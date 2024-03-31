FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24

Your Directors have the pleasure in presenting the 15th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company along with the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended

March 31, 2024.

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 31st March, 2024 31st March 2023 31st March, 2024 31st March 2023 Income Revenue from operations 47976.20 42710.82 47988.86 42710.82 Other Income 1118.37 278.69 1118.37 278.69 49094.57 42989.51 49107.23 42989.51 Expenses Operating Expenses 34014.80 29406.42 34013.30 29406.42 Employee Benefit Expense 1692.06 1658.26 1706.90 1658.26 Finance Costs 2810.31 3075.98 2810.31 3075.98 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 3833.97 3580.00 3838.69 3580.00 Other Expenses 3885.23 4150.86 3894.98 4150.86 Total Expenses 46236.36 41871.52 46264.18 41871.52 Profit before exceptional and 2858.21 1117.99 2843.05 1117.99 extraordinary items and tax Exceptional item 1423.21 - 1394.28 - Profit before tax 4281.42 1117.99 4237.33 1117.99 Tax expense: (1) Current tax 664.89 441.80 664.89 441.80 (2) Adjustment for earlier years 0 0 0 0 (3) Deferred Tax 344.14 (110.48) 346.33 (110.48) Profit for the year 3272.39 786.67 3226.11 786.67 Share of profit/ (loss) from associate - - (34.00) 47.86 Share of profit /(loss) from enterprise - - (0.03) (.17) Profit for the period 3272.39 786.67 3192.08 834.36 Earning per equity share (nominal value of Share Rs 10 (P.Y. Rs 10) (1) Basic & Diluted 27.34 6.68 26.66 7.09

Operations and State of Affairs of the Company

Your Company focus is to provide timely and satisfactory service to its clients, resulting thereby expanding successfully its business across the country.

Your Board of Directors are delighted to inform you that with a view to give meaning toits efforts in the area ofits expansion plan, the

Company has been making constant efforts for developing requisite infrastructure as well as utilizing advance means of technology for exercising better and effective control on its operation as well as movements of its fleet. Revenue of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 stands at Rs 47976.20 Lakhs in comparison to Rs 42710.82 Lakhs in 2022-23 and the Profit before tax for the year Increased to Rs 4281.42 Lakhs during the year as compared to Rs 1117.99 Lakhs in financial year 2022-23. service Your Company intensified specification and market penetration as a result of which your Company continued to expand its presence for logistics and warehousing services. The performance of the Company during the financial year 2023-24 validated the initiatives undertaken by AVGs Management towards betterment.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company prepared in accordance with Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Indian Accounting Standard 110 on Consolidated Financial Statements are provided in the Annual Report.

Dividend

Your Directors recommended a final dividend of Re. 1.2/-per equity share on the Companys 1,36,57,720 equity shares for the financial year 2023-24 in its meeting held on

May 29, 2024. The dividend payment is subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend pay-out is in accordance with the Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company.

The Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company can be accessed at http://www.avglogistics.com/upload/ document/document_231732122.pdf.

Outlook and Expansion

Your Companys outlook remains favourable on account of continuous processes strengthening, growing brand popularity, customer shift from un-organised to organised market coupled with support from customers, employees, shareholders, creditors, dealers, lenders and other stakeholders. The Companys vision is to broad-base its services portfolio towards a one-stop solution and position itself as an Sustainable, Reliable, Integrated logistics for Indias top businesses. The Companys pan-India network ensures an easy availability of services in almost every part of India.

State of the Affairs of the Company a. Segment-wise position of business and its operations

The Companys business activity falls primarily into one segment only i.e. Logistics solutions. The Company operates mainly in Transportation, warehousing business and other value added services. Hence, it has only one reportable segment and separate disclosures are not required.

b. Change in status of the company

During the Year under review there was no Change in the Status of the Company.

c. Change in the financial year

During the Financial Year 2023-2024 under review, the

Company has followed uniform financial year from 1st

April of every year to 31st March.

d. Capital expenditure

During the Year under review, your Company entailed a capital expenditure of INR 5225.32 Lakhs in Tangible assets.

Transfer to General Reserve

During the period, No amount has been transferred to general reserve.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

The Company has a professional Board with an optimum combination of executive and non- executive Directors who bring to the table the right mix of knowledge, skills and expertise. The Board provides strategic guidance and direction to the Company in achieving its business objectives and protecting the interest of stakeholders.

