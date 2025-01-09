AVG Logistics Ltd Management Discussions

Global Overview:

Global Economic Overview:

In 2023, the world economy showed unexpected resilience despite significant monetary tightening and persistent policy uncertainties. Shocks from conflicts and climate change affected millions, threatening sustainable development progress. Economic growth exceeded expectations, particularly in several large developed and developing nations.

However, this resilience masks short-term risks and structural vulnerabilities. High debt levels, rising borrowing costs, low investment, weak global trade, and escalating geopolitical risks suggest that global economic growth will remain steady in the short term. According to the IMFs latest projections, a soft landing is expected, with growth holding steady at around 3.2 percent for 2024 and 2025, and median headline inflation declining from 2.8 percent at the end of 2024 to 2.4 percent at the end of 2025.1

Optimistic Growth Outlook for Asia:

The latest analysis from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) paints an optimistic picture for South and Southeast Asia, where robust growth is anticipated to balance slower progress in other subregions. Although the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is projected to experience a slowdown, with growth decreasing from 5.2% in 2023 to 4.8% this year and further to 4.5% the following year, the overall growth trajectory for developing Asia appears to be accelerating. India is set to reinforce its role as a key driver of growth in Asia, supported by strong investments, a resurgence in consumption, and significant and service exports.2

Global Trade Prospects:

The WTO forecasts that trade growth will gradually improve in 2024 despite ongoing regional conflicts and geopolitical tensions. As inflationary pressures ease, the global merchandise trade volume is projected to grow by 2.6% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025, following a 1.2% decline in 2023. This growth is expected as demand for traded goods rebounds. Additionally, the WTO anticipates that Asia will be more significant in contributing to trade volume growth in 2024 and 2025.3

Domestic Overview:

Indian Economic Overview:

The World Banks June 2024 Global Economic Prospects report maintains India as the fastest-growing major economy, predicting a GDP growth of 6.6% for FY25. Despite a projected slowdown in investment from a high base, robust public and private investments are expected to sustain growth. Indias GDP growth for FY24 has been revised to 8.2%, driven by vital industrial and services sectors. The report also highlights steady inflation within the Reserve Banks target range and notes that Indias economic stability is bolstered by narrowing trade deficits and improved fiscal health.4

Pan India Presence:

With a robust network of 60+ branches and 7 zonal offices, AVG Logistics ensures seamless nationwide operations.

In its latest monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its real GDP growth forecast for FY25 from 7% to 7.2%, following an 8.2% growth in FY24. The central bank maintained the repo rate at 6.5%, marking the eighth consecutive time the rate has remained unchanged. The RBI also kept the standing deposit facility (SDF) and marginal standing facility (MSF) rates steady at 6.25% and 6.75%, respectively. Additionally, the RBI projected inflation to remain at 4.5% for FY25.5 The infrastructure sector has become the biggest focus area for the Government of India. As India aims to become a developed nation by 2047, GDP is projected to grow by 8%, heavily relying on infrastructure development. In FY24, the government allocated Rs 11,11,111 crore (3.4% of GDP) to infrastructure, focusing on transport and logistics. Ambitious targets include a 2 lakh-km national highway network by 2025, expanding airports to 220, operationalising 23 waterways by 2030, and developing 35 Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs). The total budget for infrastructure ministries increased from INR 3.7 Lakh Cr in FY23 to INR 5 Lakh Cr in FY24. Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are crucial for achieving the $5 trillion economy goal by 2025 , with private sector investments playing a key role in various transport sub-segments.6

Indian Logistics Industry Overview:

The logistics industry in India is vital for efficiently distributing products and services both domestically and internationally. It is a highly fragmented sector dominated by unorganised players, global industry giants, local organised players, and emerging e-commerce-focused startups that have started gaining market share. This sector includes transportation, warehousing, and value-added services like packaging, labelling, and inventory management.

