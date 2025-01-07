iifl-logo-icon 1
AVG Logistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

350.1
(-0.16%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

333.39

322.28

313.49

226.59

yoy growth (%)

3.44

2.8

38.34

16.35

Raw materials

0

-34.49

-36.62

-23

As % of sales

0

10.7

11.68

10.15

Employee costs

-12.34

-14.08

-12.32

-11.11

As % of sales

3.7

4.37

3.92

4.9

Other costs

-306.61

-249.57

-236.6

-168.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

91.96

77.44

75.47

74.32

Operating profit

14.43

24.11

27.93

24.06

OPM

4.33

7.48

8.91

10.62

Depreciation

-6.78

-9.3

-7.55

-5.69

Interest expense

-12.2

-9.68

-8.37

-6.78

Other income

1.18

1.46

2.21

0.43

Profit before tax

-3.36

6.59

14.21

12.02

Taxes

0.59

-1.88

-3.28

-4.47

Tax rate

-17.71

-28.52

-23.11

-37.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.77

4.71

10.92

7.54

Exceptional items

1

-0.23

-0.81

0

Net profit

-1.76

4.47

10.11

7.54

yoy growth (%)

-139.36

-55.71

34.05

67.53

NPM

-0.52

1.38

3.22

3.33

