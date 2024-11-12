|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|SEAMEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find as attached Please find attached the Outcome of Board Meeting of SEAMEC Limited held on November 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|SEAMEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find the intimation as attached Please find as attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|SEAMEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Revised Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Mar 2024
|7 Mar 2024
|Please find as attached the Outcome of Board Meeting dated March 07, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|SEAMEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find as attached Please Find as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.