Recent technological advancements, including Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), have significantly advanced Indias logistics industry by enhancing perational efficiencies, reducing costs, and improving customer service levels. The sector has seen significant evolution, expanding from its traditional roles of transportation and storage to a multifaceted industry that includes comprehensive product planning, value-added services for last-mile delivery, and advanced predictive planning and analytics. This growth is closely tied to the broader expansion of Indias logistics market, which employs 22 million people and is crucial to various business operations. According to the IMARC Group, the Indian logistics market was valued at USD 282.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 557.4 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.85% from 2024 to 2032. The e-commerce boom, supportive government policies, and the advent of innovative technologies are the primary drivers of this robust growth.7 Government initiatives play a crucial role in this transformation. The National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), with an investment of INR 111 lakh crore, and the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti plan aim to reduce logistics costs from 14% of GDP to below 10%, focusing on developing multimodal logistics parks, dedicated freight corridors, and improving port infrastructure. These initiatives, coupled with technological advancements such as automation, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT), are revolutionising logistics operations, enhancing efficiency, and reducing costs. Efforts to promote digitalisation through initiatives like the E-Way Bill and Logistics Data Bank (LDB) are improving transparency and operational Technological advancements are pivotal in this transformation. IoT enables real-time tracking of shipments, enhancing transparency and efficiency in the logistics network. Blockchain technology improves transaction security and trustworthiness in the supply chain. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) optimise routes, predict demand, and manage inventories, improving operational efficiency. Autonomous vehicles and robotics streamline warehouse operations, and drones for last-mile delivery exemplify this technological shift. Predictive analytics helps manage inventory, plan for demand variations, and reduce costs. Cloud computing offers scalable data storage solutions, enhancing supply chain operations efficiency and responsiveness. Emerging technologies like 3D printing and augmented reality (AR) offer solutions for on-demand parts production and enhanced training and operational visibility. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) streamlines repetitive tasks, improving process efficiency and speed.

The Indian logistics sector is on a significant growth trajectory, driven by extensive government-led reforms and initiatives to enhance infrastructure and operational efficiency. According to a recent report unveiled at LogiMAT India, the Indian freight and logistics market is projected to grow from USD 317.26 billion in 2024 to USD 484.43 billion by 2029, reflecting an annual growth rate of 8.8%. 8 Key government initiatives such as the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) are pivotal in driving this growth. The NMP aims to enhance multimodal connectivity to various economic zones, integrating a comprehensive database with a GIS-enabled platform for streamlined planning and monitoring of infrastructure projects. The National

Logistics Policy (NLP) aims to reduce logistics costs from 14-18% of GDP to 8% by 2030, with key initiatives such as the Digital Integration System, Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), and Ease of Logistics Services platform.

The logistics sector faces several challenges despite its promising growth.

Infrastructural and transportation challenges, high transportation costs, and fluctuating fuel prices pose significant hurdles. The industry is highly fragmented, leading to coordination issues and inefficiencies. Regulatory and economic fluctuations, workforce and skill shortages, technological adoption challenges, and ensuring a seamless customer experience are other significant challenges. Environmental challenges and the push towards sustainability also pose significant hurdles.

Company Overview:

About AVG Logistics:

Established in 2010, AVG Logistics Limited has swiftly emerged as a formidable force in Indias logistics industry, earning its place as a trusted provider of multimodal logistics solutions. The Companys journey is marked by consistent growth, driven by a dedicated team of logistics experts and a state-of-the-art fleet that delivers customised, technology-driven solutions across transportation, warehousing, distribution, supply chain management, and third-party logistics (3PL) services.

Mission and Vision

At AVG Logistics, our mission is to build strategic partnerships with our customers, enabling them to achieve their supply chain goals through integrated multimodal logistics solutions. We aim to be a part of Indias success story by being the most reliable and sustainable logistics partner for the countrys top businesses.

Mission

To Build strategic partnerships with customers to enable them to achieve their supply chain goals.

To Offer an integrated Multimodal network of Logistics solutions across varied industries.

Vision

We aim to part of Indias success story by being the most reliable and sustainable logistics partners to Indias top businesses

Business Portfolio

AVG Logistics offers a diverse portfolio of services designed to meet the varying needs of our clients across multiple industries. Our comprehensive approach ensures efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective logistics solutions.

Multimodal Transportation

Our multimodal transportation services integrate road and rail logistics to provide a seamless, efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation network. We offer:

Full Truck Load (FTL) Services: Ideal for large shipments, our FTL services ensure that your cargo occupies an entire truck, minimising handling and transit times. This service mainly benefits businesses with high-volume shipping needs, providing direct routes and timely deliveries.

