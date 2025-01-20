Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.14
-33.14
98.39
-6.73
Op profit growth
93.47
-60.39
413.77
-128.65
EBIT growth
85.42
-65.77
3,866.74
-102.52
Net profit growth
-15.57
-26.03
13,198.2
-100.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
36.92
25.98
43.86
16.93
EBIT margin
26.09
19.15
37.42
1.87
Net profit margin
23.8
38.38
34.69
0.51
RoCE
11.1
7.05
29.07
1.01
RoNW
2.94
4.02
7.36
0.07
RoA
2.53
3.53
6.73
0.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
32.92
38.85
52.41
0.39
Dividend per share
0
1
1
0
Cash EPS
-0.26
16.51
30.93
-18.84
Book value per share
294.38
260.41
220.69
134.99
Valuation ratios
P/E
40.6
11.37
5.03
484.35
P/CEPS
-5,107.92
26.74
8.52
-10.02
P/B
4.54
1.69
1.19
1.39
EV/EBIDTA
19.99
11.2
3.6
7.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-1.28
-16.81
-3.92
-66.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
61.85
166.69
129.69
213.22
Inventory days
24.96
26.83
15.14
29.25
Creditor days
-52.78
-179.79
-215.85
-256.23
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14.19
-10.15
-28.37
-5.58
Net debt / equity
0.13
0.09
0.07
-0.18
Net debt / op. profit
0.79
0.92
0.26
-1.9
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-17.19
-20.7
-16.43
-31.56
Other costs
-45.88
-53.31
-39.7
-51.49
