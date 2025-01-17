Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.44
Op profit growth
15.48
EBIT growth
36.78
Net profit growth
-133.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.35
7.48
EBIT margin
6.67
5.04
Net profit margin
-0.51
1.6
RoCE
12.91
RoNW
-0.56
RoA
-0.24
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.5
4.35
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.22
-4
Book value per share
66.75
71.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
-31
6.89
P/CEPS
-6.43
-7.49
P/B
0.69
0.41
EV/EBIDTA
5.35
4.08
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
5.93
-28.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
90.21
Inventory days
0.56
Creditor days
-26.66
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.82
-1.68
Net debt / equity
1.28
0.99
Net debt / op. profit
3.61
3.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-10.7
Employee costs
-3.7
-4.37
Other costs
-87.94
-77.44