Less than Truck Load (LTL) Services: For smaller shipments that do not require an entire truck, our

LTL services allow multiple customers to share transportation costs. This is a cost-effective solution that maximises load efficiency and reduces shipping expenses.

Dedicated Routes for Pan-India Distribution: We provide dedicated transportation routes across India, ensuring consistent and reliable delivery schedules. Our extensive network enables us to cover remote and rural areas, ensuring comprehensive national coverage.

Warehousing

Our warehousing services are designed to enhance supply chain efficiency and customer satisfaction. We offer:

State-of-the-Art Facilities: We manage approximately 7,05,000 square feet of warehousing space across India. Our facilities are equipped with advanced technology and security systems to ensure the safe storage of goods.

Flexible Storage Options:

We provide short, medium, and long-term storage solutions to meet the varying needs of our clients. Our warehousing services include inventory management, order fulfilment, and cross-docking.

Optimised Supply Chain Management: Our skilled experts leverage advanced warehousing technology to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and improve inventory accuracy. This ensures that goods are stored and retrieved efficiently, reducing lead times and operational costs.

Value-Added Services

In addition to our core transportation and warehousing solutions, AVG Logistics offers a range of value-added services to support your business needs: Co-Packing: We provide co-packing services that include packaging, labelling, and assembly. This helps businesses streamline their operations and reduce handling costs.

E-Commerce Solutions: Our logistics solutions are tailored to the needs of e-commerce businesses, offering efficient order fulfilment, inventory management, and last-mile delivery services. We ensure that your customers receive their orders promptly and in perfect condition.

Reverse Logistics:

We manage the return process efficiently, handling product returns, recycling, and disposal. Our reverse logistics solutions help businesses minimise waste and recover value from returned goods.

Custom Clearance: Our expertise in customs clearance ensures that your shipments comply with all regulatory requirements, facilitating smooth and hassle-free international trade. We handle documentation, inspections, and duties, ensuring timely clearance and delivery of goods .

AVG Logistics provides comprehensive logistics solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients. Our integrated approach, advanced technology, and commitment to excellence ensure that we deliver value and efficiency at every supply chain step.

Strategic Partnerships and Expansions

AVG Logistics has strategically expanded its operations and capabilities through significant partnerships and acquisitions:

Cold Chain Expansion:

We have significantly enhanced our cold chain division by acquiring over 50 new reefer vehicles, allowing us to cater to a broader range of temperature-sensitive products. This includes partnerships with major FMCG companies to transport ice cream and other frozen goods.

Railway Contracts:

AVG Logistics secured two significant contracts with Indian Railways. The first is a150 crore contract for the operation of a leased Parcel Cargo Express Train, which will facilitate efficient and timely movement of goods between Bangalore and Ludhiana. The second contract, valued at 105 crore, involves the operation for the lease of Parcel Cargo Express Train between Korukkupet Goods Shed (Chennai)to New Guwahati Goods Shed (Guwahati).

Major Contracts:

We have also bagged significant contracts from renowned FMCG companies and leading businesses, demonstrating our ability to provide customised logistics solutions that meet specific industry needs.

UPSRTC Tender:

AVG Logistics has secured a five-year contract worth 60 crore with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to serve as the authorized partner for express parcel delivery services. This strategic partnership leverages UPSRTCs extensive bus network, allowing AVG to enhance its service efficiency and reach across both urban and rural areas in Uttar Pradesh.

Orrisa Land Allotment:

AVG Logistics has been allotted 4 acres of land in Khurdha, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, to establish a new logistics facility in a key industrial hub. This strategic expansion will enhance our operational capacity in of Eastern India and support major industries such as FMCG, textiles, and agro-based businesses. The new facility will serve as an ancillary unit, aligning with our growth strategy and expanding our presence in this rapidly developing region.

Sustainability and Social Responsibility

AVG Logistics is committed to sustainable business practices. We focus on reducing our carbon footprint through rail logistics and using young fleets with advanced technology for low emissions. Recently, we developed a new 45-ft temperature-controlled reefer van designed to optimise costs and move towards sustainable transportation. This vehicle, equipped with state-of-the-art insulation and safety features, underscores our commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.

