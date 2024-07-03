iifl-logo-icon 1
SEAMEC Ltd Share Price

1,123.25
(-2.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,159.95
  • Day's High1,161.5
  • 52 Wk High1,669.95
  • Prev. Close1,147.2
  • Day's Low1,118.5
  • 52 Wk Low 951.05
  • Turnover (lac)218.02
  • P/E15.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value363.99
  • EPS76.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,855.86
  • Div. Yield0.09
No Records Found

SEAMEC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

1,159.95

Prev. Close

1,147.2

Turnover(Lac.)

218.02

Day's High

1,161.5

Day's Low

1,118.5

52 Week's High

1,669.95

52 Week's Low

951.05

Book Value

363.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,855.86

P/E

15.1

EPS

76.14

Divi. Yield

0.09

SEAMEC Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

10 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 25 Aug, 2023

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

SEAMEC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SEAMEC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:01 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.31%

Non-Promoter- 9.92%

Institutions: 9.92%

Non-Institutions: 17.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SEAMEC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.43

25.43

25.43

25.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

845.51

661.53

620.5

544.75

Net Worth

870.94

686.96

645.93

570.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

229.24

365.25

193.6

207.57

yoy growth (%)

-37.23

88.66

-6.73

-36.69

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-51.17

-62.76

-60.81

-63.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

43.19

135.56

2.26

-145.46

Depreciation

-42.84

-45.88

-48.91

-47.99

Tax paid

-7.45

-5.44

-1.97

-4.13

Working capital

30.62

71.05

11.22

-196.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.23

88.66

-6.73

-36.69

Op profit growth

-65.38

360.19

-129.01

-414.58

EBIT growth

-67.9

4,606.58

-102.01

-1,322.44

Net profit growth

-24.97

44,461.3

-100.19

-2,696.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

729.29

437.24

349.62

256.8

384.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

729.29

437.24

349.62

256.8

384.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.85

19.98

46.02

100.92

29.88

SEAMEC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SEAMEC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sanjeev Agrawal

President & Company Secretary

S N Mohanty

Whole-time Director

NAVEEN MOHTA

Non Executive Director

SUBRAT DAS

Independent Director

RUBY SRIVASTAVA

Independent Director

Raghav Chandra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SEAMEC Ltd

Summary

SEAMEC Limited (Formerly known South East Asia Marine Engineering & Construction Limited), promoted by Peerless General Finance & Investment Company, the flagship of the Peerless Group is an established, reputed name in the offshore shipping industry, providing offshore oilfield services and Diving Support Vessels (DSV) in India and abroad. The Company provide DSVs and Turnkey subsea solutions requiring provision of Divers and ROVs etc., as well as third party vessel management services for DSVs. The Company owns and operates four Multi Support Vessels for providing support services including marine, construction and diving services to offshore oilfields and bulk carrier vessel for providing bulk carrier services. SEAMECs offshore fleets include SEAMEC II, SEAMEC III, SEAMEC PRINCESS and SUBTECH PALADIN which are multi-support, multi-functional DSVs.The company has the experience of operating 3 multi-purpose support vessels (MSVs) (including two from ONGC) for more than 5 years in the areas of sub-sea engineering and deep-sea diving services. It came out with a public issue in 1995 to part-finance the acquistion of two MSVs, to meet long-term working capital requirements and to meet the expenses of the public issue.South East Asia is the first company in the private sector to operate the ONGC-owned MSV, Samudra Prabha. The company was also awarded a contract to operate another ONGC-owned MSV, Samudra Sevak, for two years.The company, at present, has a sub-contrac
Company FAQs

What is the SEAMEC Ltd share price today?

The SEAMEC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1123.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of SEAMEC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SEAMEC Ltd is ₹2855.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SEAMEC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SEAMEC Ltd is 15.1 and 3.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SEAMEC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SEAMEC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SEAMEC Ltd is ₹951.05 and ₹1669.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SEAMEC Ltd?

SEAMEC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.77%, 3 Years at 0.11%, 1 Year at 7.36%, 6 Month at -10.69%, 3 Month at -14.07% and 1 Month at -7.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SEAMEC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SEAMEC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.31 %
Institutions - 9.92 %
Public - 17.77 %

