SEAMEC Secures $5.61M ONGC Subcontract, Expands Offshore Operations

SEAMEC Ltd has entered into subcontract with Posh India Offshore Pvt Ltd for the installation works in ONGC’s (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) Pipeline Replacement Project VIII (PRP-VIII Group B) and Daman Upside Development Project (DUDP).

The new order is for the installation of riser clamps, bowstrings, and other critical infrastructure for ONGC’s offshore projects. The contract is worth $5.61 million (minus GST) and will be executed as unit rates. Completion of the scope of work is anticipated by May 2026, in line with ONGC’s offshore growth plans.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, SEAMEC had last year inked separate memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with HAL Offshore Ltd for the charter of advanced offshore support vessels Sea Pearl and Sea Diamond.

Under these MoUs, both the vessels will be on charter at a daily rate of $8,750 per vessel over a period of three year with a total contract value of $19.18 million (excluding GST). The agreements allow for extensions, where operational requirements apply.

All these developments further cement SEAMEC’s being the onestop solution for ONGC’s offshore infrastructure and energy projects, giving an upward momentum to the marine service segment.