Financial Performance

In FY24, AVG Logistics continued to demonstrate robust financial performance. The Companys revenue and profitability have shown significant growth, reflecting our commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

In FY2024, AVG Logistics demonstrated robust financial performance, marked by significant year-over-year growth across key metrics.

Revenue from Operations increased by 12.4%, reaching 47,989 Lacs, compared to 42,711 Lacs in FY2023. This growth reflects our successful expansion efforts, strategic partnerships, and enhanced service offerings, particularly in cold chain logistics and multimodal transportation.

Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) rose by an impressive 40.0%, amounting to 10,886 Lacs , up from 7,774 Lacs in the previous fiscal year. This substantial increase underscores the effectiveness of our operational strategies and cost management initiatives.

The EBITDA Margin improved significantly by 448 basis points (bps), rising from 18.20% in FY2023 to 22.68% in FY2024. This margin expansion highlights our enhanced operational efficiency and the successful implementation of advanced technologies and automated systems.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) experienced a remarkable increase of 279.0%, climbing to 4,237 Lacs from 1,118 Lacs in FY2023. The PBT Margin also saw a substantial improvement of 621 bps, rising to 8.83% from 2.62% in the previous year. This significant growth reflects our strategic focus on high-margin services and prudent financial management.

Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 309.9%, reaching 3,226 Lacs, compared to 787 Lacs in FY2023. Consequently, the PAT Margin improved by 488 bps, from 1.84% to 6.72%. This dramatic increase in profitability indicates our strong revenue growth and effective cost-control measures.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) rose by 277.1%, from 7.07 in FY2023 to 26.66 in FY2024, reflecting improved profitability and efficient capital utilisation. The Current Ratio slightly decreased by 57 bps, from 1.72 times in FY2023 to 1.15 times in FY2024. While this reduction indicates a change in our short-term liquidity position, it remains within an acceptable range, ensuring we can meet our short-term obligations. On the other hand, our debt-to-equity ratio has improved by 83 basis points, which is 0.44 times at the end of FY24.

Future Outlook

As we look ahead, AVG Logistics is set to expand services, integrate advanced technologies, and strengthen strategic partnerships to meet Indias evolving logistics needs. Our focus on green logistics, innovation, and sustainability will drive operational efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction. We plan to significantly expand our cold chain logistics with an increased fleet of premium reefer vehicles, supporting quick-service restaurants, fruits and vegetables, FMCG, and dairy product sectors.

Our growth strategy includes increasing our presence across India, particularly in underserved regions, and exploring new opportunities through strategic joint ventures. The recent land allotment in Odisha and capital expenditure for warehousing facilities are key investments that will enhance our logistical capabilities and expand our infrastructure footprint.

With a dedicated focus on multimodal logistics, we aim to strengthen rail and road transportation capabilities using real-time tracking, automated sorting systems, and integrated ERP solutions.

Additionally, our authorized partnership with UPSRTC for express parcel services will be expanded, leveraging UPSRTCs extensive network to broaden our reach and service offerings.

Sustainability remains at the core of our strategy, with initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and promote eco-friendly practices. We are investing in a low-emission LNG fleet and electric vehicles for delivery, reinforcing our commitment to green logistics and reducing our environmental footprint.

With an approximate year-on-year growth target of 15%-20%, we aim to achieve a top line of INR 1,000 crore within the next 3-4 years. AVG Logistics is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the global supply chain by embracing innovation, expanding our service portfolio, and fostering strategic partnerships. Our forward-looking approach and customer-centric solutions will ensure we remain at the forefront of the logistics industry.

Risk and Mitigation

Risk management is crucial to our operations at AVG Logistics. Our framework integrates comprehensive risk assessment and mitigation strategies to navigate diverse market risks. Below are the key risks we encounter and our strategies to mitigate them.

Transitional Damage Risk

Cargo is susceptible to damage and loss due to transit hazards, such as accidents and theft. To counter these risks, AVG Logistics insures every vehicle in our fleet against damage or loss during transit. We use advanced surveillance and tracking systems to monitor shipments in real-time and train drivers on safety protocols to reduce the chances of damage and loss.

