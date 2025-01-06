iifl-logo-icon 1
SEAMEC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,123.25
(-2.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR SEAMEC Ltd

SEAMEC Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

43.19

135.56

2.26

-145.46

Depreciation

-42.84

-45.88

-48.91

-47.99

Tax paid

-7.45

-5.44

-1.97

-4.13

Working capital

30.62

71.05

11.22

-196.65

Other operating items

Operating

23.52

155.28

-37.4

-394.23

Capital expenditure

4.79

59.4

-1.09

79.27

Free cash flow

28.32

214.68

-38.49

-314.96

Equity raised

899.11

567.17

489.97

789.11

Investing

46.85

135.59

7.26

3.32

Financing

6.4

-7.32

-10.59

-10.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

980.68

910.12

448.15

467.26

