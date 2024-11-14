|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Nov 2024
|16 Nov 2024
|Allotment of 230000 Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Convertible warrants to promoter category
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|AVG Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statement for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|AVG Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for Quarter ended June 30 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|AVG Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve financial statement for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited financial results for March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Feb 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|Board Meeting outcome
|Board Meeting
|22 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|Allotment of Equity shares by way of preferential allotment
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|AVG Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 Quarterly Financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
