Summary

AVG Logistics Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name AVG Logistics Private Limited on January 25, 2010. Further, pursuant to conversion of Company to a public limited, the Company name was changed to AVG Logistics Limited on February 21, 2018.The main objects of the Company are transportation of goods, warehousing and other incidental activities there to. The Company is also involved in trading business. AVG is an organised third-party logistics service operator offering logistics solutions to a wide range of customers. It offers Full Truck Load (FTL) and hub-and-spoke transportation model and warehousing services to select clients with pan-India distribution network and automated technology systems. Besides this, the Company offers customers services in three key areas (1) Transportation whereby it provides point-to-point, less-than truck-load, time-definite transportation services; (2) Warehousing whereby it provides warehousing, distribution and cold-chain warehousing; and (3) Value-added Services including, temperature-controlled logistics, supply chain solutions and cargo handling services at integrated check posts.The Company operates 264 owned containerised vehicles which are GPS-enabled vehicles, of which 85 are refrigerated (reefer) trucks. The Company provides warehousing facilities to select customers and it is well connected to several manufacturing and consumption clusters in India aggregating to 3.54 lakh square feet. The

