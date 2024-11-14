Board Meeting 16 Nov 2024 16 Nov 2024

Allotment of 230000 Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Convertible warrants to promoter category

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

AVG Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statement for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

AVG Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for Quarter ended June 30 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

AVG Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve financial statement for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited financial results for March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 27 Feb 2024

Board Meeting outcome

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024

Allotment of Equity shares by way of preferential allotment

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024