As on March 31, 2024, the Board of the Company comprises of 7 (Seven) directors, For the financial year

2023-24, the Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with

Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 16 and 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

All the Independent Directors of the Company have complied with the requirement of inclusion of their names in the databank of Independent Directors maintained by

Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Sanjay Gupta (DIN: 00527801) Managing Director of the Company, will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

None of the Directors of your Company are disqualified under the provisions of Section 164(2)(a) & (b) of the Companies Act, 2013.

S. No. Directors and KMPs Designation 1. Mr. Sanjay Gupta Managing Director and CEO 2. Mrs. Asha Gupta Whole Time Director 3. Mr. Pawan Kant Non Executive Independent Director 4. Mr. Susheel Kumar Tyagi Non Executive Independent Director 5. Mr. Shyam Sunder Soni Non Executive Independent Director 6. Mr. Ankit Jain Non Executive Non Independent Director 7. Mr. Apurva Chamaria Non Executive Non Independent Director 8. Mr. Himanshu Sharma Chief Financial Officer 9. Mr. Mukesh Nagar Company Secretary

Changes in Share Capital

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company has been increased from Rs 1200.00 Lakhs to 1700.00 Lakhs during the reporting period. As on March 31, 2024, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company is INR 1,700.00 Lakhs divided into 170 Lakhs equity shares of INR 10 each. No further issue of capital was made during the year under review. The Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company is INR 13,65,77,200.

The equity shares of the Company are listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE).

Disclosure under Section 43(a)(ii) of The Companies Act, 2013:

The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section 43(a) (ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is included in the report.

Disclosure under Section 54(1)(d) of The Companies Act, 2013:

The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year under review and hence the provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 are not applicable.

Disclosure under Section 62(1)(b) of The Companies Act, 2013:

The Company does not have any Employees Stock Option

Scheme and hence the provisions of Section 62(1)(b) of the Act read with Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 are not applicable.

Disclosure under Section 67(13) of the Companies Act, 2013:

During the year under review, there were no instances of non-exercising of voting rights in respect of shares purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to Section 67(3) of the Act read with Rule 16(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014.

Debentures/Bonds/Warrants or Any Non-Convertible Securities

During the period the Company has issued 14,75,000 convertible warrants on July 15, 2023 and 8,05,000 convertible warrants on February 27, 2024.

Except the above Company has not issued any debentures, bonds, or any non-convertible securities during the period.

CREDIT RATING OF SECURITIES

During the Financial Year 2023-2024 under review, the Company has not taken or issued any bonds or any debt instruments and neither has obtained any credit rating from any credit rating agencies.

Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

Company does not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore, there were no funds required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

Performance Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(3) & (4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Independent Directors in their meeting held on February 27, 2024 have evaluated the performance of Non-Independent Directors, Chairperson of the Company after considering the views of the Executive and Non-Executive Directors, if any, Board as a whole and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys Management and the Board.

The Nomination, Remuneration & Compensation Committee (“NRC”) has also carried out evaluation of performance of every Director of the Company. On the basis of evaluation made by the Independent Directors and NRC and by way of individual and collective feedback from the Non-Independent Directors, the Board has carried out the Annual Performance Evaluation of the Directors individually as well as evaluation of the working of the Board as a whole and Committees of the Board.

Meetings of the Board

The Board of Directors of the Company met 9 (Nine) times during the FY 2023-24. The details of the Board Meetings with regard to their dates and attendance of each of the Directors thereat have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

Audit Committee

As on March 31, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Company comprised of two Independent Directors and one executive director with Mr. Pawan Kant as Chairman and Mr. Susheel Kumar Tyagi and Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director & CEO of the Company as a member. 6 meeting of the Audit Committeeheldduringthefinancial year underreview

The Committee, inter alia, reviews the Financial Statements before they are placed before the Board, the Internal Control System and reports of Internal Auditors and compliance of various Regulations. The brief terms of reference of the Committee and the details of the Committee meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

As on March 31, 2024 The Committee comprise of 3 Non-Executive Independent Directors Mr. Susheel Kumar Tyagi as Chairman, Mr. Pawan Kant and Mr. Shyam Sunder Soni as Member. 2 meeting of the Nomination & Remuneration committee were conducted during the financial year 2023- 24. The NRC Committee inter alia, identifiespersons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management. The brief terms of reference of the NRC Committee and the details of the NRC Committee meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

