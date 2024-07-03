SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1,159.95
Prev. Close₹1,147.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹218.02
Day's High₹1,161.5
Day's Low₹1,118.5
52 Week's High₹1,669.95
52 Week's Low₹951.05
Book Value₹363.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,855.86
P/E15.1
EPS76.14
Divi. Yield0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.43
25.43
25.43
25.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
845.51
661.53
620.5
544.75
Net Worth
870.94
686.96
645.93
570.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
229.24
365.25
193.6
207.57
yoy growth (%)
-37.23
88.66
-6.73
-36.69
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-51.17
-62.76
-60.81
-63.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
43.19
135.56
2.26
-145.46
Depreciation
-42.84
-45.88
-48.91
-47.99
Tax paid
-7.45
-5.44
-1.97
-4.13
Working capital
30.62
71.05
11.22
-196.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.23
88.66
-6.73
-36.69
Op profit growth
-65.38
360.19
-129.01
-414.58
EBIT growth
-67.9
4,606.58
-102.01
-1,322.44
Net profit growth
-24.97
44,461.3
-100.19
-2,696.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
729.29
437.24
349.62
256.8
384.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
729.29
437.24
349.62
256.8
384.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.85
19.98
46.02
100.92
29.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sanjeev Agrawal
President & Company Secretary
S N Mohanty
Whole-time Director
NAVEEN MOHTA
Non Executive Director
SUBRAT DAS
Independent Director
RUBY SRIVASTAVA
Independent Director
Raghav Chandra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
SEAMEC Limited (Formerly known South East Asia Marine Engineering & Construction Limited), promoted by Peerless General Finance & Investment Company, the flagship of the Peerless Group is an established, reputed name in the offshore shipping industry, providing offshore oilfield services and Diving Support Vessels (DSV) in India and abroad. The Company provide DSVs and Turnkey subsea solutions requiring provision of Divers and ROVs etc., as well as third party vessel management services for DSVs. The Company owns and operates four Multi Support Vessels for providing support services including marine, construction and diving services to offshore oilfields and bulk carrier vessel for providing bulk carrier services. SEAMECs offshore fleets include SEAMEC II, SEAMEC III, SEAMEC PRINCESS and SUBTECH PALADIN which are multi-support, multi-functional DSVs.The company has the experience of operating 3 multi-purpose support vessels (MSVs) (including two from ONGC) for more than 5 years in the areas of sub-sea engineering and deep-sea diving services. It came out with a public issue in 1995 to part-finance the acquistion of two MSVs, to meet long-term working capital requirements and to meet the expenses of the public issue.South East Asia is the first company in the private sector to operate the ONGC-owned MSV, Samudra Prabha. The company was also awarded a contract to operate another ONGC-owned MSV, Samudra Sevak, for two years.The company, at present, has a sub-contrac
The SEAMEC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1123.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SEAMEC Ltd is ₹2855.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SEAMEC Ltd is 15.1 and 3.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SEAMEC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SEAMEC Ltd is ₹951.05 and ₹1669.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SEAMEC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.77%, 3 Years at 0.11%, 1 Year at 7.36%, 6 Month at -10.69%, 3 Month at -14.07% and 1 Month at -7.95%.
