326.05
(4.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:35 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.44

Op profit growth

15.48

EBIT growth

36.78

Net profit growth

-133.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.35

7.48

EBIT margin

6.67

5.04

Net profit margin

-0.51

1.6

RoCE

12.91

RoNW

-0.56

RoA

-0.24

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.5

4.35

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.22

-4

Book value per share

66.75

71.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

-31

6.89

P/CEPS

-6.43

-7.49

P/B

0.69

0.41

EV/EBIDTA

5.35

4.08

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

5.93

-28.52

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

90.21

Inventory days

0.56

Creditor days

-26.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.82

-1.68

Net debt / equity

1.28

0.99

Net debt / op. profit

3.61

3.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-10.7

Employee costs

-3.7

-4.37

Other costs

-87.94

-77.44

