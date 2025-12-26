iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

NTPC Commissions Final Phase of 23 MW Solapur Solar PV Project in Maharashtra

26 Dec 2025 , 10:44 AM

State owned power major NTPC Ltd has announced the commissioning of the second and final phase of its Solapur Solar PV Project located in Maharashtra, marking a key milestone in the company’s renewable energy expansion.

In a regulatory filing dated December 24, NTPC stated that the remaining 13 MW capacity of the 23 MW Solapur solar project at NTPC Solapur has been declared commercially operational with effect from December 25, 2025. With the commissioning of this final phase, the entire 23 MW capacity of the Solapur Solar PV Project is now fully operational, strengthening NTPC’s clean energy portfolio.

Following this capacity addition, NTPC’s total installed and commercial power generation capacity has increased to 60,796 MW on a standalone basis. On a consolidated group basis, NTPC’s total installed and commercial capacity now stands at 85,623 MW, reflecting the scale of its diversified power generation assets.

On the financial front, NTPC reported a standalone net profit of ₹4,653 crore for the second quarter, registering a marginal increase compared with ₹4,648 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company’s standalone revenue for the quarter came in at ₹39,166 crore, slightly lower than ₹40,337 crore recorded during the same period last year.

EBITDA for the quarter rose 3.4 percent year on year to ₹10,019 crore from ₹9,685.9 crore, indicating stable operational performance. EBITDA margins improved to 25.6 percent during the quarter, compared with 24 percent in the year ago period, supported by cost efficiencies and steady operating metrics.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Maharashtra
  • NTPC Ltd
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

NTPC Commissions Final Phase of 23 MW Solapur Solar PV Project in Maharashtra

NTPC Commissions Final Phase of 23 MW Solapur Solar PV Project in Maharashtra

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|10:44 AM
Chhattisgarh Govt Signs MoU With GAIL for Greenfield Gas Based Fertiliser Project

Chhattisgarh Govt Signs MoU With GAIL for Greenfield Gas Based Fertiliser Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|10:33 AM
Ajanta Pharma Enters Semaglutide Licensing Pact With Biocon for Global Markets

Ajanta Pharma Enters Semaglutide Licensing Pact With Biocon for Global Markets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|10:33 AM
Coal India Board Approves In Principle Listing of MCL and SECL

Coal India Board Approves In Principle Listing of MCL and SECL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|10:32 AM
NTPC to Set Up Plasma Gasification Based Green Hydrogen Plant in Uttar Pradesh

NTPC to Set Up Plasma Gasification Based Green Hydrogen Plant in Uttar Pradesh

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Dec 2025|12:06 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.