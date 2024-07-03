iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AVG Logistics Ltd Share Price

376.3
(-0.87%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open380.4
  • Day's High389.95
  • 52 Wk High668.4
  • Prev. Close379.6
  • Day's Low373
  • 52 Wk Low 353
  • Turnover (lac)330.54
  • P/E20.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value147.74
  • EPS18.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)559.28
  • Div. Yield0.29
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

AVG Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

380.4

Prev. Close

379.6

Turnover(Lac.)

330.54

Day's High

389.95

Day's Low

373

52 Week's High

668.4

52 Week's Low

353

Book Value

147.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

559.28

P/E

20.94

EPS

18.02

Divi. Yield

0.29

AVG Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

AVG Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

AVG Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:24 AM
Nov-2024Nov-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.37%

Non-Promoter- 9.03%

Institutions: 9.03%

Non-Institutions: 38.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

AVG Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.47

11.78

11.78

11.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

172.62

77.37

69.51

66.7

Net Worth

200.09

89.15

81.29

78.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

333.39

322.28

313.49

226.59

yoy growth (%)

3.44

2.8

38.34

16.35

Raw materials

0

-34.49

-36.62

-23

As % of sales

0

10.7

11.68

10.15

Employee costs

-12.34

-14.08

-12.32

-11.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.36

6.59

14.21

12.02

Depreciation

-6.78

-9.3

-7.55

-5.69

Tax paid

0.59

-1.88

-3.28

-4.47

Working capital

15.92

1.44

34.81

1.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.44

2.8

38.34

16.35

Op profit growth

-40.14

-13.65

16.05

44.41

EBIT growth

-45.66

-27.95

20.1

56.65

Net profit growth

-139.36

-55.71

34.05

67.53

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

479.89

427.11

431.65

333.39

322.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

479.89

427.11

431.65

333.39

322.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.13

2.79

0.69

2.2

1.46

View Annually Results

AVG Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AVG Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Sanjay Gupta

Whole-time Director

Asha Gupta

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shyam Sunder Soni

Independent Director

Susheel Kumar Tyagi

Independent Director

Pawan Kant

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mukesh Kumar Nagar

Additional Director

Apurva Chamaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AVG Logistics Ltd

Summary

AVG Logistics Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name AVG Logistics Private Limited on January 25, 2010. Further, pursuant to conversion of Company to a public limited, the Company name was changed to AVG Logistics Limited on February 21, 2018.The main objects of the Company are transportation of goods, warehousing and other incidental activities there to. The Company is also involved in trading business. AVG is an organised third-party logistics service operator offering logistics solutions to a wide range of customers. It offers Full Truck Load (FTL) and hub-and-spoke transportation model and warehousing services to select clients with pan-India distribution network and automated technology systems. Besides this, the Company offers customers services in three key areas (1) Transportation whereby it provides point-to-point, less-than truck-load, time-definite transportation services; (2) Warehousing whereby it provides warehousing, distribution and cold-chain warehousing; and (3) Value-added Services including, temperature-controlled logistics, supply chain solutions and cargo handling services at integrated check posts.The Company operates 264 owned containerised vehicles which are GPS-enabled vehicles, of which 85 are refrigerated (reefer) trucks. The Company provides warehousing facilities to select customers and it is well connected to several manufacturing and consumption clusters in India aggregating to 3.54 lakh square feet. The
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the AVG Logistics Ltd share price today?

The AVG Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹376.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of AVG Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AVG Logistics Ltd is ₹559.28 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AVG Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AVG Logistics Ltd is 20.94 and 2.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AVG Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AVG Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AVG Logistics Ltd is ₹353 and ₹668.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AVG Logistics Ltd?

AVG Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.08%, 3 Years at 77.67%, 1 Year at 1.73%, 6 Month at -23.16%, 3 Month at -15.95% and 1 Month at -11.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AVG Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AVG Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.38 %
Institutions - 9.03 %
Public - 38.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR AVG Logistics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.