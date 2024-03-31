To the Members of Seamec Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Seamec Limited ("the company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 1 33 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. BASIS For opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

3. KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response A Carrying value, Useful life of the Fleet (Vessel) & Fleet Equipments of the company, Amortization of Dry Dock cost and cost of Modification Our procedures in relation to the depreciable lives of the Fleet & Fleet Equipment included: As on 31.03.2024, the Net Book Value of Fleet and Fleet Equipments stands at Rs 39,416.47 lakhs representing 32% of the total assets. This includes Value of Vessels and Value of Equipments and Dry Dock Cost. • Testing the key controls over the managements judgment in relation to the accounting estimates of the useful life of the same. The management reviews the estimated useful life and the residual value of the same annually. The Company assesses at the end of each reporting period whether there is any indication that an asset may be impaired by considering internal and external sources of information. • Assessing the managements estimates on the useful life of Fleet and Fleet Equipment with reference to technical evaluation, practice followed by peers and useful life prescribed in relevant schedule of Companies Act. Refer Note 3 (a), (c), (d) and 4 of Standalone Financial Statements. • We have also assessed the Companys process of assessing the impairment requirement and the revenue and cost related to each vessel has been analyzed for the purpose of any sign with regard to impairment. • We have also assessed the recognition of Cost of modification and Dry Dock cost based on recognition criterion given in relevant Ind AS. Reviewed the amortisation of Dry dock cost till the estimated date for next Dry dock. B Expected Credit Loss on Trade Receivable As on 31.03.2024, trade receivables stand at INR 22,257.91 Lakhs after providing Expected Credit Loss amounting to Rs 14,027.10 Lakhs. Our procedures in relation to the Expected Credit Loss on Trade Receivable included: The inherent risk in relation to the expected credit losses of trade receivable is considered significant due to the subjectivity of significant assumptions and estimates used. • Testing with regard to trade receivable includes testing controls over billing, collections, ageing analysis, etc. Refer Note 3 (t) and 8 and 14 of Standalone Financial Statements. • Test the completeness and accuracy of the data. • Critically assessed and tested the significant judgments used by management based on past experience. • Analyzing the key terms of contract with customers to ascertain provision required for expected credit loss.

4. INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Companys Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

5. RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

a. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

b. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books expect for the matters stated in para viii(e) below on reporting under rule 1 1 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors Rules, 2014).

iii. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

v. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

vi. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

vii. The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) and paragraph viii(e) below on reporting under rule 11(g).

viii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 40 of standalone financial statements;

b. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contract for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures performed and information and explanation given, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances by us, which includes test checks, the Company has used ERP as its accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the financial year for all relevant transactions recorded in the said software except that the audit trail (edit log) feature has option of disabled or enabled throughout the year. During the course of performing our procedures, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being disabled and tempered with.

f. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

c. With respect to the other matters to be included in Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our informations and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of the Section 197 of the Act.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure A to the independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of the Seaemc Limited ("the Company") on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that;

(I) PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS

A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situtation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

b) The Company has a programme of physical verification to cover Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner by which these assets are verified every year. In our opinion, the periodic of the physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. For the assets where physical verification exercise was completed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification for material items.

c) There is no Immovable Property in the books of accounts of the Company. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) As disclosed by the management in note 56(i) of the standalone financial statements, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) INVENTORIES

a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crores, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) LOANS, INVESTMENTS, GUARANTEES, SEOURITIES AND ADVANCES IN NATURE OF LOAN

The Company has made investments in its subsidiary companies during the year or granted loans to its subsidiary companies which were outstanding at balance sheet date, in respect of which:

(a) During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans to subsidiary companies. The Company has not stood guarantee or provided security to any parties. The summary of loans provided during the year or outstanding as at the balance sheet date is as follow:

Loan Amount (in lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year - Subsidiaries 15,440 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Subsidiaries 15,798

(b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loan granted to one of the subsidiary company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular except in the following cases:

Name of the entity Amount * (in lakhs) Due date Extent of delay till March 31,2024** Remarks, if any Seamec Nirman Infra Limited 42.40 31-01-2024 61 days Loan and interest repayment terms are renewed/ extended during the year. 62.10 29-02-2024 31 days 61.65 31-03-2024 1 day *Including interest amount.

** The amount could not be recovered till the date of audit report.

(d) There is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given as on March 31, 2024.

(e) The Company had granted loans to one of the subsidiary company which had fallen due during the year and outstadning of Rs 358 lakhs as at the balance sheet date.

The aggregate amount of such dues renewed / extended / settled by fresh loans and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year are as follows:

name of parties Aggregate amount of overdues of existing loans renewed or extended (Rs in lakhs) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted as at the balance sheet date Seamec Nirman Infra Limited 200 56%

(f) The Company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) COMPLIANCE OF SEC. 185 & 186

The Company has not given loans or guarantees to directors or other persons in which a director is interested or provide security in connection with such a loan and as such section 185 of the Companies Act is not applicable. In respect of investments made, Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed there under apply. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) STATUTORY DUES

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing its undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State insurance, Income-tax, Custom duty, Cess and other relevent material statutory dues, which are accounted in its books of account.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of above statutory dues, which were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below;

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 205.13 2014-15 Commissioner of GST and Central Excise Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 385.14 2015-16 Commissioner of GST and Central Excise Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 225.34 For 2016-17 and 2017-18 CESTAT

(viii)As disclosed by the management in note 56 (vii) of the standalone financial statements and as verified by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) APPLICATION & REPAYMENT OF LOANS & BORROWINGS

(a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, during the year.

(b) As disclosed by the management in note 56 (viii) of the standalone financial statements, the Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obatined.

(d) On an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that, prima facie, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) APPLICATION OF FUNDS RAISED THROUGH PUBLIC OFFER

(a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(XI) FRAUD

(a) No fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to all applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting standards.

(xiv) INTERNAL AUDIT

(a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the internal auditors issued to the Company for the period under audit.

(xv) During the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) REGISTRATION u/S 45-IA OF RBI ACT

(a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) As represented to us, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) As disclosed by management in note 48 of the standalone financial statements and as verified by us, the gross amount required to be spent by Company towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during the year has been duly spent during the year hence reporting under paragraph (xx)(a) and clause (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date

Report on the internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of Seamec Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on, the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note).

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL

financial controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on, the internal control with reference to the standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.