|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
229.24
365.25
193.6
207.57
yoy growth (%)
-37.23
88.66
-6.73
-36.69
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-51.17
-62.76
-60.81
-63.16
As % of sales
22.32
17.18
31.41
30.43
Other costs
-125.43
-150.4
-99.73
-258.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
54.71
41.17
51.51
124.45
Operating profit
52.63
152.08
33.04
-113.91
OPM
22.96
41.63
17.07
-54.88
Depreciation
-42.84
-45.88
-48.91
-47.99
Interest expense
-0.63
-1.02
-0.63
-1.15
Other income
34.03
30.38
18.76
17.6
Profit before tax
43.19
135.56
2.26
-145.46
Taxes
-7.45
-5.44
-1.97
-4.13
Tax rate
-17.26
-4.01
-87.1
2.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
35.74
130.11
0.29
-149.59
Exceptional items
61.88
0
0
0
Net profit
97.62
130.11
0.29
-149.59
yoy growth (%)
-24.97
44,461.3
-100.19
-2,696.16
NPM
42.58
35.62
0.15
-72.06
