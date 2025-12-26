NTPC Commissions Final Phase of 23 MW Solapur Solar PV Project in Maharashtra

State owned power major NTPC Ltd has announced the commissioning of the second and final phase of its Solapur Solar PV Project located in Maharashtra, marking a key milestone in the company’s renewable energy expansion.

In a regulatory filing dated December 24, NTPC stated that the remaining 13 MW capacity of the 23 MW Solapur solar project at NTPC Solapur has been declared commercially operational with effect from December 25, 2025. With the commissioning of this final phase, the entire 23 MW capacity of the Solapur Solar PV Project is now fully operational, strengthening NTPC’s clean energy portfolio.

Following this capacity addition, NTPC’s total installed and commercial power generation capacity has increased to 60,796 MW on a standalone basis. On a consolidated group basis, NTPC’s total installed and commercial capacity now stands at 85,623 MW, reflecting the scale of its diversified power generation assets.

On the financial front, NTPC reported a standalone net profit of ₹4,653 crore for the second quarter, registering a marginal increase compared with ₹4,648 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company’s standalone revenue for the quarter came in at ₹39,166 crore, slightly lower than ₹40,337 crore recorded during the same period last year.

EBITDA for the quarter rose 3.4 percent year on year to ₹10,019 crore from ₹9,685.9 crore, indicating stable operational performance. EBITDA margins improved to 25.6 percent during the quarter, compared with 24 percent in the year ago period, supported by cost efficiencies and steady operating metrics.