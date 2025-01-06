iifl-logo-icon 1
AVG Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

350.65
(-6.82%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.36

6.59

14.21

12.02

Depreciation

-6.78

-9.3

-7.55

-5.69

Tax paid

0.59

-1.88

-3.28

-4.47

Working capital

15.92

1.44

34.81

1.17

Other operating items

Operating

6.36

-3.15

38.18

3.02

Capital expenditure

29.94

8.69

22.97

23.85

Free cash flow

36.3

5.53

61.15

26.87

Equity raised

133.38

117.92

74.32

35.62

Investing

0

0

8.31

0.21

Financing

33.26

7.18

81.63

93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

202.94

130.63

225.41

155.71

