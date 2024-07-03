SectorLogistics
Open₹380.4
Prev. Close₹379.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹330.54
Day's High₹389.95
Day's Low₹373
52 Week's High₹668.4
52 Week's Low₹353
Book Value₹147.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)559.28
P/E20.94
EPS18.02
Divi. Yield0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.47
11.78
11.78
11.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
172.62
77.37
69.51
66.7
Net Worth
200.09
89.15
81.29
78.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
333.39
322.28
313.49
226.59
yoy growth (%)
3.44
2.8
38.34
16.35
Raw materials
0
-34.49
-36.62
-23
As % of sales
0
10.7
11.68
10.15
Employee costs
-12.34
-14.08
-12.32
-11.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.36
6.59
14.21
12.02
Depreciation
-6.78
-9.3
-7.55
-5.69
Tax paid
0.59
-1.88
-3.28
-4.47
Working capital
15.92
1.44
34.81
1.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.44
2.8
38.34
16.35
Op profit growth
-40.14
-13.65
16.05
44.41
EBIT growth
-45.66
-27.95
20.1
56.65
Net profit growth
-139.36
-55.71
34.05
67.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
479.89
427.11
431.65
333.39
322.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
479.89
427.11
431.65
333.39
322.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.13
2.79
0.69
2.2
1.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Sanjay Gupta
Whole-time Director
Asha Gupta
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shyam Sunder Soni
Independent Director
Susheel Kumar Tyagi
Independent Director
Pawan Kant
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mukesh Kumar Nagar
Additional Director
Apurva Chamaria
Reports by AVG Logistics Ltd
Summary
AVG Logistics Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name AVG Logistics Private Limited on January 25, 2010. Further, pursuant to conversion of Company to a public limited, the Company name was changed to AVG Logistics Limited on February 21, 2018.The main objects of the Company are transportation of goods, warehousing and other incidental activities there to. The Company is also involved in trading business. AVG is an organised third-party logistics service operator offering logistics solutions to a wide range of customers. It offers Full Truck Load (FTL) and hub-and-spoke transportation model and warehousing services to select clients with pan-India distribution network and automated technology systems. Besides this, the Company offers customers services in three key areas (1) Transportation whereby it provides point-to-point, less-than truck-load, time-definite transportation services; (2) Warehousing whereby it provides warehousing, distribution and cold-chain warehousing; and (3) Value-added Services including, temperature-controlled logistics, supply chain solutions and cargo handling services at integrated check posts.The Company operates 264 owned containerised vehicles which are GPS-enabled vehicles, of which 85 are refrigerated (reefer) trucks. The Company provides warehousing facilities to select customers and it is well connected to several manufacturing and consumption clusters in India aggregating to 3.54 lakh square feet. The
The AVG Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹376.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AVG Logistics Ltd is ₹559.28 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AVG Logistics Ltd is 20.94 and 2.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AVG Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AVG Logistics Ltd is ₹353 and ₹668.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25
AVG Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.08%, 3 Years at 77.67%, 1 Year at 1.73%, 6 Month at -23.16%, 3 Month at -15.95% and 1 Month at -11.97%.