As on March 31, 2024, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises of 2 Independent Directors Mr. Pawan Kant as chairman and Mr. Susheel Kumar Tyagi as member and one Executive Director Mr. Sanjay Gupta as member. 1 meeting of the Stakeholders Relationship committee was conducted during the financial year 2023- 24. The Committee, inter alia, reviews the grievance of the security holders of the Company and redressal thereof. The brief terms of reference of the Committee and the details of the Committee meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

Operational Committee

As on March 31, 2024, Operational Committee of Board comprise of 2 Executive Director Mr. Sanjay Gupta and Mrs. Asha Gupta and 1 Independent Director Mr. Susheel Kumar Tyagi. Operational Committee met 6 times during the financial year 2023-24. Brief terms of reference of the Committee and the details of the Committee meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

Vigil Mechanism

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has framed a ‘Whistle Blower Policy to establish Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns. The policy is revised from time to time to align it with applicable regulations or organisations suitability. The latest policy is available on the website of the Company and the web link of the same is provided in the Corporate Governance Report. This policy provides a process to disclose information, confidentially and without fear of reprisal or victimization, where there is reason to believe that there has been serious malpractice, fraud, impropriety, abuse or wrong doing within the Company. The Company ensures that no personnel have been denied access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

Statement in respect of adequacy of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements The Directors had laid down Internal Financial Controls procedures to be followed by the Company which ensure compliance with various policies, practices and statutes in keeping with the organizations pace of growth and increasing complexity of operations for orderly and efficient conduct of its business. The Audit Committee of the Board, from time to time, evaluated the adequacy and effectiveness of internal financial control of the Company with regard to the following:-

1. Systems have been laid to ensure that all transactions are executed in accordance with managements general and specific authorization. There are well-laid manuals for such general or specific authorization.

2. Systems and procedures exist to ensure that all transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in conformity with - Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or any other criteria applicable to such statements and to maintain accountability for aspects and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

3. Access to assets is permitted only in accordance with managements general and specific authorization.

No assets of the Company are allowed to be used for personal purposes, except in accordance with terms of employment or except as specifically permitted.

4. The existing assets of the Company are verified/ checked at reasonable intervals and appropriate action is taken with respect to differences, if any.

5. Proper systems are in place for prevention and detection of frauds and errors and for ensuring adherence to the Companys policies.

Policy on Nomination and Remuneration

The summary of Remuneration Policy of the Company prepared in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 19 and also read with Part D of Schedule II of the SEBI (Listing effectively;

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The Remuneration Policy is approved by the Board of Directors and is uploaded on the website of the Company. The policy can be accessed at http://wwwavglogisticscom/upload/ document/document_654807423.pdf.

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties

During the financial year under review, the Company has party not entered into any materially significant transaction. Related party transactions entered into were approved by the audit committee and the Board, from time to time and are disclosed in the notes to accounts of the financial statements forming part of this Annual Report.

The Board has approved a Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions and on Dealing with Related Party Transactions which has been uploaded on the Companys website. The web-link to Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions and on Dealing with Related Party Transactions as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is as under http://www.avglogistics.com/upload/document/ document_177459394.pdf.

Directors Responsibility Statement

In terms of the provisions of Section 134(3)(c) read with Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors state that:

a) In preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The Directors have selected such Accounting Policies as listed in the Financial Statements and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the of the financial year as on March 31, 2024 and of the profits of the Company for that period;

c) The Directors havetakenproperandsufficient care for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating

f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively

Maintenance of Cost Records

Pursuant to sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, the maintenance of Cost Records as specified by the Central Government is not required by the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are not made and maintained by the Company.

Material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report

There have been no other material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company since the close of financial year ended March 31, 2024 and to the date of this report except specified wherever applicable and it is hereby confirmed that there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

Details of revision of financial statement or the Boards Report

During the Financial Year 2023-2024 under review, the

Company has not revised its financial statement or the

Boards Report in respect of any of the three preceding financial years either voluntarily or pursuant to the order of any judicial authority.

Public deposits

During the period under review, the Company did not invite or accept any deposits from the public in terms of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS

a) Statutory Auditor

In accordance with Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, Members at the 9th Annual General meeting of the Company on compliance approved the appointment of Statutory Auditors M/s MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN 105047W), for a period of five (5) consecutive years starting from F.Y. 2018-19 to 2022-23.

