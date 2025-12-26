iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

AVG Logistics Signs MoU With Baidyanath LNG to Promote LNG Powered Transportation

26 Dec 2025 , 11:26 AM

AVG Logistics Limited has announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Baidyanath LNG Private Limited, a company engaged in the development of liquefied natural gas infrastructure in India.

According to an exchange filing, the partnership is aimed at accelerating the adoption of LNG powered transportation solutions across key industrial sectors, including steel and metals, fast moving consumer goods, cement, and other high volume logistics segments.

Under the terms of the MoU, Baidyanath LNG will provide dedicated LNG powered vehicle fleets and enable access to its LNG filling stations to support logistics operations. Baidyanath LNG will also work closely with AVG Logistics to develop customised LNG based transportation solutions tailored to the specific needs of the logistics sector.

AVG Logistics will promote the use of LNG as an alternative fuel by offering LNG powered logistics services to both its existing clients and prospective customers across industries.

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AVG Logistics, stated that the collaboration is aligned with the company’s strategic focus on sustainable and profitable growth. He further noted that the integration of LNG powered fleets is expected to enhance operating efficiency, optimise fuel costs, and support margin expansion over the medium to long term.

Vaddadi Subbarao, Director of Baidyanath LNG, said the agreement supports the company’s plans to expand LNG refuelling infrastructure across India. He added that the partnership would help ensure uninterrupted LNG availability along key trucking routes, facilitating the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable heavy duty transportation solutions.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • AVG Logistics Limited
  • Baidyanath LNG Private Limited
  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

SEAMEC Vessel SEAMEC III Sails for Second Part Replacement Pipeline Project

SEAMEC Vessel SEAMEC III Sails for Second Part Replacement Pipeline Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|10:51 AM
NTPC Commissions Final Phase of 23 MW Solapur Solar PV Project in Maharashtra

NTPC Commissions Final Phase of 23 MW Solapur Solar PV Project in Maharashtra

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|10:44 AM
Chhattisgarh Govt Signs MoU With GAIL for Greenfield Gas Based Fertiliser Project

Chhattisgarh Govt Signs MoU With GAIL for Greenfield Gas Based Fertiliser Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|10:33 AM
Ajanta Pharma Enters Semaglutide Licensing Pact With Biocon for Global Markets

Ajanta Pharma Enters Semaglutide Licensing Pact With Biocon for Global Markets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|10:33 AM
Coal India Board Approves In Principle Listing of MCL and SECL

Coal India Board Approves In Principle Listing of MCL and SECL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|10:32 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.