SEAMEC Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.43
25.43
25.43
25.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
845.51
661.53
620.5
544.75
Net Worth
870.94
686.96
645.93
570.18
Minority Interest
Debt
243.31
54.59
66.83
6.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.17
6.12
5.12
Total Liabilities
1,114.25
741.72
718.88
581.7
Fixed Assets
415.75
470.16
275.22
142.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
226.08
161.23
273.8
227.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.52
0
0
0
Networking Capital
417.65
53.5
151.34
192.03
Inventories
44.12
36.69
26.87
17.39
Inventory Days
27.68
Sundry Debtors
222.58
105
37.57
76.75
Debtor Days
122.2
Other Current Assets
281.44
22.25
130.15
150.63
Sundry Creditors
-90.87
-73.85
-22.96
-34.57
Creditor Days
55.04
Other Current Liabilities
-39.62
-36.59
-20.29
-18.17
Cash
52.26
56.81
18.51
20
Total Assets
1,114.26
741.7
718.87
581.7
