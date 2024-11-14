iifl-logo-icon 1
AVG Logistics Ltd Board Meeting

295.8
(-3.79%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:01 PM

AVG Logistics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Nov 202416 Nov 2024
Allotment of 230000 Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Convertible warrants to promoter category
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
AVG Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statement for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
AVG Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for Quarter ended June 30 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
AVG Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve financial statement for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited financial results for March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Feb 202427 Feb 2024
Board Meeting outcome
Board Meeting22 Feb 202422 Feb 2024
Allotment of Equity shares by way of preferential allotment
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
AVG Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 Quarterly Financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

