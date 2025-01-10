AVG Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.47
11.78
11.78
11.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
172.62
77.37
69.51
66.7
Net Worth
200.09
89.15
81.29
78.48
Minority Interest
Debt
220.47
265.96
287.26
106.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.63
7.02
47.01
0
Total Liabilities
430.19
362.13
415.56
185.02
Fixed Assets
229.53
218.27
237.92
65.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.19
9.86
9.86
9.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.6
11.43
50.31
1.45
Networking Capital
171.12
120.19
112.28
102.19
Inventories
0.42
0.5
0.13
0.35
Inventory Days
0.38
Sundry Debtors
161.6
123.13
107.5
83.65
Debtor Days
91.58
Other Current Assets
37.23
48.33
59.48
63.13
Sundry Creditors
-13.42
-23.82
-29
-18.8
Creditor Days
20.58
Other Current Liabilities
-14.71
-27.95
-25.83
-26.14
Cash
8.76
2.39
5.18
5.76
Total Assets
430.2
362.14
415.55
185.01
