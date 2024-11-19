iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Delhivery Ltd

Delhivery Ltd Peer Comparison

338.55
(1.90%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

DELHIVERY LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

772.45

36.7947,302.57371.051.482,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

338.55

194.324,705.4319.0902,019.96131.35

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,440.1

56.3915,221.1360.760.391,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,086.65

23.118,475.382.50.64998.5234.86

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

TVSSCS

164.34

84.727,324.8629.420457.9458.99

Delhivery: RELATED NEWS

Delhivery Posts ₹10.2 Crore Q2 Profit

Delhivery Posts ₹10.2 Crore Q2 Profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2024|02:38 PM

Express parcel revenue grew 7% YoY to Rs 1,298 Crore, while shipment volumes rose 3% YoY to 185 million

Read More
Delhivery shares worth ₹910.20 Crore change hands; stock slips ~1%

Delhivery shares worth ₹910.20 Crore change hands; stock slips ~1%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2024|11:31 AM

CPPIB owned a 5.96% interest in Delhivery. On April 25, it reduced its shareholding in Delhivery by 2.77% through block trades.

Read More
Delhivery Stake Up for Grabs as CPPIB Looks to Exit

Delhivery Stake Up for Grabs as CPPIB Looks to Exit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2024|10:02 AM

When comparing this floor pricing to Delhivery's closing price of ₹399.65 on July 9, a reduction of 0.7–3.5% is evident.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Delhivery Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.