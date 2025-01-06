AVG Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.36
6.59
14.21
12.02
Depreciation
-6.78
-9.3
-7.55
-5.69
Tax paid
0.59
-1.88
-3.28
-4.47
Working capital
15.92
1.44
34.81
1.17
Other operating items
Operating
6.36
-3.15
38.18
3.02
Capital expenditure
29.94
8.69
22.97
23.85
Free cash flow
36.3
5.53
61.15
26.87
Equity raised
133.38
117.92
74.32
35.62
Investing
0
0
8.31
0.21
Financing
33.26
7.18
81.63
93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
202.94
130.63
225.41
155.71
