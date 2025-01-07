iifl-logo-icon 1
SEAMEC Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,140.2
(1.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

229.24

365.25

193.6

207.57

yoy growth (%)

-37.23

88.66

-6.73

-36.69

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-51.17

-62.76

-60.81

-63.16

As % of sales

22.32

17.18

31.41

30.43

Other costs

-125.43

-150.4

-99.73

-258.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

54.71

41.17

51.51

124.45

Operating profit

52.63

152.08

33.04

-113.91

OPM

22.96

41.63

17.07

-54.88

Depreciation

-42.84

-45.88

-48.91

-47.99

Interest expense

-0.63

-1.02

-0.63

-1.15

Other income

34.03

30.38

18.76

17.6

Profit before tax

43.19

135.56

2.26

-145.46

Taxes

-7.45

-5.44

-1.97

-4.13

Tax rate

-17.26

-4.01

-87.1

2.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

35.74

130.11

0.29

-149.59

Exceptional items

61.88

0

0

0

Net profit

97.62

130.11

0.29

-149.59

yoy growth (%)

-24.97

44,461.3

-100.19

-2,696.16

NPM

42.58

35.62

0.15

-72.06

