iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

CESC Subsidiary Purvah Green Power Receives LoA From REMC for 180 MW RTC Renewable Project

26 Dec 2025 , 11:51 AM

Purvah Green Power Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CESC Limited, has acknowledged the receipt and acceptance of a Letter of Award from REMC Limited, as disclosed in a regulatory filing.

The Letter of Award is dated December 23, 2025, and was issued following an open competitive bidding process for the development of grid connected renewable energy power projects.

The bidding scope includes renewable energy projects with or without energy storage systems, highlighting flexibility in project execution and supply mechanisms. Under the awarded contract, Purvah Green Power will supply 180 MW of round the clock power, ensuring continuous and reliable renewable energy availability.

The agreement is structured with a long term tenure, with the contract period extending for 25 years from the date of commissioning of the project. The project strengthens CESC Limited’s presence in the renewable energy segment and supports its long term clean energy growth strategy.

On the financial front, CESC reported a 20.4 percent year on year increase in net profit for the second quarter at ₹425 crore, compared with ₹353 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 12 percent to ₹5,267 crore from ₹4,700 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA for the quarter increased 18.4 percent year on year to ₹1,061 crore, up from ₹896 crore, reflecting improved operational performance and profitability.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • CESC Limited
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Letter of Award
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

CESC Subsidiary Purvah Green Power Receives LoA From REMC for 180 MW RTC Renewable Project

CESC Subsidiary Purvah Green Power Receives LoA From REMC for 180 MW RTC Renewable Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|11:51 AM
Supreme Industries Receives BPCL Order Worth ₹54 Crore for Composite LPG Cylinders

Supreme Industries Receives BPCL Order Worth ₹54 Crore for Composite LPG Cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|11:34 AM
AVG Logistics Signs MoU With Baidyanath LNG to Promote LNG Powered Transportation

AVG Logistics Signs MoU With Baidyanath LNG to Promote LNG Powered Transportation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|11:26 AM
SEAMEC Vessel SEAMEC III Sails for Second Part Replacement Pipeline Project

SEAMEC Vessel SEAMEC III Sails for Second Part Replacement Pipeline Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|10:51 AM
NTPC Commissions Final Phase of 23 MW Solapur Solar PV Project in Maharashtra

NTPC Commissions Final Phase of 23 MW Solapur Solar PV Project in Maharashtra

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|10:44 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.