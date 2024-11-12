Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SEAMEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find as attached Please find attached the Outcome of Board Meeting of SEAMEC Limited held on November 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SEAMEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find the intimation as attached Please find as attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

SEAMEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Revised Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

Please find as attached the Outcome of Board Meeting dated March 07, 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024