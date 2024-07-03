Summary

SEAMEC Limited (Formerly known South East Asia Marine Engineering & Construction Limited), promoted by Peerless General Finance & Investment Company, the flagship of the Peerless Group is an established, reputed name in the offshore shipping industry, providing offshore oilfield services and Diving Support Vessels (DSV) in India and abroad. The Company provide DSVs and Turnkey subsea solutions requiring provision of Divers and ROVs etc., as well as third party vessel management services for DSVs. The Company owns and operates four Multi Support Vessels for providing support services including marine, construction and diving services to offshore oilfields and bulk carrier vessel for providing bulk carrier services. SEAMECs offshore fleets include SEAMEC II, SEAMEC III, SEAMEC PRINCESS and SUBTECH PALADIN which are multi-support, multi-functional DSVs.The company has the experience of operating 3 multi-purpose support vessels (MSVs) (including two from ONGC) for more than 5 years in the areas of sub-sea engineering and deep-sea diving services. It came out with a public issue in 1995 to part-finance the acquistion of two MSVs, to meet long-term working capital requirements and to meet the expenses of the public issue.South East Asia is the first company in the private sector to operate the ONGC-owned MSV, Samudra Prabha. The company was also awarded a contract to operate another ONGC-owned MSV, Samudra Sevak, for two years.The company, at present, has a sub-contrac

