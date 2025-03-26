iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

SEAMEC Secures $5.61M ONGC Subcontract, Expands Offshore Operations

26 Mar 2025 , 01:04 PM

SEAMEC Ltd has entered into subcontract with Posh India Offshore Pvt Ltd for the installation works in ONGC’s (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) Pipeline Replacement Project VIII (PRP-VIII Group B) and Daman Upside Development Project (DUDP).

The new order is for the installation of riser clamps, bowstrings, and other critical infrastructure for ONGC’s offshore projects. The contract is worth $5.61 million (minus GST) and will be executed as unit rates. Completion of the scope of work is anticipated by May 2026, in line with ONGC’s offshore growth plans.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, SEAMEC had last year inked separate memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with HAL Offshore Ltd for the charter of advanced offshore support vessels Sea Pearl and Sea Diamond.

Under these MoUs, both the vessels will be on charter at a daily rate of $8,750 per vessel over a period of three year with a total contract value of $19.18 million (excluding GST). The agreements allow for extensions, where operational requirements apply.

All these developments further cement SEAMEC’s being the onestop solution for ONGC’s offshore infrastructure and energy projects, giving an upward momentum to the marine service segment.

Related Tags

  • Daman Upside Development Project
  • memoranda of understanding
  • Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
  • ONGC Subcontract
  • Posh India Offshore Pvt Ltd
  • SEAMEC
  • Share market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹40 Crore in Digital Arm ABCDL via Rights Issue

Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹40 Crore in Digital Arm ABCDL via Rights Issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|04:46 PM
Jyothy Labs Divests 75% Stake in JKBL to Kallol Enterprise

Jyothy Labs Divests 75% Stake in JKBL to Kallol Enterprise

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|04:24 PM
ONGC Approves ₹3,300 Crore for Green Energy Expansion

ONGC Approves ₹3,300 Crore for Green Energy Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:55 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on March 26, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on March 26, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:50 PM
DLF acquires 49.997% stake in DLF Urban for ₹496.73 Crore

DLF acquires 49.997% stake in DLF Urban for ₹496.73 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:20 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.