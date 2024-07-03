AVG Logistics Ltd Summary

AVG Logistics Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name AVG Logistics Private Limited on January 25, 2010. Further, pursuant to conversion of Company to a public limited, the Company name was changed to AVG Logistics Limited on February 21, 2018.The main objects of the Company are transportation of goods, warehousing and other incidental activities there to. The Company is also involved in trading business. AVG is an organised third-party logistics service operator offering logistics solutions to a wide range of customers. It offers Full Truck Load (FTL) and hub-and-spoke transportation model and warehousing services to select clients with pan-India distribution network and automated technology systems. Besides this, the Company offers customers services in three key areas (1) Transportation whereby it provides point-to-point, less-than truck-load, time-definite transportation services; (2) Warehousing whereby it provides warehousing, distribution and cold-chain warehousing; and (3) Value-added Services including, temperature-controlled logistics, supply chain solutions and cargo handling services at integrated check posts.The Company operates 264 owned containerised vehicles which are GPS-enabled vehicles, of which 85 are refrigerated (reefer) trucks. The Company provides warehousing facilities to select customers and it is well connected to several manufacturing and consumption clusters in India aggregating to 3.54 lakh square feet. The Company has warehouses in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, Delhi and Panipat. The Company is in the process of setting up additional large format, multi-user warehouses in certain strategic locations and has acquired land at Agartala in Tripura and Mysore in Karnataka adding 1.08 lakhs square feet. The Company adopted technology and processes, including (i) a system on loading and unloading of orders with accuracy; (ii) GPS-enabled trucks that provide real-time visibility of shipments; (iii) data logger for controlling temperature in reefers and (iv) driver and truck management systems. All warehouses are equipped with information and technology services like warehouse management systems (WMS) for optimal management and storage in the warehouse.In 2012, the Company launched Cold Chain Services. In 2013, more than 45 vehicles were added to our existing fleet; it launched Rail Freight Services in 2015; further launched Inter-city Cold Chain Services in 2017; launched transportation services to Bangladesh and Nepal in 2018. In April, 2018, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of issuing 30,90,000 Equity Shares. The Company incorporated a Joint Venture Company, NDRAVG Business Park Private Limited and acquired 35% of the total share capital in 2018-19. In 2020-21, two new business divisions were introduced, the Cold Chain business division, company has segregated the reefer Division from the Fleet Operations and secondly, Costal Container business division. In 2023, the Company expanded the Cold Chain Division and ventured into the Parcel Division. It further expanded the Rail cum Road services to new industries, including e-commerce, automotive and pharmaceuticals. It increased the network of large-scale warehouses to boost storage and distribution capabilities.