The Board of Directors the their meeting on August 14, 2023 and Shareholders at their Meeting held on September 29, 2023 approved the Re-appointment of M/s MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN 105047W), for a period of five (5) consecutive years starting from financial year 2023-24 to 2027-28, the said appointment is subject to the shareholders approval the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Statutory Auditors Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 forms part of this Annual report. The Statutory Auditors have not reported any frauds under Section 143(12) of the Act.

b) Internal Auditor

Pursuant to Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 & rules made thereunder, in the meeting of Board of Directors held on November 10, 2023, M/s AVVS Co. LLP were appointed as Internal Auditors of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

c) Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provision of the Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial personnel) Rules, 2014, the board appointed M/s. K Vivek & Co., practicing Company Secretaries, to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023- 2024 in the board meeting held on August 14, 2023.

d) Cost Auditor

The provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 and Rule 14 of the Companies (Audit and Auditor) Rules, 2014 are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

Annual Return

The Annual Return of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at www.avglogistics.com.

Corporate Governance Report

A detailed Report on Corporate Governance for the financial year 2023-24 is annexed herewith Annexure-III, pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) with Regulations, 2015 and a Certificate the conditions of Corporate Governance from practicing company secretary is annexed to this report.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year 2023-24, pursuant to the SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is given as a separate statement in the Annual Report.

CEO and CFO Certification

Pursuant to Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the CEO and CFO certification as specified in Part B of Schedule II thereof is annexed to the Corporate Governance Report.

The Managing Director & CEO and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company also provide quarterly certification on Financial Results while placing the Financial Results before the Board in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior

Management Personnel

The Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management Personnel is posted on the Companys website. The Managing Director & CEO of the Company has given a declaration that all Directors have affirmed compliance with the code of conduct with reference to the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The declaration is annexed to the Corporate Governance Report.

Disclosure regarding compliance of applicable

Secretarial Standards

The Company has complied with all the mandatorily applicable secretarial standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption,

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The Detailed report on Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo is annexed as “Annexure-IV”.

Risk Assessment and Management

Risk is the part of the every ones life, while running any business there are many kind of risk is involved, to minimize the business risk and all the factors that will negativity effects the organization every company tries to follows a certain procedure for the forecasting of the risk and the Board of Directors has adopted a Risk Management Policy. Under the Policy, regular and active monitoring of business activities is undertaken for identification, assessment and of potential internal and external risks. The Companys Risk

Management Policy is http://www.avglogistics.com/upload/ document/document_2103954823.pdf

Fraud Reporting

There was no fraud reported by the Auditors of the Company under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors during the year under review.

Internal Complaints Committee

Pursuant to the requirement under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, an Internal Complaints Committee has been duly constituted by the Company and the composition of the same is disclosed in the Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy which is posted on the website of the Company under the link http://www.avglogistics.com/upload/document/POSH%20 policy.pdf Anti-Sexual-Harassment-Policy.pdf

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments

The Company has duly complied with the provision of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review. The details of loans, guarantees and investments are disclosed in the Financial Statements.

Disclosures under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013

No case was filed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 during the year under review.

Details of significant and material orders passed by the regulators/courts/ tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future

During the period under review, there were no significant and material orders passed by any regulator/court/tribunal impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year 2023-24, as stipulated under Regulation 34(2)(e) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is attached as “Annexure-V” forming part of this Annual Report, and gives detail of overall industry structure, developments performance and state of affairs of the Companys operations during the year.

Particulars of Employees

The information required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith as “Annexure-VI”.

Reporting of any process initiated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016(IBC)

During the financial year 2021-2022 under review, the Company has not passed or filed any resolution/application or by any financial or operational creditor against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 before National Company Law Tribunal.

Secretarial Audit Report

Secretarial Auditors Report for the financial year 2023-24 issued by Secretarial Auditor M/s K Vivek & Co. is annexed herewith as “Annexure-VII”

Corporate Social Responsibility

The annual report on corporate social responsibility is annexed herewith as “Annexure-VIII”

Details of any failure to implement any Corporate Action

During the financial year 2023-2024 under review, the

Company has not failed to implement any corporate action within the specified time Limit as declared under Section 125 of the Companies Act 2013 and relevant rules made there under.

Acknowledgement

