SEAMEC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
43.19
135.56
2.26
-145.46
Depreciation
-42.84
-45.88
-48.91
-47.99
Tax paid
-7.45
-5.44
-1.97
-4.13
Working capital
30.62
71.05
11.22
-196.65
Other operating items
Operating
23.52
155.28
-37.4
-394.23
Capital expenditure
4.79
59.4
-1.09
79.27
Free cash flow
28.32
214.68
-38.49
-314.96
Equity raised
899.11
567.17
489.97
789.11
Investing
46.85
135.59
7.26
3.32
Financing
6.4
-7.32
-10.59
-10.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
980.68
910.12
448.15
467.26
