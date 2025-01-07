Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
333.39
322.28
313.49
226.59
yoy growth (%)
3.44
2.8
38.34
16.35
Raw materials
0
-34.49
-36.62
-23
As % of sales
0
10.7
11.68
10.15
Employee costs
-12.34
-14.08
-12.32
-11.11
As % of sales
3.7
4.37
3.92
4.9
Other costs
-306.61
-249.57
-236.6
-168.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
91.96
77.44
75.47
74.32
Operating profit
14.43
24.11
27.93
24.06
OPM
4.33
7.48
8.91
10.62
Depreciation
-6.78
-9.3
-7.55
-5.69
Interest expense
-12.2
-9.68
-8.37
-6.78
Other income
1.18
1.46
2.21
0.43
Profit before tax
-3.36
6.59
14.21
12.02
Taxes
0.59
-1.88
-3.28
-4.47
Tax rate
-17.71
-28.52
-23.11
-37.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.77
4.71
10.92
7.54
Exceptional items
1
-0.23
-0.81
0
Net profit
-1.76
4.47
10.11
7.54
yoy growth (%)
-139.36
-55.71
34.05
67.53
NPM
-0.52
1.38
3.22
3.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.