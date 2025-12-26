AVG Logistics Signs MoU With Baidyanath LNG to Promote LNG Powered Transportation

AVG Logistics Limited has announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Baidyanath LNG Private Limited, a company engaged in the development of liquefied natural gas infrastructure in India.

According to an exchange filing, the partnership is aimed at accelerating the adoption of LNG powered transportation solutions across key industrial sectors, including steel and metals, fast moving consumer goods, cement, and other high volume logistics segments.

Under the terms of the MoU, Baidyanath LNG will provide dedicated LNG powered vehicle fleets and enable access to its LNG filling stations to support logistics operations. Baidyanath LNG will also work closely with AVG Logistics to develop customised LNG based transportation solutions tailored to the specific needs of the logistics sector.

AVG Logistics will promote the use of LNG as an alternative fuel by offering LNG powered logistics services to both its existing clients and prospective customers across industries.

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AVG Logistics, stated that the collaboration is aligned with the company’s strategic focus on sustainable and profitable growth. He further noted that the integration of LNG powered fleets is expected to enhance operating efficiency, optimise fuel costs, and support margin expansion over the medium to long term.

Vaddadi Subbarao, Director of Baidyanath LNG, said the agreement supports the company’s plans to expand LNG refuelling infrastructure across India. He added that the partnership would help ensure uninterrupted LNG availability along key trucking routes, facilitating the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable heavy duty transportation solutions.