

cy, compliance with internal policies, laws and regulations, as well as the protection of resources. e Company believes that a robust internal control system and processes are vital for its day-today operations. In pursuit of this goal, Shriram Finance established an

effect

ive internal control system to align its business processes, operations,

finan

cial reporting, fraud control and compliance with regulatory guidelines. Stringent internal control measures are in place to uphold the highest standards of governance. e Company ensures the implementation of a standardised and

effect

ive internal control framework across the organisation, ensuring the protection of assets and precise transaction execution in accordance with authorised procedures. Shriram Finance’s internal control system is complemented by comprehensive internal audits, regular management reviews and standardised policies and guidelines, all aimed at ensuring the accuracy and reliability of

finan

cial and other records. e management conducts periodic assessments the framework’s

effect

iveness, and operational

efficien

cy, aligning with the criteria outlined in the Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organisations of the Treadway Commission (COSO). Shriram Finance’s Audit Committee routinely reviews internal audit reports. e Company maintains, in all material respects, adequate internal

finan

cial control over

finan

cial reporting, which operates

effect

ively. Internal audits are conducted to assess the adequacy of internal control systems and compliance with policies and procedures. e areas of internal audit are planned based on inherent risk assessment, risk scores and other factors such as probability, impact, s

ignifi

cance and the strength of the control environment. e adequacy and operating

effect

iveness of internal controls are assessed and tested. Additionally, Shriram Finance has formulated a risk-based internal audit policy as part of its oversight function. e objective of risk-based internal audit reviews is to identify key activities and controls in business processes, review the

effect

iveness of these processes and controls. It also involves assessing the operating

effect

iveness of internal controls and providing recommendations for business processes and internal control enhancements. FUTURE STRATEGY e Board has outlined a series of initiatives to be undertaken as part of its strategic vision for the next 3-5 years. ese include: • Conducting regular reviews of business plans and

effect

ive liquidity management • Streamlining business operations and expanding product

offer

ings across all branches • Leveraging on "Shriram One" Super App, an integrated digital platform consolidating the entire Shriram ecosystem. • Leveraging data analytics for loan disbursement and recovery processes • Strengthening Shriram Finance’s leadership position through continuous improvement and innovation • Enhancing the quality of the loan portfolio through rigorous risk assessment and management • Fostering customer loyalty and satisfaction through meaningful relationships • On boarding maximum number of customers through digital platform • Increased use of A

rtifici

al Intelligence and Machine learning techniques in operation to provide best services to customers OUTLOOK e Company has built adequate liquidity bu_er to scale up its business and also to service all its liabilities over the period of next six months. e Company continues to focus on

finan

cing pre-owned commercial, passenger vehicles and two-wheelers. All the lending products – commercial vehicles, two wheeler loans, gold loan, personal loan, MSME loans are under a single roof now to make the Company a

finan

cial powerhouse and being a market leader in all the products and consumer segments that it operates in. With this stronger and larger customer franchise, the Company will continue to enhance its product basket with new products catering to a larger universe of both retail & SME customers. As part of technological innovation, "Shriram One" Super App so_ware was developed by the Company as an one-stop solution catering to all

finan

cial needs of the customers/investors of the Company for loans, payments, investments, Insurance, credit score check which reduces the need to download multiple apps to perform

differ

ent functions, with an end goal of having everything in one app i.e. social networking, shopping, banking services etc. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT StatementsmadeinthisManagementDiscussionandAnalysis Report may contain certain forward-looking statements based on various assumptions about the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which it operates. Actual results may

differ

substantially or materially from those expressed or implied due to risk and uncertainties. ese risks and uncertainties include the national and global

effect

s of economic conditions, political conditions, volatility in interest rates, changes in regulations and policies impacting Company’s businesses and other related factors. e information contained herein is as referred to. e Company does not undertake any obligation to update these statements. e Company has obtained the data and information referred here from sources believed to be reliable or from its internal estimates, the accuracy or completeness of which cannot be guaranteed.