SEAMEC Vessel SEAMEC III Sails for Second Part Replacement Pipeline Project

26 Dec 2025 , 10:51 AM

SEAMEC Ltd has announced that its offshore support vessel SEAMEC III has sailed for the commencement of its second Part Replacement Pipeline Project, marking the start of a new phase of offshore operations.

The deployment of SEAMEC III forms part of multiple ongoing projects, including the second Part Replacement Pipeline Project, the Pipeline Replacement Project Group A PRP VIII A, and the DSF II Project.

On December 18, SEAMEC informed stock exchanges that it had issued a letter of award to Adsun Offshore Diving Contractors Pvt Ltd for providing specialised diving related services onboard the vessel SEAMEC III. Earlier, on December 16, the marine services company announced that SEAMEC III had successfully completed its charter with A D Engineers and Contractors LLP.

The scope of work for the vessel covers offshore pipeline replacement activities under the Part Replacement Pipeline Project, PRP VIII A, and the DSF II Project awarded by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.

SEAMEC operates as part of the MM Agrawal Group and is engaged in two key verticals of the shipping business, comprising offshore support vessels and services, along with bulk carrier charter operations.

The Mumbai based company currently owns a fleet of six vessels and one barge under its offshore support business segment. These offshore support assets are deployed across both domestic and international markets, supporting a range of offshore energy and infrastructure projects.