Fluctuating Fuel Price Risk

Volatility in global fuel prices can disrupt logistics operations. AVG Logistics has developed a fuel surcharge system to offset increases in fuel costs and maintain profit margins. Freight rates are revised frequently, and contractual transportation arrangements reduce the direct impact of fuel price fluctuations, ensuring stable pricing for the Company and its clients.

Technology and IT Risk

Data breaches and network instability pose significant risks. AVG Logistics has implemented advanced technology and information security policies to protect customer data. We maintain regular backups and have contingency plans to ensure business continuity during technological outages.

Infrastructure Risk

Inadequate transportation infrastructure can impact logistics operations. AVG Logistics aligns its infrastructure strategy with national development programs and has constructed state-of-the-art warehouses nationwide to ensure efficient and secure cargo handling.

Competition Risk

The logistics industry is highly competitive. AVG

Logistics leverages its experience and robust brand image to maintain a strong market position. Our extensive network and consistent delivery services reinforce our reputation for reliability and efficiency.

Environmental and Regulatory Risk

Environmental regulations can pose challenges. AVG Logistics is committed to sustainable practices and complies with all relevant laws. Our initiatives include developing eco-friendly vehicles and regular audits to ensure regulatory adherence minimising legal and financial risks.

Technology

At AVG Logistics, technology is the backbone of our operations, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, customer satisfaction. Our advanced IT infrastructure supports comprehensive logistics management, incorporating real-time tracking, automated sorting systems, and integrated ERP solutions. Leveraging AI, IoT, and machine learning, we ensure seamless coordination and optimal resource utilisation.

Robust cybersecurity measures protect data integrity, ensuring business continuity through real-time monitoring, data encryption, and regular security audits. Our commitment to continuous innovation is evident in our recent upgrades to AI-enabled sorting centres and advanced IT systems. Strategic investments, like developing eco-friendly 45-ft temperature-controlled reefer vans, and align with our sustainability goals. By leveraging big data analytics, we optimise routes, manage inventory efficiently, and predict market trends, ensuring superior service quality.

AVG Logistics focus on digital transformation and customer-centric innovations positions us as a leader in the logistics industry, ready to meet the evolving needs of our customers and navigate future challenges effectively.

Human Resources:

At AVG Logistics, our human resources are the cornerstone of our success. We recognise that a skilled, motivated, and dedicated workforce is essential to delivering superior logistics solutions. With over XXX professionals, our team is comprised of experts in transportation, warehousing, supply chain management, and customer service, working collaboratively to ensure the highest standards of efficiency and reliability.

Talent Acquisition and Retention:

We prioritise attracting and retaining top talent through competitive compensation packages, comprehensive health insurance policies, and regular recognition programs. Our innovative staff retention strategies foster a positive work environment, ensuring employees feel valued and motivated. By offering a blend of experience and enthusiasm, we create a dynamic workforce that drives our Company forward.

Training and Development:

Continuous professional development is crucial in the fast-evolving logistics industry. AVG Logistics invests significantly in training programs that enhance our employees skills and knowledge. From safety protocols for drivers to advanced technology training for our IT staff, we ensure that our team is well-equipped to handle the challenges of modern logistics operations. Regular training sessions and workshops help our employees stay updated with industry trends and best practices.

Employee Engagement and Well-being:

We believe in fostering a supportive and engaging workplace culture. Regular team-building activities, wellness programs, and open communication channels ensure that our employees arey applicable securities productive and enjoy a balanced and healthy work life. Our commitment to employee well-being extends to providing a safe and healthy working environment, reflected in our low turnover rates and high employee satisfaction levels.

Diversity and Inclusion:

AVG Logistics is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. We value every team members unique perspectives and contributions, regardless of their background. Our diversity initiatives promote a culture of respect and collaboration, which enhances innovation and drives our business success.

Performance Management:

Effective performance management is vital to our HR strategy. We implement regular performance reviews and feedback mechanisms to help employees set and achieve their career goals. Our merit-based appraisal system ensures that hard work and dedication are recognised and rewarded, fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.

Cautionary Statement

The statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis that describe the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, and expectations are “forward-looking” . These projections are not asdefined guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Key factors that could influence the Companys operational results include varying economic conditions that impact demand, supply, and price in domestic and international markets where the Company operates, changes in government regulations, tax laws, other statutory modifications, and other incidental factors.