CESC Subsidiary Purvah Green Power Receives LoA From REMC for 180 MW RTC Renewable Project

Purvah Green Power Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CESC Limited, has acknowledged the receipt and acceptance of a Letter of Award from REMC Limited, as disclosed in a regulatory filing.

The Letter of Award is dated December 23, 2025, and was issued following an open competitive bidding process for the development of grid connected renewable energy power projects.

The bidding scope includes renewable energy projects with or without energy storage systems, highlighting flexibility in project execution and supply mechanisms. Under the awarded contract, Purvah Green Power will supply 180 MW of round the clock power, ensuring continuous and reliable renewable energy availability.

The agreement is structured with a long term tenure, with the contract period extending for 25 years from the date of commissioning of the project. The project strengthens CESC Limited’s presence in the renewable energy segment and supports its long term clean energy growth strategy.

On the financial front, CESC reported a 20.4 percent year on year increase in net profit for the second quarter at ₹425 crore, compared with ₹353 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 12 percent to ₹5,267 crore from ₹4,700 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA for the quarter increased 18.4 percent year on year to ₹1,061 crore, up from ₹896 crore, reflecting improved operational performance and profitability.

